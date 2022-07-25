Summertime and the livin's expensive: CIBC Poll

80 per cent are concerned about the impact inflation will have on their summer plans

TORONTO, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ - A new CIBC survey finds Canadians are hoping to enjoy summer but most (80 per cent) are concerned about the impact of rising inflation on their ability to enjoy themselves this summer season.

Canadians expect to spend approximately $1,900 this year on summer activities, which is an increase of $400 from 2021, and most of those who expect to increase their spend (76 per cent) name inflation as the leading cause.

Typical summer spending includes:

Every day items such as groceries, gas, etc.

Dining out

Travel

Renovations and landscaping

Home or cottage expenses

A majority of Canadians (62 per cent) say they are finding it harder than ever to save money, with 58 per cent feeling they have a lot less in their bank account at the end of the month vs. previous years. Having less spending power than usual has 64 per cent of respondents seeking new strategies to lessen the impact of inflation this summer.

Top strategies Canadians plan to implement:

36 per cent plan to coupon or actively look for deals

33 per cent plan to adhere more strictly to a budget

30 per cent plan to switch from using brand name products to lower-cost options

"Inflation is a hot topic this summer and it may seem like the cost of living is rising with the temperature, which is why it's important for people to stay on top of their spending," said Carissa Lucreziano, Vice-President, CIBC Financial and Investment Advice. "Many people head into the summer months with every intention of sticking to a budget, but can find it difficult to follow. CIBC's website offers a number of great tools to help keep Canadians on track."

Other key poll findings:

81 per cent of Canadians expect every day items, such as groceries, to be a top spending category this summer

72 per cent of people are cautious about the activities they plan to enjoy this summer

57 per cent are more interested in spending on experiences than physical items

41 per cent intend to fund their summer spending through their regular paycheck

34 per cent of people stick to their budget very closely

Upcoming virtual event:

CIBC regularly hosts virtual events to help Canadians deal with topics such as investing, estate planning, goal-setting and more. The next virtual event series, on Aug 10 and 24, focuses on the ups and downs of the market, and how rising interest rates and inflation have many Canadians questioning their investment decisions. Our experts will share investment strategies and advice to help guide attendees on how to stay on track towards their financial goals. To register, visit: https://cibcvirtual.com/smartadviceexpressevents?itrc=M654:5&

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network and locations across Canada, with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html

Disclaimer:

From June 27 to 28, 2022 an online survey of 1,519 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists was executed by Maru/Blue. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

