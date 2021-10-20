U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. COO/CFO Elizabeth Pagliarini to participate in the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Orange County Women in Leadership Panel "Scaling the Growth Wall"

·1 min read

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Pagliarini, COO/CFO of Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. ("Summit") will be one of three panelists at the ACG Orange County's heralded Women in Leadership Speakers Series, "Scaling the Growth Wall: Lessons and Learnings from Ladies Who Did It" on October 21, 2021 at The Center Club in Costa Mesa, California. Attendees will hear first-hand from these industry leaders how to build a business plan for growth, and some best practices and strategies they have used to navigate the challenges companies face when scaling up.

Summit Logo
Summit Logo

About Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.
Summit is a publicly registered non-traded REIT that is currently focused on investing in senior housing real estate located throughout the United States. The current portfolio includes interests in 46 Senior Housing facilities in 13 states. Please visit our website at: http://www.summithealthcarereit.com

This material does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.

This release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the business and financial outlook of Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. that are based on our current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained in this release. Such factors include those described in the Risk Factors sections of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of the date on which such statements were made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements that may become untrue because of subsequent events. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT
Chris Kavanagh
(800) 978-8136
ckavanagh@summithealthcarereit.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-healthcare-reit-inc-coocfo-elizabeth-pagliarini-to-participate-in-the-association-for-corporate-growth-acg-orange-county-women-in-leadership-panel-scaling-the-growth-wall-301403934.html

SOURCE Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.

