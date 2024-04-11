Summers named Best Place to Work in 2024

Apr. 11—Summers Plumbing Heating & Cooling of Kokomo recently announced its recognition as the Best Place to Work in 2024 in the Kokomo area.

This honor, bestowed annually by Indiana Chamber of Commerce, celebrates organizations that prioritize employee satisfaction, foster a positive work environment and demonstrate a commitment to the well-being of their team members, according to a recent news release.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Best Place to Work in Kokomo for the year 2023," said Dave Jourdan of Summers Plumbing Heating & Cooling of Kokomo. "This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to our employees and their continued growth and well-being. At Summers Plumbing Heating & Cooling of Kokomo, our team is our greatest asset, and this recognition is a testament to their dedication, hard work, and contributions to our success."