SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after the market closes.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.)
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.)

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET.

1. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.

2. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed using this link.  A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, until October 31, 2022.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry.  As of July 7, 2022, the Company's portfolio consisted of 102 hotels, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,323 guestrooms located in 24 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-hotel-properties-announces-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-date-301582575.html

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

