U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,204.75
    +24.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,247.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,151.25
    +142.25 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,885.00
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.46
    -0.56 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.80
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    31.60
    -1.92 (-5.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2531
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7730
    +0.3290 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,429.80
    +1,162.19 (+3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    913.46
    +20.54 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,516.88
    +130.25 (+0.49%)
     

Sumutasu secures $10M to digitize Japan’s real estate market

Kate Park
·3 min read

Sumutasu, a Tokyo-based proptech startup that offers a direct online real estate purchase service, has secured $8.2 million in equity and $1.6 million in debt. The company has raised a total of $16 million since its 2018 inception.

Takahiro Sumi (CEO) and Tomoya Ito (COO) co-founded Sumutasu four years ago to streamline the buying and selling of residential real estate.

In Japan, where the real estate market is fragmented, homeowners have faced uncertain selling prices riddled with brokerage fees and an average selling period of between four and eight months, Ito said. Those factors have led to a low percentage of existing homes in circulation in Japan -- around 15% compared to the 80% typically seen in countries like the U.S. and the U.K., per the 2020 report of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT). Sumutasu says its platform enables users to access a fair house valuation in an hour.

Sumutasu has adopted an iBuyer model -- meaning it buys houses directly from homeowners, renovates them at scale, then resells them to buyers. While the U.S. and Europe have a more competitive iBuyer market with Opendoor, Zillow, Offerpad and Redfin, Japan has a nascent iBuyer industry, according to the company.

"The business model is similar in the way that it is an arbitrage model where the difference between the purchase price and the sales price is the profit," Ito told TechCrunch. "The difference is that we purchase from the seller at a discount from the market price. The reason we are able to purchase at a discount is that we offer sellers the value of being able to sell at their own time and hassle-free."

Additionally, unlike the iBuyers that charge service fees, Sumutasu does not charge a commission or processing fee because the transaction is conducted directly with the seller -- without an agent in between, Ito said in an interview. When purchasing an existing house in Japan, brokerage fees usually amount to about 3% of the property price, Ito added.

The Japanese real estate tech startup operates its service in Tokyo but plans to take it to more areas like Osaka and Nagoya. With the latest funding, the company plans to continue to buy more houses, and launch its mortgage brokering service next year, aiming to increase sales five-fold compared to 2021. It also intends to expand its headcount.

Sumutasu has purchased approximately 100 properties and currently maintains 30 property listings due to smooth progression of sales, Ito told TechCrunch. The company is partnered with more than 20 banks and remodeling companies.

Existing backer World Innovation Lab (WiL) and new investor Mobile Internet Capital co-led the Series B, with participation from other new investors Mercuria Investment, Carta Ventures and Kiraboshi Capital. Japan Finance Corporation led the debt financing.

“Despite the iBuyer business having a huge potential in terms of the market size, we haven’t seen this business model in Japan for a long time due to it being financially intensive,” said partner of World Innovation Lab Toshimichi Namba. “We are confident that they [Sumutasu] can leverage this less competitive landscape to further fuel their growth.”

The company has a team of 30 people.

What does Zillow’s exit tell us about the health of the iBuying market?

Opendoor raises $300M on a $3.8B valuation for its home marketplace

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats’ Endless ‘State of Emergency’ Is Why They’re About to Get Walloped

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIt has been said that you should never let a crisis go to waste, but what do you do when Donald Trump is out of office (and suspended from Facebook) and the news slows to a crawl?Invent an emergency, of course!When Trump was in office, COVID-19 was a crisis and every unmasked presidential appearance all but an act of potential genocide. With Biden, it’s time to turn the page, even as the death count has mounted.With Trump sidelined, for

  • PayPal cuts earnings outlook, but stock gains with new targets seen as ‘achievable’

    Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. have taken a beating this year, but they were headed about 4% higher in after-hours trading Wednesday even as the payment-technology company cut its full-year outlook and revoked its medium-term forecast in conjunction with its latest earnings report.

  • Ford Is Building Another Electric Pickup

    The F-150 Lightning is just the beginning.

  • Meta stock pops after hours on earnings, daily active users

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down better than expected quarterly earnings for Facebook parent Meta.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Teladoc Tumbled 38% After Big First-Quarter Loss. Is It Just a Pandemic Play?

    The telemedicine company took a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion in the first quarter, dragging down its results.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Twitter shares were sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday after a rocky day on the markets on Tuesday.

  • Teladoc stock plunges more than 30% after earnings outlook slashed, massive impairment charge

    Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. were getting slammed in after-hours trading Wednesday after the telemedicine company slashed its full year outlook.

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s main social network added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Sp

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • Pinterest reports earnings beat, PayPal earnings in line with estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.

  • Google stock ‘is really, really cheap,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Senior Research Analyst Michael Nathanson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings report data for Google parent company Alphabet and the outlook for ad revenue growth as advertisers look to YouTube rival TikTok.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Was Surging Higher Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) continue to run higher on Wednesday, with the blank check company rising 13.2% at 11:40 a.m. ET. It's the second consecutive day of double-digit stock gains following the announcement that Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR) board of directors has agreed to Elon Musk's buyout offer. Digital World, of course, is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) looking to take Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public.

  • Why Nio and Chinese Tech Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened U.S.- listed Chinese stocks have been taking a beating in recent months. The reasons behind the downtrend include political and regulatory fears, supply chain and raw material cost headwinds, and lockdowns in several cities to try to slow a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • CEO reportedly laments red ink incurred from Air Force One deal as Boeing posts $1.2 billion first-quarter loss

    Chief Executive David Calhoun looks back on ‘a very unique negotiation’ with the administration of then–U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • QuantumScape Bets on Iron to Ease Battery Supply Chain Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the solid-state battery startup backed by Volkswagen AG and Bill Gates, said its ability to use iron-based chemistries instead of nickel for battery components could help it mitigate soaring costs for raw materials as it tries to scale its technology.Prices for key battery metals like nickel and lithium have surged in the past year, threatening to reverse a long-term trend that has helped boost electric-vehicle adoption around the world. Higher raw material cos

  • Here's Why Beyond Meat Stock Skyrocketed Only to Come Back Down to Earth

    Then a report surfaced saying that fast-food giant McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) had added the McPlant burger to its menu permanently, and Beyond Meat stock skyrocketed. The first article comes from the website Fast Company. The plant-based burger isn't co-branded with Beyond Meat, but McDonald's does use Beyond Meat as its plant-based beef supplier.

  • Nvidia, AMD, Semiconductor Stocks Hit Despite Chip Shortage

    Shares of the major semiconductor producers have been heavily pressured even in the face of strong and broad demand for chips. The shares of Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Micron Technology , Texas Instruments and even Intel have fallen sharply. This year, Nvidia shares have lost 36% of their value, AMD shares have shed 41%, and Micron is down 28%.