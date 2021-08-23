U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

This Summer, Travel Back to Our Roots with 15% OFF $15 at Tacos Gavilan

·2 min read

Popular Mexican Fast-Casual Chain Offers 15% Off Online Orders Through Labor Day with Code: LASUMMER, the Most Affordable Way to Travel Home this Summer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're looking for new spots to try this summer, look no further. Tacos Gavilan, a fast-casual food chain local to Los Angeles, is offering 15% OFF your online orders for pickup with code: LASUMMER through Labor Day. The authentic Mexican food restaurant is known for their delicious tacos de carne asada and a variety of authentic Mexican dishes, including Mexican tortas, sopes, mulitas, burritos, and more. A must-go spot for LA foodies, Tacos Gavilan gained its immense popularity after expanding from a humble taco cart to fourteen locations spread across Southern California. Many loyal customers have deemed Tacos Gavilan to have the best asada tacos in Los Angeles.

The Tacos Gavilan legacy of authenticity, flavor, service and quality are never compromised by this family and hispanic owned business, regardless of its expansion. Every dish is prepared fresh with quality ingredients, including grilled carne asada, freshly grated cheese and home-made tortillas. You can trust that nothing at Tacos Gavilan is ever frozen, so you'll feel like you're back at your favorite carnicería in Mexico. Top off your 15% OFF meal at the Tacos Gavilan salsa bar with red or green garden-fresh salsa, prepared in Los Angeles daily.

If you're local to Los Angeles and already familiar with the brand's classic menu items, try ordering your nachos, burritos or mulitas super next time you're feeling hungry. The super items come loaded with house-made guacamole and sour cream. Better yet? Avoid long lines this summer and order ahead for pickup at the Tacos Gavilan website with code: LASUMMER for 15% OFF orders of $15 or more through Labor Day, September 6th.

Summer eats are here at Tacos Gavilan, the best way to travel back to Mexican roots with the flavors that take you right back to Mexico. Whether you're a local or a tourist, check out Tacos Gavilan this summer at a location near you: www.tacosgavilan.com/orderonline and follow Tacos Gavilan on Instagram @TacosGavilan.

Contact:
Tacos Gavilan
2137426677
317170@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-summer-travel-back-to-our-roots-with-15-off-15-at-tacos-gavilan-301360547.html

SOURCE Tacos Gavilan

