Summit Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

·2 min read

Partnership improves access to great dermatologic care

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in the East Texas market through its partnership with Summit Dermatology.

Jason Blaser, MD, board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist of Summit Dermatology, has a well-established reputation for providing high-quality dermatology services to patients in Tyler and surrounding communities in East Texas. Dr. Blaser earned his medical degree at the Nevada School of Medicine before completing his dermatology residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center and his dermatopathology fellowship at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology.

Dr. Blaser commented, "Our staff and I are excited to join Epiphany, which has proven itself to be a high-integrity company comprised of caring dermatologists. Epiphany's mission and values align with our beliefs in providing excellent medical and surgical care for our patients. By forming this partnership with Epiphany, we will be able to better manage the growing changes in the medical regulatory arena and spend more time taking care of our patients and serving our community."

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Blaser and his team to our family. We've had the opportunity to get to know Dr. Blaser over time, and the more we interacted, the more we found a strong cultural alignment and determination to make exceptional patient care accessible. This is an exciting opportunity to continue expanding our network of excellent board-certified dermatologists in the East Texas market."

Through this partnership, Dr. Blaser and his staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Dr. Blaser, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 63 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

Ted Emmert
Chief Development Officer
Epiphany Dermatology
(512) 628-0465
temmert@epiphanydermatology.com

Gheorghe Pusta
Chief Executive Officer
Epiphany Dermatology
(512) 628-0465
gpusta@epiphanydermatology.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-dermatology-joins-epiphany-dermatology-301360218.html

SOURCE CI Capital

