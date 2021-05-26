Summer Suite Upgrades, Kids Half Off, Resort Credits & More Savings at Velas Resorts in Mexico
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / For summer travelers, Velas Resorts in Mexico are offering suite upgrades, kids and teens at 50% discount, half off roundtrip airport transfers, and more. Up to a $300 resort credit for romantic and family experiences like a beach bonfire, oceanfront cinema, private stargazing, or boat trip aboard the 55 ft Bella Yacht is also included depending on the hotel. Additionally, the resorts' renowned hydrotherapy is complimentary, savings at the resort boutiques offered, and early check in and late checkout provided at select properties. At Velas Vallarta, the hotel's City & Shopping Tour or Cultural & Tequila Tour in Puerto Vallarta is complimentary. And, at Mar del Cabo, guests are given a 20% discount on dining, spa, day pass and other services and amenities offered at neighboring sister resort, Grand Velas Los Cabos, plus daily breakfast at its Encanto Restaurant. Summer promotions are valid at the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas resorts in Riviera Maya, Riviera Nayarit and Los Cabos, the adults only Casa Velas and family friendly Velas Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, and boutique seaside retreat Mar del Cabo, its only European Plan offering. For bookings made by July 15th for travel through August 31st, a full list of inclusions based on the resort can be found here.
In addition to the special savings, Velas Resorts offer special services and activities for all ages to enjoy with their age group or as a family. Cozy indoor spots offer everything from arts and crafts, storytelling, and cooking classes, to dreamcatcher and piñata workshops. Teens aren't forgotten with a dedicated Teens' Clubs at Grand Velas. Created for ages 13-18, these supervised clubs feature video games, premier sound system, disco floor & lights, karaoke & bar with teen-friendly drinks & snacks. For Grand Velas' littlest guests, babies are catered to with a Baby Concierge who can coordinate a crib, Mexican toys, baby floats, gentle bath and shampoo gels, and organic foods in advance. And, to foster quality time together, entertainment for families ranges from astronomy nights, sandcastle building, and human foosball to Mexican Fiesta, drive-in movies, eco-cycling tours, and painting Alebrijes. Casa Velas' new activities for adults this summer range from a healthy Mexican antojitos ("little cravings") workshop to a Regional Mexican Cuisine & Spirits Tasting Experience. Insider microadventures from the resorts offer luxury day trips to discover some of the country's rich heritage.
Rates start at $189 at Velas Vallarta, $329 at Casa Velas, $561 USD at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, $593 at Grand Velas Riviera Maya, and $742 at Grand Velas Los Cabos. Rates are per adult per night based on double occupancy. Kids (ages 4-12) are $120 per night and teens (ages 13-15) are $200 per night at the Grand Velas resorts and $72 and $95 respectively per night at Velas Vallarta, without the promotion applied. All-inclusive rates include luxury suite accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, taxes, gratuity and more. Inclusions vary based on the hotel. The Summer Promotions are included for bookings made by July 15th for travel through August 31st (Grand Velas Los Cabos & Riviera Maya) or December 18th. Rates are subject to change without prior notice. For reservations or more information, call 1-888-407-4869, email reservations@velasresorts.com or visit https://www.velasresorts.com.
About Velas Resorts:
Velas Resorts in Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Los Cabos have earned 56 AAA Diamonds, including the prestigious Five Diamond Award. Other esteemed international awards for services and facilities include Virtuoso's Best Family Program, Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Award for spa, and TripAdvisor's Top Hotels in the World, among others. Offering unparalleled all-inclusive experiences, properties include Grand Velas in Los Cabos, with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort; Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, which enjoys a long stretch of pristine beach and a dramatic backdrop of the Sierra Madre mountains; and Grand Velas Riviera Maya, offering a sophisticated resort experience in the Caribbean with jungle and beach settings. In Puerto Vallarta, Velas Vallarta is a family-friendly all suites resort and spa located on Banderas Bay and Casa Velas is a boutique adults-only hotel located on the Marina Vallarta Golf Course. Casa Velas' guests have beach access at Táu Beach Club, a casual, relaxed atmosphere overlooking the ocean, with a jacuzzi, pool, delectable cuisine, and an expansive event space. Mar del Cabo, a boutique hotel on Mexico's Baja Peninsula, opened in December 2018 as its only European Plan offering. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and president of Velas Resorts, operates Velas Resorts with brother Juan Vela, vice president of Velas Resorts, by his side. Explore tips, recipes, lifestyle and travel trends, and the latest news about Velas Resorts on the digital mag: www.velasmagazine.com.
