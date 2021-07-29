U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,418.12
    +17.48 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,091.41
    +160.48 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,783.26
    +20.67 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.99
    +14.04 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.74
    +0.35 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.30
    +27.70 (+1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.87 (+3.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1885
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2680
    +0.0070 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3967
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7760
    -0.1340 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,883.57
    +310.31 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.23
    +6.87 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,085.89
    +69.26 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.42
    +200.76 (+0.73%)
     
BREAKING:

GDP misses expectations

U.S. economy expanded at 6.5% annualized rate in Q2

Summit invests $215M into Odoo, an open source business management software developer, at a $2.3B+ valuation

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

Open source has become a major force in the world of IT, and today a startup that has built a profitable operation by developing business management software on the priniciple is announcing a sizable secondary investment on the back of that growth.

Odoo -- a Belgium-based provider of open-source-based business software that ranges from inventory management and ERP through to human resources and CRM software, marketing tools and more, some 30,000 in all -- has received $215 million from Summit Partners.

This is a secondary investment, meaning Summit is buying shares from existing investors (specifically Sofinnova Partners & XAnge): Odoo is profitable and has been so for years, CEO and founder Fabien Pinckaers explained in an interview earlier, and so it didn't need to raise more cash by giving away more equity. He added that this investment values the startup at over €2 billion (or over $2.3 billion at current rates), making Odoo the first "unicorn" out of Wallonia, the region in Belgium where it is based.

(That in itself is notable: it's a sign of the evolving decentralization of the tech world beyond "The Valley".)

This is the second time Summit, which was one of Odoo's earliest (equity) backers, has snapped up secondary shares: the firm made a similar investment of $90 million in 2019.

With 7 million users on its platform, Odoo is a prime example of the strong payoffs to be had from economies of scale in the most successful open source projects, but it's also doing so with a twist.

On the open source front, Odoo provides a version of its services that is "open source" and free, which Pinckaers said contains about 80% of all of its features. It then offers a paid, proprietary version of the product with the remaining 20% of features (full details on pricing here).

About 90% of all of Odoo's customer base takes the free tier, he said, with only 10% taking the paid, proprietary tier. But with 7 million users that is enough to run the business at a profit big enough that it can continue investing in growth without giving away more equity.

On top of this, what is also notable is how Odoo pitches itself. While a lot of open source has been seen as the domain of developers and others in the technical community, what has set Odoo apart from them is the fact that it designs software on its platform that is actually aimed at others in the workplace, not engineers.

"We are one of the only exceptions of open source built for non-technical users," Pinckaers said.

It targets users both directly via its SaaS platform, and via a very extensive channel partner operation where channel partners will host the services themselves. Its traction with these partners is strong, he added, because of the free nature of Odoo (which is not only a contrast to the SAPs, Microsofts and Oracles of the world, but at times a much easier sell around which a channel partner can provide other paid services). There are nearly 4,000 partners now, he added, with another 90,000 individual community members contributing software on the Odoo platform.

The company has been growing revenues and customers at a rate of 50% over the last 10 years (and 63% over the past 15: it's been around since 2005), and it now has 1,700 employees with plans to add another 1,000 this year. Billings are expected to be €160 million in 2021. Pinckaers said that Odoo's next steps will be to continue growing out the software that it provides to users on its platform. Specifically, the two areas it is focusing on are e-commerce and website development, he said, two areas that he feels could benefit from more non-technical, user-friendly open source tools.

“We are thrilled to support the Odoo team for this next phase of growth,” said Han Sikkens, MD and head of Europe at Summit Partners, in a statement. “We believe the future is bright, and Odoo clearly has the potential to disrupt the market led by software giants like SAP, MS Dynamics and Oracle.” Sikkens is joining the board with this round.

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart to cover worker tuition costs at some colleges as war for talent heats up

    In a tight labor market, the discount giant is sweetening its perks.

  • GGV Capital gave this real estate startup founder a term sheet 48 hours after meeting

    Realm, which aims to help homeowners maximize the value of their property with its data platform, has raised $12 million in Series A funding led by GGV Capital. Existing backers Primary Venture Partners, Lerer Hippeau and Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures also participated in the round, bringing the New York-based startup’s total raised to $15 million. Liz Young founded Realm, launching the platform earlier this year with the goal of providing “a one-stop-shop for accessible, actionable home advice.”

  • Employee engagement platform Culture Amp raises $100M at a $1.5B valuation

    Culture Amp was founded in 2009 to let companies conduct anonymous employee surveys, but since then, its focus has expanded to helping employers turn the data they collect into action. The company announced today it has raised $100 million in Series F funding, led by returning investors Sequoia Capital China and TDM Growth Partners. The round bumps Culture Amp’s valuation to $1.5 billion, more than double what it was after the company’s Series E in 2019.

  • Why buying a condo for your college kid could be a smart financial move

    Prices are booming in many residential real estate markets, including college towns. If the condo throws off annual tax losses — which it probably will after counting depreciation deductions — the passive activity loss (PAL) rules generally apply.

  • Nvidia and ARM Could Turn the Internet of Things Into the Internet of Everything

    A world with tens of billions of connected devices is already here. Next stop, one with hundreds of billions, if not trillions.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 29th, 2021

    After mixed day for the majors on Wednesday, all eyes will be on Ripple’s XRP. Another breakout would support the broader market.

  • Activision CEO Apologizes After Employees Threaten to Walk Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick responded to the threat of an employee walkout with an all-staff email Tuesday, apologizing and calling the company’s recent actions “tone deaf.”Employees at Activision Blizzard called for the walkout on Wednesday to protest the company’s responses to a recent sexual discrimination lawsuit and demanding more equitable treatment for underrepresented staff.In Kotick’s message, the CEO said the company had hired law firm W

  • 4 Takeaways From Apple's Earnings Call

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported blockbuster earnings results for its fiscal third quarter earlier this week, including a whopping 50% jump in iPhone revenue to $39.6 billion. CFO Luca Maestri warned that component shortages would get worse in the fiscal fourth quarter. CEO Tim Cook declined to predict how the shortage situation may unfold later in the year.

  • What is true financial freedom?

    Two recent surveys show the troubles Americans are having with money, and especially with retirement. First comes a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of CNO Financial Group’s Center for a Secure Retirement. It looks at the toll that the crisis has taken on the retirement planning of baby boomers aged 57 to 70.

  • Square's Hidden Moneymaker in the Cash App

    Square (NYSE: SQ) is trying to disrupt nearly every part of the financial system from how businesses take payments to how consumers transfer money to the money we use itself by offering Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The Cash Card Square offers through the Cash App, which includes physical and digital cards, also includes a "Boost" feature. Most features in the Cash App are free for users, like transferring money to friends or buying stocks.

  • Suncor Cuts Fort Hills Oil Output Guidance Amid Mine Instability

    (Bloomberg) -- Suncor Energy Inc. cut its full-year production guidance at its Fort Hills oil sands mine to between 45,000 and 55,000 barrels a day from a previous 65,000 to 85,000 barrels a day because of additional required work on the mine. Instability on the south side of the mine requires so-called overburden removal to occur, which is to be completed by the end of the year, the company said in its second-quarter earnings release. Fort Hills will continue at the current production level for

  • 1 Under-the-Radar Tech Stock That Could Boom From an Infrastructure Bill

    This overlooked technology stock could be a big winner over the next few years if an infrastructure bill is passed.

  • Looking For The Next Amazon? Take a Look at These 3 Stocks

    Amazon brought e-commerce to the U.S. consumer, and its all-time returns exceeding 187,000% make it one of most successful stocks ever. Investors may struggle to find another Amazon, but these three international e-commerce stocks all offer potential upside worth considering. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is an internet company that operates in Southeast Asia.

  • Should You Accept an Early Retirement Offer?

    If you've been offered an early retirement package, be sure to weigh these important factors before deciding whether to accept it is the right move.

  • Anglo American's profit soars 1,000% thanks to China and battery demand

    The FTSE 100 mining giant announced plans to pay out $4.1bn to shareholders after a record set of half year numbers.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –July 29th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day. Failure to move back through to $0.21 levels would leave Dogecoin under pressure…

  • Ebay launches tools for trading card collectors

    Ebay Inc. said Thursday that it has launched two new tools for trading card collectors. Price Guide provides pricing data from the previous year and Collection will help users keep track of what users are buying, selling and keeping in their collection. Collection will support baseball, basketball, football, golf, Pokémon and a number of other categories. Both tools are available in beta for Android, on the app in the Apple app store, and for desktop. Ebay said earlier this year that it was prep

  • Ford Earnings Contained a Big Surprise — the Chip Shortage Is Easing

    Automotive giant (F) posted a surprise second-quarter profit, shrugging off the impact of the global semiconductor shortage. Ford (ticker: F) stock is reacting positively, up 4.8% in premarket trading. Ford reported 13 cents in per-share earnings from $26.8 billion in sales for the quarter.

  • Apple's iPhone Supercycle Is Real And It's Spectacular

    Apple's June-quarter report provided further evidence that the company is experiencing an iPhone supercycle.

  • Top REITs for August 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.