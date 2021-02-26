U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,841.69
    +12.35 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,179.06
    -222.95 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,288.07
    +168.64 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.89
    +26.72 (+1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.09
    -1.44 (-2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.40
    -51.00 (-2.87%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    -1.35 (-4.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2082
    -0.0105 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    -0.0340 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3943
    -0.0070 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.6400
    +0.4100 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,677.27
    -3,114.51 (-6.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.35
    +21.21 (+2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,483.43
    -168.53 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.26 (-3.99%)
     

Summit Behavioral Healthcare, LLC Notifies Customers of Data Security Incident

·1 min read

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in late May of 2020, Summit Behavioral Healthcare, LLC ("SBHC") noticed suspicious activity associated with the personal information of SBHC employees, which prompted a forensic investigation into certain email accounts. SBHC engaged a third-party digital forensics firm to handle the investigation, which determined that there may have been unauthorized access to email accounts belonging to two (2) SBHC employees. On January 21, 2021, the investigation concluded that the impacted email accounts contained protected health information ("PHI") belonging to some of its patients.

SBHC takes the security of personal information and medical information very seriously, and has implemented additional security features to strengthen its email system and data security in order to ensure the security of personal information and PHI in its possession, and to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Moreover, SBHC is providing notification letters to potentially affected individuals, which include information about the incident and provide steps that individuals can take to monitor and protect their personal information. The letter also lists the specific information affected in the incident.

SBHC has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. For further information on this matter interested parties may call 833-726-0935.

The privacy and security of PHI and personal information is a priority for SBHC. SBHC deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-behavioral-healthcare-llc-notifies-customers-of-data-security-incident-301236599.html

SOURCE Summit Behavioral Healthcare, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Be Tempted To ‘Sell’ Silk Road Medical (SILK) Stock

    Wasatch Micro Cap Fund recently released its Q4 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 31.3% for the quarter, underperforming its benchmark, the Russell Microcap Index which returned 31.4% in the same quarter. You should check out Wasatch’s top 5 stock picks for investors to […]

  • GameStop extends rally, as sleuths try decoding ice cream cone tweet

    GameStop (GME) shares were up about 30% about 30 minutes into the trading session on Thursday. The stock's rally is an extension of the sudden 104% gain on Wednesday. Those watching the last hour of trading yesterday wondered if an afternoon tweet from activist investor Ryan Cohen was one of the catalysts for the unexpected spike.

  • AB InBev forecasts higher 2021 earnings but sees hit to margins

    Anheuser-Busch InBev forecast "meaningfully" better 2021 earnings on Thursday after sales in Brazil and Mexico and a large tax credit inflated profits of the world's largest brewer at the end of 2020. The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona lagers predicted increased drinking and higher prices as countries emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. AB InBev said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 2.4% to $5.07 billion in the fourth quarter.

  • After the upcoming third stimulus check, will you get a fourth?

    The U.S. House votes Friday on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 returns

    As of Feb. 19, only 8 full days into the 2021 filing season, the IRS received 34.69 million individual returns.

  • Daily Gold News: Friday, Feb. 26 – Gold at New Low and Closer to $1,750

    Gold is 0.6% lower this morning, as it is trading closer to $1,750 price level. What about the other precious metals?

  • Treasuries Rout Accelerates as Quants Add to Selling Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries tumbled anew, lifting 30-year yields the most in almost two months, as corporate hedging and trend-following quant funds added fuel to the selloff that’s driven global debt to its worst annual start in years.Rates climbed across notes and bonds, with the long-end rising most and the curve steepening sharply, fueled by block sales in Treasury futures and possible mortgage-related hedging. Before buying interest emerged to pull yields back down, the 30-year yield jumped by 11 basis points at one point, to 2.29%, while the 10-year rate climbed as much as 9 basis points to 1.43%, both roughly one-year highs. Rates in Europe jumped too.Investors are still factoring in the prospect of trillions of dollars of additional U.S. pandemic relief, which is setting the stage for a shift away from historically low Treasury yields and energizing the global economic reflation trade, driving up commodities prices and inflation expectations.As traders price in the potential for a quicker growth rebound, they’re also looking to the day when the Federal Reserve may pare back its massive bond-buying program and raise rates. Interest-rate swap markets continue to price the first quarter-point hike for around mid-2023, having moved that forward from the early-2024.“The market is nervous about additional stimulus, worried about the risks of higher inflation, and concerned about QE tapering,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities. “The selloff is likely being exacerbated by convexity hedging and positioning stop-outs.”Corporate deal-hedging amid a large bond issuance slate also added momentum to the selloff, which was concentrated in the long end. The spread between 5- and 30-year yields hit about 167 basis points, the widest since August 2014. Futures stabilized near session lows as dip buyers emerged.The decline in Treasuries dragged U.K. bonds lower. Yields on the 30-year tenor reached 1.45%, their highest in about a year, before dipping. Bonds sold off across Europe, with yields on 10-year German bunds rising.Amid the widespread slump in bonds, the benchmark Treasury 10-year yield’s rolling 30-day correlation with Hedge Fund Research Inc.’s Macro/CTA Index has strengthened, signaling that funds following price momentum are actively building short positions in Treasuries.Global bond markets are suffering this year, with volatility gauges climbing to multi-month highs. That’s prompted fears over a potential tantrum in havens such as Treasuries and German bonds. While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week called the run-up in bond yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook, the move raises pressure on central banks to keep financing conditions easy. The risk is that quant funds act as a further catalyst.A JPMorgan Chase & Co. model that follows a trend-following strategy backs the case that those funds -- also known as commodity trading advisors -- have been exacerbating the slide in global debt markets.The model turned short 10-year German bunds on Feb. 12 and Treasuries on Feb. 16, and is now the most bearish on both in at least two years, JPMorgan strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou in London wrote in a research note published Tuesday.“This suggests that CTAs have served to amplify the bond market sell-off in recent weeks,” they said.The last time the link between Treasury yields and the Macro/CTA Index was this strong was in March. Back then, yields plunged as the coronavirus spread globally, prompting trend-following funds to to quickly add long exposure to bonds.(Adds details on price action, global yields)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • PlasmaPay launches decentralised exchange ‘PlasmaSwap’

    Digital payment platform PlasmaPay has announced the launch of its decentralised exchange, aptly named PlasmaSwap, according to a press release shared with Coin Rivet.

  • Biggest Bitcoin Fund Sinks to Record Discount as Mania Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest Bitcoin fund is selling off faster than the cryptocurrency itself as investors rush to the exits.The $31.6 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) plunged 22% this week, outpacing a 17% decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. That’s evaporated GBTC’s once-massive premium to the Bitcoin it holds, with the price of GBTC closing 3.8% below the value of its underlying holdings on Thursday -- a record discount, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It’s an unusual situation for GBTC, which has persistently traded at a premium to its net asset value since the fund’s launch in 2013. That figure soared to 40% in late 2020, with investors willing to pay a markup for exposure to Bitcoin‘s dizzying rally. That avalanche of inflows swelled the number of GBTC shares outstanding to a record 692 million. However, GBTC doesn’t allow redemptions -- meaning that shares can only be created, but not destroyed. With Bitcoin’s climb now stalling, that’s created a supply and demand imbalance as participants in the trust seek to find buyers in the secondary market.“It’s more indicative of the fact that there are so many shares are available, and it indicates demand for Bitcoin at these prices is falling off,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart.Bitcoin surged to a record of over $58,000 last weekend, but has stumbled since. The cryptocurrency slipped another 0.2% on Friday, on track for its worst weekly pullback in a year. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and three other cryptocurrencies, is down 19.7% this week.Bitcoin’s lurch lower is part of a broader risk asset stumble, as spiking Treasury yields rattle the market’s more speculative fringes. High-flying tech stocks have been hammered as investors reassess lofty valuations, with the Nasdaq 100 on track for its worst week since March.Among those hit the hardest is Cathie Wood’s lineup of Ark Investment Management ETFs. The flagship ARK Innovation ETF is on track for a fifth consecutive day of declines, and is poised to erase its year-to-date gains after a nearly 150% surge in 2020. Ark Investment is the fourth-largest holder in GBTC.Michael Sonnenshein, chief executive officer of Grayscale Investments, acknowledged the risk of GBTC’s premium disappearing while speaking in a panel for the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on Thursday.“It’s certainly a risk, no question about it, but ultimately price discovery in GBTC every day is driven entirely by market forces,” Sonnenshein said.A host of new entrants could also be challenging GBTC’s command of the competitive landscape. The Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund, the Osprey Bitcoin Trust and the SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund LP have all launched within the past three months. Meanwhile, two Bitcoin ETFs -- a structure yet to be approved by U.S. regulators -- began trading this month in Canada.“Since the beginning of the year, we’ve seen the launch of multiple competing products,” said Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm. “The unpleasant truth for GBTC investors is that competition erodes demand for the product, which can lead to a collapsing premium or even a discount.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Fed is on a collision course with the $20 trillion Treasury market

    The $20 trillion Treasury bond market is getting jittery. The question is what is the Federal Reserve going to do about it? The US Treasury’s auctions of five- and seven-year securities were poorly received by investors.

  • Cathie Wood’s Main ETF Rebounds After $4.9 Billion Asset Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Ark Investment Management’s miserable week showed signs of easing on Friday, as its flagship exchange-traded fund avoided a fifth day of declines.The ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) climbed almost 2% as of 12:20 p.m. in New York, after earlier sliding as much as 2.7%. The fund is still down more than 13% this week amid a technology selloff that was triggered by rising Treasury yields, putting pressure on high-flying stocks. One of those shares is electric-car maker Tesla Inc., which remains as the ETF’s biggest holding and rebounded Friday.The last time Ark founder Cathie Wood suffered a weekly run this bad was almost a year ago, during the worst of the Covid-fueled mayhem. Her main fund is now 11 times larger than it was then. It got close to erasing its gains for 2021 this week after soaring as much as 26% since the end of December.“I would expect high-momentum funds like ARKK to remain more volatile than the market,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Assets in the ETF have slumped by $4.9 billion this week to $23.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The figure doesn’t include flows from Thursday, when ARKK dropped 6.4% for its worst day in almost six months. Investors pulled about $200 million from the fund in Wednesday trading. That brings total weekly outflows to $638 million, on pace to be the worst on record.“Money that is ‘easy come’ tends to be money that is ‘easy go’,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar’s global director of ETF research. “You’re going to see similar, if not potentially greater, market impact on the way down, especially given that this is an actively managed ETF and a fully transparent one. The market is hanging on their every move, they’re watching their every move.”Bearish bets against the ETF continue to grow, with short interest now accounting for more than 4% of available shares, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.Michael Purves, chief executive officer at Tallbacken Capital Advisors, said in a note Thursday that his firm is taking profits on ARKK puts, but “will look to re-enter a second bearish trade on a bounce.”Ark Investment slipped to the eighth place among the largest exchange-traded fund issuers in the $5.9 trillion industry, after becoming the seventh biggest earlier this month. Total ETF assets for the company are now just shy of $53 billion, down from more than $60 billion at the prior peak.Wood’s $10.6 billion ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is now flat for the year and lost $154 million on Wednesday for its third straight day of outflows. At the same time, traders pulled another $48 million from ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW).For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett gave me a single piece of advice I'll 'treasure forever': Billionaire Thomas Tull

    Billionaire Thomas Tull — who runs a holding company Tulco modeled in part after Buffett's — described a piece of advice from Buffett that 'impacted' his decision-making.

  • GameStop Can Justify Its Valuation By Turning Into A '5,000-Store Introduction To Crypto,' Says Cramer

    CNBC host Jim Cramer said Thursday that GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) could justify its share price by turning into a cryptocurrency play. What Happened: The “Mad Money” host made references to other companies like Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), both of which are linked in some way or the other to cryptocurrency at the present. “If GameStop were to turn itself into a 5,000-store introduction to crypto, make it so that they sell $1 billion worth of stock ... and buy crypto with it, and then make it so it’s an international gaming place where you win bitcoin, I think you can justify the stock price,” theorized Cramer. “I have not been able to come up with anything else, but this works. And it doesn’t have to be bitcoin. We can make it crypto.” See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Cramer said if GameStop turns itself into a “crypto information place” and has worldwide games with no latency it would add to the credibility of GameStop investor and Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) co-founder Ryan Cohen. The former hedge fund manager also pointed to the upcoming resignation of GameStop CFO Jim Bell and said, “CFOs, they tend not to have bitcoin on their balance sheet. Perhaps Jim Bell, that’s what he didn’t want.” Cramer called Cohen a “big thinker” and said “I have a feeling that this is the way to get this stock higher. I can’t come up with another way.” Why It Matters: GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) shares were buoyed in a short squeeze carried out by Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets. A notable poster on the forum — “Deep F---ing Value” — who has been credited by forum members for pointing out the short squeeze opportunity told U.S. lawmakers that he likes GameStop stock. “As far as I can tell, the market remains oblivious to GameStop’s unique opportunity within the gaming industry,” said the poster whose real name is Keith Partick Gill. On Wednesday, Cramer called the over 103% rise in the shares of GameStop “a mockery,” and questioned, “Where is the government?” Alma Angotti, a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement attorney said that heightened interest from regulatory bodies could be expected. “I think both Congress and the SEC will be studying that balance between orderly markets and letting people invest what they want to invest for whatever reasons they want to invest even if it doesn’t make sense to us,” CNBC reported. Price Action: GameStop shares closed nearly 18.6% higher at $108.73 on Thursday and fell 2.51% to $106 in the after-hours session. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Stock Performance And WallStreetBets Mentions Have A 'Real' Connection: BarclaysWhy AMC Shares Spiked 20% Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tax refunds flow slower into economy after delayed start

    Tax refunds are flowing into pocketbooks — and the overall economy — much slower this season after a late start.

  • GameStop Options Bet That the Stock Will Reach $800 on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of GameStop Corp. doubled yesterday and jumped another 19% today. Options traders think the stock can do much better than that.The most-active option traded on the stock Thursday was a contract betting that GameStop shares would spike to $800 on Friday. Some 52,000 contracts changed hands during the session betting on this one-day gain of 636%For other options traders, it was a question of when GameStop would hit the $800 mark, not if. The seventh and eighth most-active contracts were call options wagering that the stock would reach $800 by next Friday or in three weeks. It’s hard to say whether the contracts were mainly bought or sold, two traders said.“It’s speculation gone wild, pure and simple,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “It is Exhibit A in the nuttiness that is associated with GameStop.”GameStop’s Reddit-driven roller-coaster ride that roiled markets last month is continuing this week, with shares more than doubling in the final 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday and rising as much as 101% on an intraday level on Tuesday. The rally came as popular tech names from Tesla Inc. to Zoom Video Communications Inc. were battered after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields spiked to 1.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daily Gold News: Thursday, Feb. 25 – Gold Below $1,800 Again

    Gold is 1.1% lower this morning, as it is trading well below $1,800 price level again. What about the other precious metals?

  • Charlie Munger: It's 'absolute insanity' to think owning 100 stocks instead of five makes you a better investor

    Munger says the argument for diversification should be called 'diworsification.'

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Now that mortgage rates are surging, are Americans making a big mistake?

    Borrowers are backing off, mortgage demand is falling — but what if rates go even higher?