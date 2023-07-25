Summersalt’s Warehouse sale is back with 25% off swimsuits ahead of Labor Day

Shop the Summersalt Warehouse sale for stunning savings on swimsuits we love.

Whether you have an upcoming summer vacay or just want to slay your beach look ahead of Labor Day 2023, you need to make room in your wardrobe for Summersalt swimsuits. The cult-favorite swimwear almost never goes on sale but right now you can bag huge bargains on stylish suits during the brand's end-of-summer warehouse event. With markdowns on one-pieces, coverups and so much more, there's no reason not to treat yourself to sunny swimwear savings at Summersalt.

Shop the Summersalt Warehouse sale

For a limited time only you can save 25% off sitewide at the Summersalt Warehouse sale. To scoop the savings, simply enter coupon code SALE25 at checkout. During the sale you can save on everything you see on Summersalt's site (with the exception of gift cards) and get as much as 60% off sale items. Want to save even more? Opt to pay with Apple Pay and save an extra 10% when you enter coupon code APPLEPAY at checkout through tomorrow, July 26.

The Sidestroke

Save 25% on this off-the-shoulder swimsuit

$71.25 at Summersalt (Save $23.75)

Make a statement this summer with The Sidestroke one-piece from Summersalt. As one of the retailer's best-selling suits, it's perfect for Labor Day pool parties and beyond. Available in tons of fun colors, when you use the discount code you can snag the swimsuit for just $71.25 today instead of the full $95 list price. When we put the popular swimsuit to the test, we were super impressed with its flattering fit and secure one-shoulder strap.

The Perfect Wrap One-Piece

This flattering one-piece is $23.75 off now

$71.25 at Summersalt (Save $23.75)

If you're shopping for your next go-to summer swimsuit, check out The Perfect Wrap one-piece, down from $95 to $71.25 today with coupon code SALE25. The suit cinches in the waist, has a v-neck design with built-in soft cups and cheeky coverage in the back for a seriously flattering beach look. With so many cute colors and patterns to choose from, you're sure to find a look (or a few) you'll love.

Shop the Summersalt Warehouse sale

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Summersalt: Save 25% on swimsuits ahead of Labor Day