Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Summit Industrial Income REIT ("Summit II" or the "REIT") (TSX: SMU.UN) announced today that it will be issuing its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 9, 2022. A conference call hosted by Summit II's management team will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 10.00 am EST.

The telephone numbers to participate in the conference call are:

North America Toll Free: (888) 330-2446

International: (240) 789-2732

Access Code: 7589769

Please enter the Access Code followed by the # sign when instructed.

A slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available prior to the conference call. To view the slides, access the Summit II website at www.summitIIreit.com and follow the link on the page. The live call will also be available as a webcast. To access the webcast please access the link on our web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

A webcast of the call and slides will be archived on the REIT's web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

About Summit II

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol SMU.UN. For more information, please visit our web site at www.summitIIreit.com.

