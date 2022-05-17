U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. COO/CFO Elizabeth Pagliarini participates in the 9th Annual IMN Real Estate CFO & COO Forum

·1 min read

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Pagliarini, COO/CFO of Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. ("Summit") joined five other industry leaders on the Executive Roundtable at the 9th Annual IMN Real Estate CFO & COO Forum at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California. The panelists shared their thoughts and experiences regarding the post pandemic environment, namely the recovery progress and how businesses are changing, trends in tenant lease terms, and the transition back to working in the office and its implications for new hires. They also provided insights into the availability of financing and how terms have changed over the past six months, how they are managing supply chain crises, rising costs of sourcing and materials, and staffing shortages, the changes made to core processes over the past 18 months and whether these changes would be permanent, and how investor communications have changed in recent months.

Summit Logo
Summit Logo

About Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.
Summit is a publicly registered non-traded REIT that is currently focused on investing in seniors housing and care real estate located throughout the United States. The current portfolio includes interests in 53 facilities in 14 states. Please visit our website at: http://www.summithealthcarereit.com

This material does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.

This release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the business and financial outlook of Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. that are based on our current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained in this release. Such factors include those described in the Risk Factors sections of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of the date on which such statements were made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements that may become untrue because of subsequent events. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT
Chris Kavanagh
(800) 978-8136
ckavanagh@summithealthcarereit.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-healthcare-reit-inc-coocfo-elizabeth-pagliarini-participates-in-the-9th-annual-imn-real-estate-cfo--coo-forum-301549445.html

SOURCE Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.

