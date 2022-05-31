U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,127.49
    -30.75 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.17
    -235.79 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,056.40
    -74.73 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,862.06
    -25.84 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.92
    +1.85 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.80
    -13.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    21.71
    -0.39 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0726
    -0.0057 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8700
    +0.1270 (+4.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2600
    -0.0054 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6040
    +0.9840 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,605.74
    +1,060.82 (+3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    689.14
    -6.92 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,605.49
    +5.43 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q2 Common Dividend of $0.18 Per Share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Summit Financial Group, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SMMF
Summit Financial Group, Inc.
Summit Financial Group, Inc.

MOOREFIELD, W.Va., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today announces its Board of Directors recently declared a second quarter 2022 dividend of $0.18 per share payable on June 30, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2022.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $3.64 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, and Kentucky. Summit’s focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummit.bank, and 45 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.

Contact:

Teresa Ely, Director of Shareholder Relations

Telephone:

(304) 530-0526

Email:

tely@summitfgi.com



Recommended Stories

  • Why Gold Fields Stock Sank Today and Yamana Gold Rose

    Shares of precious metals miner Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) fell as much as 23% at the open of trading on May 31. Meanwhile, Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) rose around 12%. The basics of the acquisition are that Gold Fields will buy Yamana in an all-stock deal.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Snap Crackles and Pops After CEO Issues Warning

    Snap (NYSE: SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel surprised the market with a cautionary statement warning the company would deliver worse-than-expected revenue growth in the current quarter. Snap derives nearly all its revenue from advertisers looking to influence buyers. The volatility in the market is causing marketers to pull back spending, hurting Snap.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Why Nio Stock Accelerated Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the gas today as investors processed the news that China is implementing a tax cut for new car purchases and that the government will offer a cash subsidy for people who buy a battery-powered car. Additionally, a positive analyst's note about the company could be boosting investor sentiment. China's economy has been hurt by the country's strict "zero-COVID" policy, which has caused many cities and factories to shut down.

  • Sundial Growers' CEO Says There's "A Reckoning Taking Hold" in Cannabis. He's Right.

    When CEOs offer insights into their industries, it behooves investors to listen. During Sundial Growers' (NASDAQ: SNDL) May 16 earnings call, CEO Zach George quipped that "[Sundial is] in an enviable position as we witness a reckoning taking hold in the Canadian cannabis market," and that "continued aggressive cash consumption by our peers, reduced access to capital, and waning investor risk appetite is likely to accelerate sector rationalization as the industry slowly moves toward the formation of an oligopoly." Bold predictions like those are actionable for investors, and there's more than one reason to believe that change is actually afoot in the cannabis industry.

  • Stocks open lower after snapping losing streak, lumber futures fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses how stocks opened on Tuesday and how commodity futures are trading.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen is Buying These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that billionaire Steve Cohen is buying in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that were recently added to his portfolio, click Billionaire Steve Cohen is Buying These 5 Stocks in 2022. Steve Cohen is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and owner of the New York […]

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Nvidia, Buys an AI Biotech

    Ark Innovation has dropped 54% this year but has enjoyed inflow of $1.2 billion over the past six months.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Investors Pile Into 10 Stocks To Catch Market's Upswing

    The S&P 500 is rising again, giving investors a break from a painful few months. And investors are tipping their hands.

  • Twitter: Heads I Win, Tails I Win

    The two sides agreed on a buyout worth approximately $44 billion, but Musk has begun to pump the brakes over concerns of spam and "bot" accounts on the platform. It turns out that shareholders might be looking at a "heads I win, tails I win" scenario. Shares of Twitter currently trade at roughly $37 per share; this is nearly 32% less than the $54.20 Musk agreed to pay for Twitter on a per-share basis.

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • Don’t fall in love with stocks, they’ll break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    A look at the shareholders of The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...

  • Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst...

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • Zombie Firms Face Slow Death in US as Era of Easy Credit Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- They are creations of easy credit, beneficiaries of central bank largesse. And now that the era of unconventional monetary policy is over, they’re facing a challenge like never before. Most Read from BloombergNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Ca