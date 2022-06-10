'The Summer I Turned Pretty' comes out next Friday—here's how to watch the series

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Summer has arrived, and if you've been searching for a summery teen series that evokes the heady nostalgia of sandy carpets, cool linens and breezy beach evenings, look no further. The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the book series of the same name by Jenny Han, is almost here.

The Summer I Turned Pretty will debut on Friday, June 17. You can catch the series when it premieres on Prime Video.

How can you watch The Summer I Turned Pretty?

You can watch The Summer I Turned Pretty through your Prime Video subscription. Prime Video is included with a general Prime membership, but you can also subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service if you prefer. Prime Video is available to Amazon Prime customers in more than 200 countries and territories, and can be accessed through most web browsers with an internet connection. Prime Video is also available as a streaming app on numerous devices, including iOS and Android, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku devices, Xbox, PlayStation, smart TVs and more.

You can watch The Summer I Turned Pretty as well as other Amazon Originals, popular films and series, and more than 100 additional channels (like Starz, Showtime, HBO Max and Shudder) through your Prime Video subscription.

What is The Summer I Turned Pretty about?

Based on the book series by Jenny Han (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) and directed by Erica Dunton, Jeff Chan and Jesse Peretz, The Summer I Turned Pretty features the coming-of-age story of Isabel "Belly" Conklin. The series stars Lola Tung as Belly alongside Rachel Blanchard, Jackie Chung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Minnie Mills and Alfredo Narciso.

Every year, Belly and her family trek out to Cousins Beach for the summer, to play in the ocean, work at the local country club and swim in the pool under the stars. This summer, Belly is 16 and moving out of her awkward early teen stage, and everyone has noticed, from Susannah Fisher, Belly's mom's best friend who hosts them each year to Jeremiah and Conrad Fisher, Susannah's boys. The book series that preceded the show spanned three books, and focused on Belly's exploration of the changes in her relationships with Jeremiah and Conrad, as well as her progression from naive teen to capable adult. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

How can you sign up for Prime Video?

Prime Video is the streaming component of Amazon Prime. You can sign up for Prime Video for $8.99 per month, or sign up for an all-in-one Prime membership for $12.99 monthly or $119 per year. You can access a 30-day free trial of Prime Video after signing up. Or, if you’re a Prime member already, you can access the Prime Video library.

Through Prime Video, subscribers get access to Amazon Prime Originals—including series like The Boys, The Legend of Vox Machina, Invincible and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—as well as films like The Big Sick, Love & Friendship and more. Prime Video is also home to popular films and series like Midsommar, The Americans, Knives Out, Orphan Black and more, with more than 100 additional channels accessible through add-on subscriptions.

