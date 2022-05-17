U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

Summit Leadership Partners and Entromy Announce Partnership to Advance Leadership and Organization Insights

·3 min read

The partnership optimizes Entromy's expertise in advanced technology-driven organizational and leadership insights with Summit's expert capabilities in leadership and organization assessment, development, and improvement – resulting in increased value for our clients

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Leadership Partners, selected by Forbes as one of America's best management consulting firms for advising boards, investors, CEOs and management teams on accelerating leadership and organization performance, and Entromy, a leading organizational insights platform powered by AI and natural language processing, today announced a commercial partnership to advance leadership and organization assessment and performance improvement.

Entromy
Entromy

The new partnership between Summit and Entromy will significantly advance leadership and organization insights

The partnership will allow both firms to provide complementary capabilities and solutions to their clients in a more seamless and efficient way. The combination of Entromy's superior technology platform and Summit's experienced team of talent and organization consultants will bolster investor and executive decision making to increase growth, mitigate risk, and accelerate investor returns. In addition, Entromy and Summit will continue to work together to drive innovation and new solutions as the industry is increasingly recognizing the value of talent and organizational insights to drive better business performance.

"With the ever changing business landscape, our clients are facing a growing pressure to make quicker, more informed talent decisions to ensure optimal performance for organizations," said Dan Hawkins, Founder and CEO, Summit Leadership Partners. "Summit's new partnership with Entromy will allow our team of advisors to provide investors, CEOs, management teams and their organizations faster, deeper, and more actionable insights so they can reach peak organization performance. Our complementary capabilities and experienced team of advisors will be a significant benefit to our clients now and in the future."

"We are excited to expand our collaboration with Summit in a manner that will help executive teams better drive the changes needed and unveiled by Entromy's insights," said Jan Jamrich, Founder & CEO, Entromy. "Both Summit and Entromy share appreciation for driving business performance through talent and organizational insights. Partnering with Summit will give our clients access to a consulting partner who can help take actions needed to mitigate risk and further accelerate value creation. Our partnership will take the leadership advisory industry to the next level."

About Summit Leadership Partners, LLC

Summit Leadership Partners advises boards, investors, CEOs, and senior leaders on scaling business and improving organization performance through talent assessment, executive coaching, management team acceleration, leadership development and organization assessment and improvement. In addition to using advanced behavioral science and data driven tools to uncover opportunities and challenges, our exceptional consulting team deploys real-world solutions based on proven business experience and acumen. Summit has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2022 by Forbes, ranked as one of the Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America in both 2020 and 2021, and was listed as #5 on Consulting Magazine's 2020 Fastest Growing Companies. Summit also made the top 10 spot in Charlotte Business Journal's 2020 Fast 50. Summit Leadership Partners is located in Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York, and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.summitleadership.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Entromy

Entromy delivers leading advanced organizational assessments and leadership insights to help private equity firms and their portfolio companies mitigate risk and drive value creation without requiring months of manual effort. Based in Boston, Entromy has developed an innovative technology platform to surface specific key business risks, issues, and ideas in real-time – previously only possible through days of interviews, content alignment, and reporting effort. Entromy leverages cutting-edge natural language processing and organizational network analytic capabilities to synthesize insights in real-time to inform leadership addressing organizational health, business transformations, M&A due diligence and PMI, rapid growth of distributed teams, and overall business performance. For more information, visit www.entromy.com and LinkedIn.

(PRNewsfoto/Summit Leadership Partners)
(PRNewsfoto/Summit Leadership Partners)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-leadership-partners-and-entromy-announce-partnership-to-advance-leadership-and-organization-insights-301548717.html

SOURCE Summit Leadership Partners

