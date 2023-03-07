U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,057.75
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,463.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,352.00
    +28.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.70
    +4.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.90
    -0.56 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.50
    -8.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    -0.14 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0660
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    +0.20 (+1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1983
    -0.0043 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1120
    +0.1870 (+0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,359.74
    -22.85 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.54
    +264.86 (+109.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,948.60
    +18.81 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. COO/CFO Elizabeth Pagliarini selected as one of the Top 23 in '23 Women in REITs by Kayo Conference Series

·1 min read

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 6, 2023, Elizabeth Pagliarini, COO and CFO of Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. ("Summit") was selected by Kayo Conference Series as one of their trailblazing "Top 23 in '23 Women in REITs". This illustrious group was selected based on career field, seniority and experience. Ms. Pagliarini was recognized for driving change in the Real Estate Industry by working to address current economic challenges and identifying opportunities in the REIT sector.

Summit Logo
Summit Logo

About Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. 
Summit is a publicly registered non-traded REIT that is focused on investing in seniors housing and care real estate located throughout the United States. The current portfolio includes interests in 53 facilities in 14 states. Please visit our website at: http://www.summithealthcarereit.com

For more information, please contact Chris Kavanagh at (800) 978-8136.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. 

This release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the business and financial outlook of Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. that are based on our current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained in this release. Such factors include those described in the Risk Factors sections of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the quarterly report for the periods ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022. Forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of the date on which such statements were made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements that may become untrue because of subsequent events. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT
Chris Kavanagh
(800) 978-8136
ckavanagh@summithealthcarereit.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-healthcare-reit-inc-coocfo-elizabeth-pagliarini-selected-as-one-of-the-top-23-in-23-women-in-reits-by-kayo-conference-series-301763920.html

SOURCE Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun who described how the firm commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • Costco Plans a Move Members Will Hate (But They May Love Why)

    The warehouse club has confirmed that it's going to make the customer-unfriendly move, but the reason for it may delight members.

  • Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week - Bloomberg News

    Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters. Last month, the Washington Post newspaper had reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganization and downsizing effort. Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • Germany Is Still The Second-Largest Buyer Of Russian Fossil Fuels

    China is the top buyer of Russian fossil fuels since the invasion, followed by Germany and Turkey

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • Russia's deficit leaps to £29bn as Putin spends ferociously

    Russia's budget deficit jumped in the first two months of the year as Vladimir Putin suffered a slump in oil and gas takings amid sanctions triggered by his war in Ukraine.

  • U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Past Its Peak. EVs Are Only One of the Reasons.

    Sales of gasoline might never hit prepandemic levels again. What that means for drivers, refiners, and gas stations.

  • Rio Tinto Settles US Bribery Case Linked to Simandou Mine

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group has agreed to pay a $15 million penalty to settle US claims of bribery in Guinea, more than six years after a payment connected to a vast iron ore deposit in the West African nation prompted the mining giant to fire two of its top executives.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S

  • Arkansas Tyson workers sue over lack of COVID protections

    Thirty-four Tyson Foods employees, former employees and family members filed a lawsuit against the company Monday, saying it failed to take appropriate precautions at its meat-packing plants during the early days of the COVID pandemic. In the lawsuit, filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court in Tyson’s home state of Arkansas, the plaintiffs said Tyson’s negligence and disregard for its workers led to emotional distress, illness and death. Several of the plaintiffs are the spouses or children of Tyson workers who died after contracting COVID.

  • HSBC China says it's unaware of remittance curbs after Mobius' claims

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -HSBC's China unit said on Tuesday it has not been told by regulators to restrict outbound remittances and was unaware of recent capital outflow curbs, after billionaire Mark Mobius, its client, said he could not take money out of the country. China's foreign exchange regulator also said on Monday there is no change in policy on cross-border remittance of funds and that it would continue to promote opening-up to the world. "We did not receive any requirements from the Chinese regulators to restrict outbound remittances, nor are we aware of any policy changes recently by the Chinese authorities with regards to cross-border capital outflows," an HSBC China spokesperson said via email.

  • Meta must face trial over AI trade secrets, judge says

    Meta Platforms Inc lost a bid on Monday to end a lawsuit in Boston federal court claiming it stole confidential information from artificial-intelligence startup Neural Magic Inc. Meta will have to face a trial over accusations that it took Neural Magic's "breakthrough" algorithms that enable AI systems to process information more quickly, U.S. District Judge Denise Casper said. The court also allowed testimony from an expert who said Meta owes Neural Magic as much as $766 million in royalties.

  • Oil steady as market juggles supply and demand fears

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday after five sessions of gains, with weak oil data from top crude importer China balanced by concern over supply. Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.26%, to $85.96 a barrel by 1043 GMT. Bearish sentiment surrounded a contraction in China's exports and imports in January and February, including crude imports.

  • Custodial Roth IRA: How and why to start a Roth IRA for kids

    This type of account can help your child save for retirement as soon as they start earning income.

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Regulatory Headwinds, Artificial Intelligence Race?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Google says fewer employees will receive promotions to senior positions

    Google told employees that fewer of them will be promoted to senior roles to reflect that the number of senior positions grows in proportion to company growth.

  • Ford rebuts criticism of venture with Chinese battery maker: ‘A big step in expanding the U.S. EV battery industry.’

    Michigan factory will create 2,500 jobs and allow Ford to produce more affordable electric vehicles, company official says.

  • Salesforce Strives to Make Sales Force More Efficient

    The business-software company is slimming teams and taking other steps to pump up its profit margins.