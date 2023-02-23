Summit Hotel Properties Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The meeting will be held at the Hampton Inn & Suites located at 200 San Jacinto Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78701. The meeting is open to all stockholders of record as of March 7, 2023.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of December 31, 2022, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 lodging properties, 61 of which were wholly-owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.

