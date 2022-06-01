U.S. markets closed

Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2022 Distribution

Sun Communities, Inc.
·1 min read
Sun Communities, Inc.
Sun Communities, Inc.

Southfield, MI, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) communities, recreational vehicle (“RV”) resorts and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.88 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2022. The distribution is payable July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2022.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini
Chief Financial Officer
(248) 208-2500
www.suncommunities.com


