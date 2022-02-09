U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

Sun Care Products Market Size to Grow by USD 4.83 Billion | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sun care products market size potential difference will grow by USD 4.83 billion between 2020 and 2025, according to the latest market analysis report from Technavio. The report also identifies the market to register an accelerated CAGR of 6.18%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sun Care Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To obtain growth opportunities and more information drivers and trends, Read Free Sample Report

Sun Care Products Market 2021-2025: Driver and Challenge Analysis

Product innovation and product line extension are some of the key factors driving the global sun care products market growth. Moreover, the increase in the disposable income of the middle-income population especially the working class of women has fueled the demand for premium sun care products that can keep the skin moisturized for a longer period of time. Availability of these premium products coupled with rising in spending power will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Availability of counterfeit sun care products is one of the key challenges to the global sun care products market growth. Low-quality counterfeit BPC products can cause serious skin problems. Price-sensitive customers are attracted to these products due to their low price compared to the products by key vendors. Counterfeit sun care products contain petrochemicals, parabens, and other harmful chemicals, which harm the skin of consumers and the brand's name. In addition, many consumers buy these fake products as differentiating between counterfeits and real products is difficult because counterfeit products are copied from original products, which affects the market penetration and profit margins of key vendors.

View Market Outlook for more information on factors influencing the market

Sun Care Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

The sun protection products segment will account for the largest sun care products market share in 2020. The segment will account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. This high number is attributed to the awareness among consumers about the benefits of using sun protection products. Amorepacific, Coty, Johnson & Johnson, Beiersdorf, Estée Lauder Companies, and L'Oréal are launching high-quality products in the form of lotions, sticks, and sprays which will further increase the demand for sun care products during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel segment will account for the largest market revenue throughout the forecast period. In terms of Geography, Europe will contribute 33% of the overall growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in the demand for premium-priced and multifunctional sun care products will facilitate the sun care products market growth in Europe. Germany, France, and the UK are the key markets for sun care products in Europe.

For more information on the contribution of each segment and regional analysis, Download Sample Report

Sun Care Products Market 2021-2025: Scope and Vendor Analysis

The report also covers the following areas:

The sun care products market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. To help businesses improve their market position, the sun care products market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amorepacific Group Inc., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Groupe Clarins, Johnson and Johnson Inc., LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Speak to our Analysts for customized reports on vendor classification and concentration

Sun Care Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sun care products market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the sun care products market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the sun care products market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sun care products market vendors

Sun Care Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.18%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 4.83 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.70

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amorepacific Group Inc., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Groupe Clarins, Johnson and Johnson Inc., LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

