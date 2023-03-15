U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

Summit Leadership Partners Named America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes for Second Year in a Row

·3 min read

Charlotte-based leadership and organization performance advisory firm and top consulting firm for Private Equity and middle market companies nationally recognized with a 5-star rating for leadership advisory services by Forbes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina-based leadership advisory firm, Summit Leadership Partners, has once again made the list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2023 by Forbes.

Summit Leadership Partners named one of &quot;America's Best Management Consulting Firms&quot; for second year in a row by Forbes in 2023 and recognized with 5-star rating for leadership advisory services
Summit Leadership Partners named one of "America's Best Management Consulting Firms" for second year in a row by Forbes in 2023 and recognized with 5-star rating for leadership advisory services

Despite global economic uncertainty, Summit Leadership Partners, and its clients continue to see exceptional growth in 2022 and 2023. The firm has successfully kept its rank as the premier consulting firm by providing exceptional client service advising boards, investors, CEOs, and senior leaders with actionable insights to accelerate growth and increase enterprise value.

"We are so grateful to our clients and partners for nominating us again this year. Our purpose has always been to unlock the full potential in leaders and their organizations to achieve peak performance," said Dan Hawkins, Founder and CEO, Summit Leadership Partners. "We are thrilled that our clients and peers acknowledge that we are making a real difference."

This recognition follows Summit Leadership Partners' launch of its new organization Talent Solution and Organization Solution practices, the expansion of its consulting team by double, investment in its data analytics capabilities and recent partnership with Entromy. Summit aims to provide deeper trends, insights, and dashboards for clients and investors.

Since Summit was founded in 2014, the firm has also been awarded numerous prestigious recognitions, such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for three consecutive years from 2020-2022, ranked #5 on Consulting Magazine's 2020 Fastest Growing Companies, and was listed in the top 10 in Charlotte Business Journal's 2020 Fast 50.

"Thank you to our clients for your continued support and loyalty, and to Forbes for this prestigious recognition. I am most proud of this award for our team. Their incredible talents, commitment, and passion to build a great company helped make Summit a premier consulting advisory firm for Private Equity and their portfolio companies," Hawkins concluded.

This list is generated by Forbes' partnership with Statista to survey more than 10,000 partners and executives of the management consultancies who had worked with the management consultancies and have been their clients over the last four years. These partners and executives were asked to recommend consultancies and self-nominations were not considered, ensuring the award rankings were unbiased. Over 1,200 management consulting firms were considered for this ranking. To see the full 2023 list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, click here.

About Summit Leadership Partners, LLC

Summit Leadership Partners advises boards, investors, CEOs, and senior leaders on scaling business and improving organization performance through talent assessment, executive coaching, management team acceleration, leadership development and organization assessment and improvement. In addition to using advanced behavioral science and data driven tools to uncover opportunities and challenges, our exceptional consulting team deploys real-world solutions based on proven business experience and acumen. Summit has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2022 and 2023 by Forbes, consecutively ranked as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America from 2020-2022 and was listed as #5 on Consulting Magazine's 2020 Fastest Growing Companies. Summit also made the top 10 spot in Charlotte Business Journal's 2020 Fast 50. Summit Leadership Partners is located in Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, and Washington DC. For more information, visit www.summitleadership.com, and follow us on LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook.

(PRNewsfoto/Summit Leadership Partners)
(PRNewsfoto/Summit Leadership Partners)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-leadership-partners-named-americas-best-management-consulting-firms-by-forbes-for-second-year-in-a-row-301773358.html

SOURCE Summit Leadership Partners

