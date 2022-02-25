Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q1 Common Dividend of $0.18 Per Share

U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

Summit Financial Group, Inc.
MOOREFIELD, W.V., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today announces its Board of Directors recently declared a first quarter 2022 dividend of $0.18 per share payable on March 31, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2022.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $3.58 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, and Kentucky. Summit’s focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummit.bank, and 45 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.

Contact:
Telephone:
Email:

Teresa Ely, Director of Shareholder Relations
(304) 530-0526
tely@summitfgi.com


