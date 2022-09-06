U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,944.25
    +19.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,449.00
    +137.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,190.00
    +85.75 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.20
    +13.90 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.95
    +2.08 (+2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.20
    +6.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    18.25
    +0.37 (+2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9965
    +0.0032 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.99
    +0.43 (+1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0064 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1860
    +0.6110 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,867.49
    +115.69 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.16
    +4.49 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.43
    +6.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Sun Care Products Market to Reach USD 16.84 Billion by 2027 | Sun Care Products Industry Striking CAGR of 3.5%

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in Sun Care Products Market are Edgewell Personal Care (Shelton, U.S.), L’Oreal S.A. (Paris, France), Shiseido Company, Limited (Tokyo, Japan), Beiersdorf AG (Hamburg, Germany), Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, U.S.), Unilever (London, U.K.), Procter & Gamble Co. (Ohio, U.S.), Natura & Co. (São Paulo, Brazil), The Estee Lauder Co. (New York, U.S.), Kao Corp. (Tokyo, Japan), and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global sun care products market is set to gain traction from the increasing development of innovative devices for measuring sunlight intensity. Manufacturers are doing so to enhance sun-safety habits among people worldwide. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Sun Care Products Market, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the sun care products market size was USD 13.03 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 16.84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

COVID-19: Focus of Consumers towards Essential Goods to Decline Demand for Products

Owing to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, international and domestic travel are banned across the globe. Ruling bodies have implemented stringent measures, such as lockdown, social distancing, and stay-at-home orders to prevent the transmission of coronavirus. This has further declined the demand for sun care products. Also, people are purchasing essential goods rather than spending money on such products. We are providing an extensive analysis of the market so that you can select the right strategy for coming out of this grave situation. N

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sun-care-products-market-103821

Sun Care Products Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast CAGR

3.5%

2027 Value Projection

USD 16.84 Billion

Base Year

2019

Sun Care Products Market Size in 2019

USD 13.03 Billion

Historical Data

2016-2018

No. of Pages

103

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Form, By SPF, By Distribution Channel, By Region

Sun Care Products Market Growth Drivers

Increasing cases of sunburns and cancers

High demand for makeup products containing sunscreen

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the sun care products market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

  • Edgewell Personal Care (Shelton, U.S.)

  • L’Oreal S.A. (Paris, France)

  • Shiseido Company, Limited (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Beiersdorf AG (Hamburg, Germany)

  • Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, U.S.)

  • Unilever (London, U.K.)

  • Procter & Gamble Co. (Ohio, U.S.)

  • Natura & Co. (São Paulo, Brazil)

  • The Estee Lauder Co. (New York, U.S.)

  • Kao Corp. (Tokyo, Japan)

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

  • How will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the global market?

  • Which region and segment are set to dominate the market?

  • What are the latest trends and innovations taking place in the market?

  • Which key companies are likely to lead by surging sales of sun care products?

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Awareness Programs about Skin-related Issues to Boost Growth

The increasing prevalence of cancers, skin aging, and sunburn on account of the prolonged exposure to sunlight is a vital factor responsible for the sun care products market growth. According to the ‘Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance,’ in 2017, in the U.S., 78.8% of white surveyed female participants suffered from sunburn the previous year. This is also surging the number of awareness programs to educate the masses about skin-related issues caused by UV rays. However, sun care products exhibit the highest demand only during summer and holiday seasons. In the other seasons, people are less likely to buy these products. This factor may hamper growth in the coming years.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/sun-care-products-market-103821

Regional Analysis-

Rising Popularity of Sunbathing in Asia Pacific to Propel Growth

Geographically, 2019, Europe generated USD 4.19 billion in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage of sun care products during the summer season in this region. The British Beauty Council Report 2018 declared that approximately 220 million pounds were contributed to the U.K. GDP by sun care products alone in that very year.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to showcase significant growth throughout the forthcoming years because of the rising popularity of sunbathing and surging beachside tourism activities in the region. In addition to that, subtropical conditions in New Zealand & Australia and tropical conditions in Southeast Asia & India would increase the consumption of these products.

Segment-

Need for Reapplication to Drive Growth of Sun-protection Segment

Based on product type, the sun-protection segment earned 78.81% in terms of sun care products market share in 2019. It would hold the largest share in the near future backed by the rising need to re-apply these products every 2 hours when exposed to sunlight.

Rеаѕоnѕ to Get thіѕ Rероrt:

  • A qualitative and quantitative market study based on segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors

  • Data on market value for each section and sub-segment

  • Indicates the region and market segment that is likely to expand the fastest and dominate the market.

  • The consumption of the product/service in each region is highlighted, as are the factors affecting the market within each region.

  • The competitive landscape includes the top players' market rankings, as well as new service/product launches, collaborations, company expansions, and acquisitions made by the companies profiled in the last few years.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/sun-care-products-market-103821

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Generate More Sales by Launching Novel Sun Care Products

The market is highly fragmented. It is mainly characterized by multi-national and local companies. They are conducting extensive research and development activities to unveil safe products equipped with natural ingredients.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Emerging Trends

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Qualitative Analysis (In relation to COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19

      • Supply Chain Challenges

      • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

  • Global Sun Care Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Product Type (Value)

        • Sun-protection

        • After-sun

        • Tanning

      • By Form (Value)

        • Lotion/Cream

        • Spray

        • Stick/Roll-on

        • Others

      • By SPF (Value)

        • 0-29

        • 30-50

        • >50

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Hypermarket/Supermarket

        • Pharmacies

        • Online

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Below are two latest industry developments:

  • September 2020: Aegte, a provider of premium skincare products based in New Delhi, India, launched Aegte Glass Skin Sunscreen Gel SPF 50++. It is made up of 100% natural ingredients, such as Swiss garden cress sprouts and red algae extract.

  • September 2020: KOCOSTAR, a Korean cosmetics company introduced its latest SPF50+ PA+++ sunscreen capsule face mask. It is eco-friendly and cruelty-free and can provide protection from harmful sunlight.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/sun-care-products-market-103821

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. How much is the sun care products market worth?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size was USD 13.03 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 16.84 billion by 2027.

2. What was the value of the market in Europe in 2019?

Answer: In 2019, the Europe market value stood at USD 4.19 billion.

3. At what CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period (2020-2027)?

Answer: Registering a CAGR of 3.5%, the market will exhibit steady growth during the forecast period (2020-2027).

4. Which is the leading segment based on product type?

Answer: The sun-protection segment is the leading segment based on product type.

5. What is the key factor driving the market?

Answer: The prevalence of sunburns and skin cancer due to intense sun rays is a key factor driving the market.

6. Who are the major players in this market?

Answer: Beiersdorf AG, Edgewell Personal Care, and Johnson & Johnson are a few major players in the global market.

7. Which region held the highest share in the market?

Answer: Europe dominated the market in terms of share in 2019.

8. Which factors are expected to drive the adoption of these products?

Answer: The development of a broad-spectrum high SPF, mineral-only, and eco-friendly sunscreens are expected to drive the adoption of these products.

Read Related Insights:

Cosmetics Market Size Hit USD 415.29 Billion by 2028 | Cosmetics Industry Striking CAGR With 5%

Bath and Shower Products Market to Hit USD 63.16 Billion by 2028; Increasing Demand for Fragranced Bath Products to Stimulate Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Vegan Cosmetics Market is Projected to Hit USD 24.79 Billion in 2021-2028 | Vegan Cosmetics Industry exhibit a CAGR of 6.57%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Emailsales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.The document, the result of months of work by officials and experts trying to assess the true impact of Russia’s economic isolation due to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, paints a far more dire picture than officials usually do

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Ocean Shipping Rates Have Plunged 60% This Year

    Much of the cargo for back-to-school and year-end holiday shopping arrived months before the usual peak season.

  • Oil prices ease on symbolic OPEC+ output cut

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday, paring gains from the previous session, as an OPEC+ deal to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October was seen as a largely symbolic move to bolster prices after the market's recent slide. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures inched up from Monday to $88.57 a barrel, and were $1.70 higher, or 2.0%, than Friday's close. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, together called OPEC+, decided to reverse a 100,000 bpd increase for September after top producer Saudi Arabia and other members voiced concern about the slump in prices since June despite tight supply.

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • China’s Energy Giants Sell Gas to World Scrambling for Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest energy groups are diverting more liquefied natural gas away from their languishing home market, offering some relief to desperate buyers suffering supply shortages in other parts of the world. Cnooc is offering to sell an LNG cargo for November loading from the North West Shelf export project in Australia, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. That comes after other major shippers, including Sinopec and PetroChina Co., sold several LNG shipments from U

  • Alibaba, JD.com, NIO and Other Chinese Stocks Slide as Lockdowns Bite

    China ratcheted up Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend, raising the prospect of wider economic disruption and hitting Chinese stocks.

  • Oil’s OPEC+ Rally Stalls as China Lockdowns Fan Demand Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell, with a post-OPEC+ meeting rally fizzling out, as traders weighed the group’s output cut as well as further lockdowns in China.Global benchmark Brent slid toward $95 a barrel after ending almost 3% higher on Monday as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia agreed to shave a modest 100,000 barrels a day off production. After the surprise decision, Saudi Arabia said the group was willing to take additional action to support the oil mar

  • Stocks tumble as Russia refuses to resume EU gas supplies unless west lifts sanctions

    The deepening energy crisis following the closure of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has sent equities and the euro tumbling.

  • I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia’s Nord Stream Pipeline Closure Lands Economic Blow Against Europe

    Power prices surged, European currencies hit multidecade lows and governments scrambled to contain the economic hit after Russia cut its main natural-gas pipeline to Europe.

  • Ford and Rivian Recall Some EVs

    Some recalls involving Ford's Mustang Mach E along with Rivian's R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV were listed on NHTSA's website Monday.

  • OPEC+’s Warning Shot

    The oil producing cartel has agreed to cut output targets just days after U.S.-led agreement to establish a buyer’s alliance seeking price-setting power over Russian crude.

  • Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Agrees To Small Production Cut

    OPEC+ unexpectedly agreed to trim production quotas slightly, but the move may have little impact on actual output. Crude oil futures jumped Monday.

  • The Top In-Demand Skills Employers Are Seeking

    The Top In-Demand Skills Employers Are Seeking The COVID-19 pandemic changed how we work—forever. In fact, a 2021 report by McKinsey found that the pandemic accelerated existing trends in remote work, e-commerce, and automation, with as many ... The post The Top In-Demand Skills Employers Are Seeking appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Oil Jumps Near $90 After OPEC+ Surprises With Token Supply Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged at the start of the week as OPEC+ unexpectedly decided to cut output in October.West Texas Intermediate crude advanced as much as 4.1% to beyond $90 a barrel, before paring some gains. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia plan to trim production by 100,000 barrels a day next month. The move effectively reverses a symbolic output hike of the same volume in September that was made in response to lobbying from US President Joe Biden

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyPower- and gas-intensive sector