U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,266.49
    -62.38 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,226.32
    -388.48 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,064.57
    -248.87 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,993.03
    -7.87 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.59
    +2.91 (+2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,988.40
    +21.80 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.81
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0877
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3144
    -0.0104 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4080
    +0.6280 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,076.13
    +213.52 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    879.62
    +28.00 (+3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,979.54
    -7.60 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     

Summit Emphasizes Need for Vision That Improves Health for All Through Governance, Law and Finance

·6 min read

Third Summit in Future of Public Health Series Draws Critical Connection Between Three Essential Functions and Uniformly Effective Public Health Services

ATLANTA, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. public health system features three intertwined functions—public health governance, law and finance. If improperly aligned, they create a tension, like during the COVID-19 pandemic, impeding the plans and services needed to keep people healthy. As the nation works to end and emerge from the pandemic, it is time to reflect on and strengthen how these functions work together. The third summit in the Lights, Camera, Action: Future of Public Health series held last week focused on that topic, emphasizing the need to bring all sectors and communities together to meet every day public health needs and address the next emergency.

CDC Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/CDC Foundation)
CDC Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/CDC Foundation)

In framing the key topics, Judy Monroe, MD, CDC Foundation president and CEO said, "Governance provides the context for how public health functions in a jurisdiction, while public health law provides the legal guidance and authority required for healthy communities. Financing supports the skilled workforce, the state-of-the-art science laboratories, and the forward-leaning programs, in essence the mechanics of public health."

Reflecting on the events of the past two years of pandemic, Scott Burris, JD, professor and director of Temple University Beasley School of Law Center for Public Health Law Research and the College of Public Health, said "Even in emergencies, public health has the first chance to define responsive measures. We will never have more control over the whole process than at that start when we are figuring out the initial policies and processes. What we clearly saw in COVID was not a problem with law in the books, but at how they were used effectively."

Perhaps nowhere has that tension been felt more acutely than in the debate around states rights versus the use of broadly coordinated public health measures aimed at protecting all of society.

"What if we were able to bring disparate groups together in the area of governance and law and finance to really focus collectively on the big picture as we work with our policymakers and our government officials," said Kaye Bender, PhD, RN, FAAN, president of the American Public Health Association.

She continued, "What if we treated the conflicts that we've encountered between governmental public health and some of our elected leaders in home rule jurisdictions—I work in one of those who champion state's rights—as we treat working with diverse cultures and diverse communities. This approach encourages us to learn what makes those policymakers tick in order to reach common ground."

Oxiris Barbot, senior fellow for public health and social justice of the JPB Foundation and former health commissioner for New York City and Baltimore, encouraged bringing an equity approach to these discussions, stating "Equity for the communities must always be at the center of the conversation when laws are being created and enforced for both emergencies and non-emergencies. From my perspective it's looking at how we hardwire equity in the ways that we operationalize the laws that we are responsible for carrying out."

How to fully and effectively utilize new public health system funding was also a key topic. While noting the hundreds of billions of dollars in overdue and much-needed new public health investments made as part of the COVID-19 response, Jeff Levi, PhD, professor of Health Policy and Management at The George Washington University, emphasized the new opportunity to rebuild and strengthen the public health system.

"In thinking about how we respond to the pandemic—how we rebuild from the pandemic—the federal government and Congress has taken an all-of-government approach, and when we are thinking in our communities, we also have to take an all of government, all of society approach," he said.

But he noted that it is not clear if this support will be sustained over time. A key to ensuring it is sustained is articulating a communitywide vision, according to Levy. "This means thinking very differently about how we sometimes spend money. Public health can't and shouldn't go it alone … we need to be supporting other entities that can do this work and build the credibility," calling out the important role of intermediaries like foundations and community-based organizations.

A full recording of the latest summit is available on the summit series website at www.futureofpublichealth.org. A podcast that builds on the topics of this summit is available on Contagious Conversations.

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group; the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation; and The Pew Charitable Trusts are providing initial support for the Lights, Camera, Action Summit Series. This support is aimed at helping to catalyze actions to rebuild confidence, foster health equity and transform our nation's public health system. Others interested in supporting this mission should contact the CDC Foundation at advancement@cdcfoundation.org.

The CDC Foundation is convening the summit series in collaboration with the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), Big Cities Health Coalition (BCHC) and other public health partners. The two summits in the series to date focused on achieving a diverse and robust public health workforce and the need to modernize public health data systems. One currently scheduled future summit will focus on Catalyzing Cross-Sectoral Partnerships and Community Engagement (March 23, 2022).

About the CDC Foundation: The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the go-to nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has raised over $1.6 billion and launched more than 1,200 programs impacting a variety of health threats from chronic disease conditions including cardiovascular disease and cancer, to infectious diseases like rotavirus and HIV, to emergency responses, including COVID-19 and Ebola. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of programs in the United States and in more than 160 countries last year. Learn more at www.cdcfoundation.org and follow the Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

About ASTHO: ASTHO is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories and Freely Associated States, and Washington, D.C., as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in public health practice. For more information, visit https://www.astho.org/.

About BCHC: The Big Cities Health Coalition (BCHC) is a forum for the leaders of America's largest metropolitan health departments to exchange strategies and jointly address issues to promote and protect the health and safety of their residents. Collectively, BCHC member jurisdictions directly impact nearly 62 million people, or one in five Americans. For more information, visit https://www.bigcitieshealth.org.

About NACCHO: The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) represents the nation's nearly 3,000 local health departments. These city, county, metropolitan, district and tribal departments work every day to protect and promote health and well-being for all people in their communities. For more information about NACCHO, please visit www.naccho.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-emphasizes-need-for-vision-that-improves-health-for-all-through-governance-law-and-finance-301496671.html

SOURCE CDC Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Why GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen is using his billions to attack Bed Bath & Beyond

    Bed Bath & Beyond is under siege from GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen.

  • Russian rouble hits new record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade on Monday, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 133.5 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 141.00 to the dollar.

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    The crowd at the no-cost, no-account-minimum stock-trading platform is picking some surprisingly serious names.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging.

  • Vermilion Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.06 CDN per share payable on April 18, 2022 to all shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is March 30, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

  • My Top Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The widespread market sell-off has created a lot of potential buying opportunities for long-term investors. But pulling the trigger when the market just seems to keep going down is easier said than done.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • ‘I think we’re going to see some spectacular returns,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, The star manager whose key innovation fund has struggled amid a fallout for tech stocks, is staying upbeat.

  • Should You Investigate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) At US$34.52?

    Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( NYSE:DAL ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to...

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Has Record Gain as Activist Calls for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares had their biggest gain in 30 years of trading after Ryan Cohen’s investment firm RC Ventures disclosed a large stake in the retailer and asked that it consider a sale of the whole company.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on Put

  • Ackman's Pershing Square takes new stake in Canadian Pacific

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman has built a new stake in railroad operator Canadian Pacific, returning to one of his most profitable investments as rail firms eye a boost from the drive to cut carbon emissions and as manufacturing is brought back to the United States and Mexico from abroad. Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management reported owning 2.8 million Canadian Pacific shares at the end of Dec. 31, 2021, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. Pershing Square had asked the Securities and Exchange Commission for permission to delay disclosing its holding on a recent regulatory filing so that it could continue accumulating more stock.

  • One-in-10 chance of nuclear apocalypse ‘but keep buying shares’, says investment firm

    A financial research company has raised eyebrows by saying there is a 10pc chance of civilisation being destroyed in a nuclear apocalypse – while urging clients to keep buying shares regardless.

  • Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Recovery Still Has Ways To Go

    Less than 2 years after trading at unprecedented prices, crude oil is running on the other side of the boat – reaching the highs unseen since 2008. Unsurprisingly, both events had an external catalyst. The first one in 2020 killed the demand, while the ongoing one restricted the supply. Yet, as the geopolitical crisis has no end in sight, multi-national oil producers like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) must reassess the situation.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The S&P 500 rose 1.3% for the week, so I lost badly last week. The S&P 500 has now outperformed my bearish picks -- meaning that I beat the market, as these are stocks I suggest investors avoid -- in 17 of the past 20 weeks. This week, I see Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), and Atlria (NYSE: MO) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Tesla's on the Rise, but This Nasdaq Meme Stock Is Monday's Big Premarket Winner

    The stock market has been on edge since Russia invaded Ukraine, and in addition to the human devastation, the impacts have rippled across the financial markets. Oil prices soared Monday morning above $125 per barrel, and fears about the potential fallout across the globe sent futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) down 1% in premarket trading as of 7:30 a.m. ET on Monday. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a hot-button stock for investors for a long time, and shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer moved modestly higher even in a falling market.

  • Bullish: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Forecasts

    Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. ( NASDAQ:EGLE ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...