Summit Hotel Properties Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

1 min read
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after the market closes.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.)
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.)

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 9:00 AM ET. To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps below:

  1. On November 4, 2021, dial 877-930-8101 approximately ten minutes before the call begins (8:50 AM ET).

  2. Enter conference identification code 6195606.

  3. Please state your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.

A live webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.shpreit.com. A replay of the quarterly conference call webcast will be available until 12:00 PM ET Thursday, November 11, 2021, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference identification code 6195606. A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website until January 31, 2022.

About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of September 28, 2021, the Company's portfolio consisted of 73 hotels, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,398 guestrooms located in 23 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-hotel-properties-announces-third-quarter-2021-earnings-release-date-301387192.html

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

