Summit Hotel Properties Completes Acquisition of AC Hotel by Marriott & Element Miami Brickell for $89 Million

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the dual-branded 264-guestroom AC Hotel by Marriott & Element Miami Brickell (the "Brickell Hotels").

The Company's initial purchase option was based on a gross hotel valuation of $89.0 million, or $337,000 per key, and the Company funded its 90% equity interest totaling $38 million with the conversion of the previously funded $30 million mezzanine construction loan, which earned 9% cash interest during the loan term, and $8 million in cash.  The transaction was financed with the assumption of a $47 million mortgage loan that has an interest rate of 1-Month Term SOFR + 300 basis points and maturity date of June 30, 2025.  The Company projects that the Brickell Hotels will generate a combined hotel EBITDA yield between 8.0% and 9.0% for the full year 2022.

The project was developed by an affiliate of Robert Finvarb Companies, LLC, an established Miami-based developer, who will remain the Company's joint venture partner with a 10% equity interest in the Brickell Hotels.  A $10 million letter of credit that supported the equity purchase option was released and the Company will retain the option to acquire the remaining 10% equity interest of the Brickell Hotels in December 2026.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry.  As of June 13, 2022, the Company's portfolio consisted of 102 hotels, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,323 guestrooms located in 24 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "forecast," "continue," "plan," "likely," "would" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. Examples of forward-looking statements include the following: the Company's ability to realize financial and operational synergies; projections of revenues and expenses or other financial items; descriptions of the Company's plans or objectives for future operations; forecasts of EBITDAre; and descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing expectations regarding the timing of their occurrence. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry, and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC, and its quarterly and other periodic filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update the statements in this release to conform the statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-hotel-properties-completes-acquisition-of-ac-hotel-by-marriott--element-miami-brickell-for-89-million-301566945.html

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

