Summit Financial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMMF) largest shareholders are individual investors with 53% ownership, institutions own 34%

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Summit Financial Group indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 25 shareholders own 39% of the company

Insiders own 13% of Summit Financial Group

If you want to know who really controls Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 53% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 34% of the company's stockholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Summit Financial Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Summit Financial Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Summit Financial Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Summit Financial Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Summit Financial Group. The company's largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc., with ownership of 5.2%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 4.8% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.8% by the third-largest shareholder. Additionally, the company's CEO H. Maddy directly holds 0.8% of the total shares outstanding.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Summit Financial Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Summit Financial Group, Inc.. Insiders own US$57m worth of shares in the US$438m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 53% of Summit Financial Group. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

