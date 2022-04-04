U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,561.18
    +15.32 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,786.11
    -32.16 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,422.59
    +161.09 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,082.17
    -8.94 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.05
    +3.78 (+3.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.40
    +10.70 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4300
    +0.0530 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7950
    +0.3050 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,093.90
    -266.21 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.84
    +0.58 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.91
    +21.01 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Summit Showcases Critical Role of Cross-Sector Partnerships and Community Engagement in Future of Public Health

·7 min read

Fourth Future of Public Health Summit Underscores Power of Partnerships in Improving Community Health

ATLANTA, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross-sector partnerships have been used to improve public health over time and present unique opportunities for the U.S. public health system to engage actively with communities and take on future health challenges, achieve health equity and improve the health of communities. That is a central message from the fourth summit in the CDC Foundation's Lights, Camera, Action: Future of Public Health series, which brought together leaders from public health, business, philanthropy, academia, the faith community and community organizations.

CDC Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/CDC Foundation)
CDC Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/CDC Foundation)

As summit speakers and panelists highlighted, creating more vibrant and healthy communities could include local community sectors coming together to address clean water issues, or the global community collaborating to eradicate a disease.

"Most multisector public health partnerships will not have a grand global scale, but that does not make these partnerships any less important or impactful. A community working to address food deserts or access to healthcare could be incredibly transformative for the people living in it," said Judy Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation.

Strengthening the nation's public health system is essential to creating strong communities. As summit attendees discussed, partnerships can be utilized to build a diverse and effective public health workforce, improve the quality of data used in the public health system and strengthen the laws, governance and financing of public health.

According to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, "With partnerships, one plus one can often equal five by amplifying resources, reaching more people, gathering like minds to work for the public good. Partnerships should be developed early, so the foundation is in place long before you might need to rely on each other in an emergency. And we must always remember that partnerships are not a one-way street."

The summit panels explored topics including creating partnerships centered on community voices; harnessing innovation in partnerships to address health challenges; bringing the business and public health sectors together to improve health; and forming collaborations that build trust. The summit presenters highlighted a variety of successful partnerships, including engaging the arts community to address antimicrobial resistance and deploying existing technologies in new ways to solve sanitation and clean water issues in Alaska Native communities.

Building on the topic of establishing trust and sharing power in partnerships, one summit panel highlighted work in Buffalo, NY, that is bringing together the community with the local health system, public health department, university and others to address health inequities.

In describing his approach to partnerships from his community perspective, Pastor George Nicholas of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity noted, "We want to invite you to be in a relationship, in a conversation with us, before we ask you for anything. We want to get to know you, and we want you to get to know us so we can determine if we have a shared vision."

Kelly Wofford, MS, director of health equity at the Erie County Department of Health, discussed the need to show benefit and impact in collaborations. "You have to be able to have conversations about the social determinants of health. … We need to push that upstream, and to do that you need to have conversations."

Summit speakers also emphasized the essential role businesses must play in protecting both employee and community health. According to Stephen Massey, managing director of the Health Action Alliance, "It's become abundantly clear that business is part of public health. … Now is the time for business and public health leaders to work together to strengthen public health. … It's an important moment where we are aligned, and we can proceed from here."

In this discussion, Zoraida Rodríguez Montenegro, senior public policy manager at Uber, described several health programs the company has developed, ranging from free rides for mothers to attend pre- and post-natal doctor's appointments to providing rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. She also spoke about the need for close dialogue in creating partnerships.

"We need to listen to each other. We have to understand each other and find common ground," said Rodriguez Montenegro. "We have to design solutions that take into account how health care is delivered in communities, in a way that solves barriers to accessing the target population, things like language, access to tech."

An important topic of discussion was the concept of systems change and embracing complexity and interconnectedness in partnerships. Eduardo Sanchez, chief medical officer of the American Heart Association, conveyed that systems change involves an authentic commitment to change, intentionality, doing the things that need to be accomplished, change management and what he termed "anticipatory guidance" to ensure everyone knows what is likely to happen in the process.

In summing up the summit series, the CDC Foundation's Monroe said "Our work is just beginning. Together, what we've been able to do through these four summits is look at learnings from the past to plan for the future. And a central event informing much of our conversation is the COVID-19 pandemic, which provided the latest reminder of the vital importance of public health and need for a future-forward, future-ready public health system."

Full recordings of the fourth summit as well as all previous summits are available on the summit series website at www.futureofpublichealth.org. A podcast that builds on the topic of this summit is available on Contagious Conversations.

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group; the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation; and The Pew Charitable Trusts are providing initial support for the Lights, Camera, Action Summit Series. This support is aimed at helping to catalyze actions to rebuild confidence, foster health equity and transform our nation's public health system.

The CDC Foundation convened the summit series in collaboration with the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), Big Cities Health Coalition (BCHC) and other public health partners. The three previous summits in the series focused on achieving a diverse and robust public health workforce, the need to modernize public health data systems and importance of public health law, governance and finance complementing each other.

About the CDC Foundation: The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the go-to nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has raised over $1.6 billion and launched more than 1,200 programs impacting a variety of health threats from chronic disease conditions including cardiovascular disease and cancer, to infectious diseases like rotavirus and HIV, to emergency responses, including COVID-19 and Ebola. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of programs in the United States and in more than 160 countries last year. Learn more at www.cdcfoundation.org and follow the Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

About ASTHO: ASTHO is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories and Freely Associated States, and Washington, D.C., as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in public health practice. For more information, visit https://www.astho.org/.

About BCHC: The Big Cities Health Coalition (BCHC) is a forum for the leaders of America's largest metropolitan health departments to exchange strategies and jointly address issues to promote and protect the health and safety of their residents. Collectively, BCHC member jurisdictions directly impact nearly 62 million people, or one in five Americans. For more information, visit https://www.bigcitieshealth.org.

About NACCHO: The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) represents the nation's nearly 3,000 local health departments. These city, county, metropolitan, district and tribal departments work every day to protect and promote health and well-being for all people in their communities. For more information about NACCHO, please visit www.naccho.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-showcases-critical-role-of-cross-sector-partnerships-and-community-engagement-in-future-of-public-health-301516707.html

SOURCE CDC Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Worried About Moderna's Vaccine Revenue? Check Out These 2 Charts.

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) coronavirus vaccine revenue has been more than great so far. Does this mean Moderna's vaccine revenue is set to drop off a cliff? New variants of concern have kept vaccine makers busy in recent times.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy in April

    Biotech stocks, in general, again performed dismally in the first quarter of 2022. Here's why they chose Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), and Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR). David Jagielski (Amgen): With new COVID-19 cases down significantly from where they were at the start of the year, there's optimism that hospitals and the economy as a whole can return to normal in the near future.

  • Surprising Side Effects of Marijuana, Studies Say

    The use of marijuana has become fairly mainstream, both as a recreational drug and for medical therapeutics. "As with nearly everything else about cannabis, how safe or dangerous it is remains hotly debated," says Peter Grinspoon, MD. "As a primary care doctor, I have to ask myself: is cannabis safer than the alternatives I would be prescribing? For example, if I'm treating a patient for chronic pain, is cannabis safer than opiates? Medication risks must be balanced against the safety concerns o

  • Fox viewers transformed after watching CNN for 30 days, report finds

    Study finds changes in attitudes, policy preferences about Covid-19, then president Donald Trump

  • Mixed results for Oregon's pioneering drug decriminalization

    Oregon voters approved a ballot measure in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs after being told it was a way to establish and fund addiction recovery centers that would offer people aid instead of incarceration. With Oregon being the first state in America to decriminalize possession of personal-use amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other drugs, its program is being watched as a potential model for other states. Under Ballot Measure 110, possession of controlled substances is now a newly created Class E “violation," instead of a felony or misdemeanor.

  • This New COVID Variant Is the Most Unpredictable One Yet

    Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via GettyAfter spreading across Asia and Europe, the BA.2 subvariant of the novel coronavirus is now dominant in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Right now, U.S. COVID cases are at a six-month low. But what happens next in the U.S. and nearby countries is hard to predict. Looking to Europe for hints isn’t enormously helpful because, on that continent, BA.2 has behaved… unpredictably. Indeed, unpredictability might be e

  • Medicare Spends the Most on These 10 Prescription Drugs — How It Affects You

    In a recent blog post, AARP researchers claim that the prices of 75 of the 100 brand name drugs that Medicare spends the most money on were raised in January. In what may come as unsurprising economic...

  • The #1 Best Supplement to Help Lower Blood Pressure, Says New Study

    If you have high blood pressure, it's likely you already know that exercising and eating a healthy diet will help even out your levels.But a new study in the journal Nutrients shows that one ingredient in particular can help significantly lower your blood pressure.According to the study, eating aged black garlic extract can help reduce blood pressure in people with high cholesterol. Aged black garlic is available in a supplement form.Results showed that at six weeks of taking aged black garlic,

  • Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

    A blocked nose, headache and sore throat are symptoms of both the common cold and Covid

  • Another COVID-19 variant? Health officials say be aware of omicron BA.2, but don't panic

    The newest COVID-19 variant, a subvariant of omicron, is quickly becoming the dominant strain of the virus.

  • NYC top health official refers to White women as 'birthing people,' calls Black and Hispanic women 'mothers'

    A top health official in New York City is facing backlash after a series of tweets she posted calling white mothers “birthing people” and minority mothers “mothers."

  • The Latest COVID Misinformation Star Says He Invented the Vaccines

    MADISON, Va. — “I haven’t been able to ride a horse in months,” Dr. Robert Malone said from his 50-acre horse farm about two hours southwest of Washington. “It’s just a constant barrage of requests for assistance.” Malone, 62, was sitting barefoot at his kitchen table, wearing a navy tie decorated with dark red spikes of the coronavirus, in the middle of another busy day of appearances on conservative television shows and podcasts. Just that week, he had appeared on “Hannity,” a hit on Fox News

  • Two Chinese mRNA Covid Vaccines Move Toward Clinical Trials

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?A Chinese company said it’s received approval to start clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine based on mRNA technology, while local media reported that another domestic com

  • These Popular Drinks May Increase Cancer Risk, New Study Suggests

    If you're grabbing a beverage on the go, unless you're specifically looking for organic or all-natural options, odds are you're going to end up drinking something with at least some ingredients you don't recognize. Some of those substances, however, could be putting your health at risk.Now, a new study suggests that ingesting artificial sweeteners often found in drinks like soda and energy drinks can leave you in greater danger of getting cancer.In the study, published in late March in the journ

  • A Physique Coach Shared the 5 Simple Things All Shredded Guys Do

    Physique coach Paul Revelia counts down the golden rules for getting lean, including how to approach your diet, and being accountable and consistent.

  • NHS adds nine new official symptoms of Covid-19 as free testing ends

    A blocked nose, sore throat and headaches among those added to the list

  • Shanghai to extend lockdown of 26 million people as it reviews COVID test results

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shanghai will remain under lockdown as it reviews results of an exercise to test all of its 26 million residents for COVID-19, authorities said on Monday. The city began its two-stage lockdown on March 28, initially in Shanghai's eastern districts, and later expanded to cover the whole city. The curbs, which have massively disrupted daily life and business operations in China's financial hub, were initially scheduled to end at 5 a.m. local time (9 p.m. GMT) on Tuesday.

  • Coronavirus tally: UK sees record number of COVID cases, adds nine new symptoms to official list

    The official list of symptoms of COVID-19 has been expanded in the UK, where cases are currently running at the highest level since the start of the pandemic. The National Health Service added nine new symptoms to the list of just three, including sore throat, fatigue and headache,

  • The #1 Best Breakfast Combination to Lower Blood Sugar, Says Dietitian

    When it comes to finding foods to help decrease your blood sugar, there are many healthy habits you can adopt to keep your glucose levels steady. Sleep, exercise, as well as switching up your eating and drinking habits, all play a huge role. There are even specific combinations that can help satisfy your needs as opposed to just a particular type of food. For example, medical expert Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and The Portion Teller Plan, suggests that a combinatio

  • Avian flu in North Carolina commercial turkey operation

    A commercial turkey operation in North Carolina has tested positive for avian flu following a test by a veterinary lab, the first time the virus has been found in the state’s poultry industry, officials said Wednesday.