Summit Credit Union enters the Green Bay area with branches in Ashwaubenon, Howard: Streetwise

Summit Credit Union's Vice President of Branch Sales and Services Viki Ryan, center left, and Oneida branch manager April Adasiewicz, center right, cut a ribbon Tuesday at the credit union's new branch, 2350 S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon.

ASHWAUBENON − A new credit union has arrived in northeast Wisconsin.

Summit Credit Union on Tuesday opened a new branch at 2350 S. Oneida St.

Kim Sponem, CEO and president of the credit union, said in a news release the company opened a second branch in Howard.

"We are eager to share our various financial tools and offer our expertise to the people of Green Bay," Sponem said.

The branch in Howard is located at 2673 Lineville Road, next to Zesty's Frozen Custard & Grill.

Summit Credit Union is headquartered in Cottage Grove and has 36 locations across Wisconsin, according to its website, with most of them in the Madison area, Milwaukee and Waukesha and the Madison area.

These are the first two in the northeast, with the next-closest locations in Fond Du Lac and Sheboygan.

Ariel Perez is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach him at APerez1@gannett.com or view his Twitter profile at @Ariel_Perez85.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Summit Credit Union opens new branches in Howard and Green Bay