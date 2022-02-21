U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.25
    +3.18 (+3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.60
    +16.80 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.15 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5800
    -0.3950 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,582.92
    -1,196.26 (-3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.15
    -69.64 (-7.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter Results and 2022 Guidance

Sun Communities, Inc.
·31 min read
Sun Communities, Inc.
Sun Communities, Inc.

Southfield, MI, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its fourth quarter results for 2021.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, total revenues increased by $158.2 million, or 41.2 percent, to $542.4 million compared to approximately $384.3 million for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders increased by $5.2 million, or 69.1 percent, to $12.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, total revenues increased by $874.3 million, or 62.5 percent, to approximately $2.3 billion compared to $1.4 billion for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders increased by $248.5 million, or 188.8 percent, to $380.2 million, or $3.36 per diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $131.6 million, or $1.34 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

  • Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")(1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $1.31 per diluted share and OP unit ("Share") as compared to $1.16 in the corresponding period in 2020, a 12.9 percent increase. Core FFO(1) for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $6.51 per Share as compared to $5.09 in the prior year, an increase of 27.9 percent.

  • Same Community(2) Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1) increased by 8.4 percent and 11.2 percent for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

  • Home Sales Volume increased 19.3 percent to 933 homes for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 782 homes in the same period in 2020, and 42.6 percent to 4,088 homes for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 2,866 homes in the same period in 2020.

  • Acquisitions totaled $385.4 million during and subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, including 12 RV resorts and 7 marinas.

"A strong fourth quarter concluded an incredibly productive year for Sun Communities, where we made meaningful progress in each of our internal and external growth initiatives," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "Robust demand for the attainable housing and outdoor experiences that Sun provides resulted in compelling organic growth, driving an 11.2 percent same community NOI increase for the year, further building on our demonstrated strength throughout the pandemic. We expanded our portfolio, completing $1.4 billion of high-quality acquisitions across manufactured housing communities, RV resorts and marinas and opened four new ground-up development properties. We also continued to grow our pipeline for future growth with land purchases for greenfield development and site expansions. We are particularly excited to be entering the UK market with our announced planned acquisition of Park Holidays, a leading holiday park platform with irreplaceable seaside communities. With a proven track record of execution, accretive growth and favorable tailwinds supporting ongoing demand, we are continuing to invest in our platform in order to realize additional opportunities of accelerated growth and create shareholder value for years to come."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Occupancy

Total MH and annual RV occupancy was 97.4 percent at December 31, 2021 as compared to 97.3 percent at December 31, 2020, an increase of 10 basis points.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 810 sites as compared to an increase of 578 sites during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a 40.1 percent increase.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 2,483 sites as compared to an increase of 2,505 sites during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Same Community(2) Results

For the 403 MH and RV properties owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2020, the following table reflects the percentage increases, in total and by segment, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021:

Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Total Same Community

MH

RV

Revenue

8.5

%

5.5

%

15.7

%

Expense

8.7

%

2.4

%

17.5

%

NOI

8.4

%

6.7

%

14.1

%


Year Ended December 31, 2021

Total Same Community

MH

RV

Revenue

11.8

%

5.7

%

24.8

%

Expense

13.1

%

8.1

%

19.4

%

NOI

11.2

%

4.9

%

28.9

%

Same Community adjusted occupancy(3) increased to 98.9 percent at December 31, 2021 from 97.5 percent at December 31, 2020, an increase of 140 basis points.

Home Sales

The following table reflects the home sales volume changes for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021:

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Change

% Change

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Change

% Change

New home sales volume

149

156

(7

)

(4.5) %

732

570

162

28.4

%

Pre-owned home sales volume

784

626

158

25.2

%

3,356

2,296

1,060

46.2

%

Total home sales volume

933

782

151

19.3

%

4,088

2,866

1,222

42.6

%

Marina Results

Marina NOI was approximately $53.6 million and $212.2 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Refer to page 15 for additional information regarding the marina portfolio operating results.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions

During and subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired the following properties:

Property Name

Property Type

Sites,
Wet Slips and
Dry Storage Spaces

Development Sites

State / Province

Total
Purchase Price
(in millions)

Month Acquired

Beaver Brook Campground

RV

204

150

ME

$

4.5

October

Emerald Coast

Marina

311

FL

52.0

November

Tall Pines Harbor Campground

RV

241

VA

10.5

November

Wells Beach Resort Campground

RV

231

ME

12.2

November

Port Royal

Marina

167

SC

20.5

November

Podickory Point

Marina

209

MD

3.2

December

Sunroad Marina (completion of August 2022 acquisition)

Marina

CA

30.2

December

Jellystone Park at Mammoth Cave

RV

315

KY

32.5

December

South Bay

Marina

333

CA

12.0

December

Wentworth by the Sea

Marina

155

NH

14.3

December

Rocky Mountain RV Park

RV

75

MT

12.5

December

Haas Lake RV Park Campground

RV

492

MI

20.0

December

Pearwood RV Resort

RV

144

TX

10.3

December

Holly Shores Camping Resort

RV

310

NJ

27.5

December

Pheasant Ridge RV Park

RV

130

OR

19.0

December

Coyote Ranch Resort

RV

165

165

TX

12.6

December

Jellystone Park at Whispering Pines

RV

131

TX

13.8

December

Hospitality Creek Campground

RV

230

NJ

15.6

December

Subtotal

3,843

315

$

323.2

Acquisitions subsequent to quarter end

Harrison Yacht Yard

Marina

21

MD

$

5.8

January

Outer Banks

Marina

196

NC

5.0

January

Jarrett Bay Boatworks

Marina

12

NC

51.4

February

Subtotal

229

$

62.2

Total acquisitions

4,072

315

$

385.4

During and subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired 56 properties totaling 16,045 sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces and 1,062 sites for expansion for a total purchase price of $1.5 billion.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Park Holidays UK ("Park Holidays"), an owner and operator of holiday communities in the United Kingdom, for £950.0 million, or approximately $1.3 billion. The Company anticipates that the closing of the Park Holidays acquisition (the "Park Holidays Acquisition") will occur in mid-March of 2022. The closing of the Park Holidays Acquisition is subject to the receipt of a required regulatory approval. There can be no assurances as to the actual closing or timing of the closing.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired Leisure Systems, Inc. ("LSI") for a total purchase price of $23.0 million. LSI is the franchisor for the Jellystone Park™ system.

Development Activity

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company completed the construction of nearly 450 sites in six ground-up developments and over 250 expansion sites in three MH communities and three RV resorts.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company completed the construction of over 1,030 sites in eight ground-up developments and re-developments, and nearly 580 expansion sites in six MH communities and five RV resorts.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired eight land parcels, which are located across the United States and the United Kingdom for the potential development of nearly 3,300 sites, for total consideration of $165.1 million.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired 11 land parcels, which are located across the United States and the United Kingdom, for the potential development of nearly 4,000 sites for total purchase price of $172.8 million.

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS

Debt

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $5.7 billion in debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 3.0 percent and the weighted average maturity was 8.8 years. At December 31, 2021, the Company's net debt to trailing twelve month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.7 times. The Company had $65.8 million of unrestricted cash on hand.

Senior Unsecured Notes

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Sun Communities Operating Limited Partnership ("SCOLP"), the Company's operating partnership, issued $450.0 million of senior unsecured notes with an interest rate of 2.3 percent and a seven-year term, due November 1, 2028 (the "2028 Notes"), and $150.0 million of senior unsecured notes with an interest rate of 2.7 percent, with a 10-year term, due July 15, 2031 (the "2031 Notes"). The 2031 Notes are additional notes of the same series as the $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.7 percent Senior Notes which are due July 15, 2031 that SCOLP issued on June 28, 2021. The net proceeds from the offering were approximately $595.5 million after deducting underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses.

Amended Senior Credit Facility

The Company has obtained commitments from its lender group to amend, extend and upsize its senior credit facility simultaneously with, and conditioned on, the closing of the Park Holidays Acquisition. The proposed amendment (the "Proposed Loan Amendment") would provide for borrowings on the following terms:

  • Up to an aggregate of $4.2 billion in total borrowings with the ability to upsize the total borrowings by an additional $800.0 million (subject to certain conditions), an increase from the existing total borrowing limit of $2.0 billion with the ability to upsize the total borrowings by an additional $1.0 billion (subject to certain conditions);

  • A revolving loan facility of up to $3.05 billion, and a term loan facility of $1.15 billion, to fund the business of the Company and all its subsidiaries;

  • The ability to draw funds from the combined facilities in U.S. dollars, British pounds, Euros, Canadian dollars and Australian dollars, subject to certain limitations;

  • An extension of the maturity date of the revolving loan facility to the fifth anniversary of the date of the Proposed Loan Amendment, assuming the exercise of two six-month extension options;

  • A maturity date for the term loan facility of the third anniversary of the date of the Proposed Loan Amendment; and

  • Interest at a floating rate based on Term SOFR, the Adjusted Eurocurrency Rate, the Australian Bank Bill Swap Bid Rate (BBSY), the Daily SONIA Rate or the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate plus a margin which can range from 0.725 percent to 1.600 percent. As of February 18, 2022, the margin based on the Company's credit ratings would have been 0.850 percent on the proposed revolving loan facility and 0.950 percent on the proposed term loan facility.

The closing of the Proposed Loan Amendment is subject to, among other things, the completion of the Park Holidays Acquisition, the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation acceptable to the Company's lender group and customary closing contingencies. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully enter into the Proposed Loan Amendment on the terms described above or at all. If the Proposed Loan Amendment is not entered into, the Company may use its previously announced £950 million bridge loan commitment entered into in November 2021 to fund all or a portion of the purchase price for the Park Holidays Acquisition.

Equity Transaction

Public Equity Offerings

In November 2021, the Company entered into two forward sale agreements (the "November 2021 Forward Sale Agreements") relating to an underwritten registered public offering of 4,025,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a public offering price of $185.00 per share. The offering closed on November 18, 2021. The Company did not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchaser or its affiliates. The Company intends to use the net proceeds, if any, received upon the future settlement of the November 2021 Forward Sale Agreements, which it expects to occur no later than November 18, 2022, to fund a portion of the total consideration for the Park Holidays Acquisition, to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility, to fund possible future acquisitions of properties and/or for working capital and general corporate purposes.

At the Market Offering

On December 17, 2021, the Company entered into an At the Market Offering Sales Agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with certain sales agents and forward sellers pursuant to which it may sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate gross sales price of $1.25 billion of its common stock. The sales agents and forward sellers are entitled to compensation in an agreed amount not to exceed 2.0 percent. Upon entering into the Sales Agreement, the Company simultaneously terminated the At the Market Offering Sales Agreement, dated June 4, 2021 (the "June 2021 Sales Agreement"), which the Company entered into in connection with a prior "at the market" offering program.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company entered into forward sale agreements with respect to 1,712,709 shares of common stock under the June 2021 Sales Agreement for $335.1 million prior to the termination of the agreement. Year to date, the Company entered into forward sale agreements with respect to 1,820,109 shares of common stock for $356.5 million under the June 2021 Sales Agreement (the "ATM Forward Sale Agreements" and together with the November 2021 Forward Sale Agreements, the "Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements"). The ATM Forward Sale Agreements were not settled as of December 31, 2021, but the Company expects to settle them no later than September 2022. The Company intends to use the net proceeds, if any, received upon the future settlement of the ATM Forward Sale Agreements, to fund a portion of the total consideration for the Park Holidays Acquisition, to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility, to fund possible future acquisitions of properties and/or for working capital and general corporate purposes.

2022 Distributions

The Company's Board of Directors has approved setting the 2022 annual distribution rate at $3.52 per common share, an increase of $0.20, or 6.0 percent, over the current $3.32 per common share for 2021. This increase will begin with the first quarter distribution to be paid in April 2022. While the Board of Directors has adopted the new annual distribution policy, the amount of each quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock will be subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

2022 GUIDANCE

The estimates and assumptions presented below represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions completed through the date of this release, the expected contribution from the Park Holidays Acquisition, expected borrowings under the Proposed Loan Amendment and expected proceeds from the physical settlement of the Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements. These estimates exclude prospective acquisitions other than the Park Holidays Acquisition and prospective capital markets activity other than as described in the preceding sentence. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions, are based in part on the assumptions described below under the caption Notes and Assumptions to 2022 Guidance and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

Earnings and Core FFO(1)

Net Income

Weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions)(a)

120.2

First quarter 2022, basic earnings per share

$0.12 - $0.16

Full year 2022, basic earnings per share

$2.70 - $2.86


Core FFO(1)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, fully diluted (in millions)(a)

126.0

First quarter 2022, Core FFO(1) per Share

$1.23 - $1.27

Full year 2022, Core FFO(1) per Share

$7.07 - $7.23


1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

Seasonality of Core FFO(1) per fully diluted Share

17.4

%

27.5

%

35.7

%

19.4

%

(a) Includes 5.8 million forward equity shares assumed to settle in mid-March 2022.

Basic earnings per share and Core FFO(1) per fully diluted share are calculated independently for each quarter; as a result, the sum of the quarters may differ from the annual calculation.

Total MH, RV and Marina Portfolio

Number of properties: 605

2021 Actual
(in millions)

2022E
Change %

Income from real property (excluding transient revenue)

$

1,318.4

10.1% - 10.5%

Transient revenue

281.4

20.5% - 21.5%

Income from real property

$

1,599.8

11.9% - 12.4%

Property operating and maintenance

522.9

13.5% - 13.9%

Real estate taxes

94.8

11.3% - 11.8%

Total property operating expenses

$

617.7

13.1% - 13.6%

Net operating income(1)

$

982.1

10.9% - 11.9%

Same Property(2) Portfolio(a)

Number of properties: 529

MH and RV (428 properties)

Marina (101 properties)

2021 Actual
(in millions)

2022E
Change %

2021 Actual
(in millions)

2022E
Change %

Income from real property(b)

$

1,179.6

6.6% - 6.9%

$

231.2

5.3% - 6.0%

Total property operating expenses(b)(c)

382.5

7.2% - 7.8%

99.0

4.0% - 4.4%

Net operating income(1)

$

797.1

6.0% - 6.8%

$

132.2

6.0% - 7.4%

(a) The amounts in the table reflect constant currency, as Canadian currency figures included within the 2021 actual amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rate used for 2022 guidance.

(b) MH and RV Same Property results net $72.0 million and $76.2 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2021 and 2022 guidance, respectively. Marina Same Property results net $11.1 million and $11.3 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expenses for 2021 and 2022 guidance, respectively.

(c) For 2021, MH and RV Same Property total property operating expenses exclude $2.8 million of expense incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

For the first quarter 2022, Same Property MH and RV NOI(1) growth is expected to be 5.4% - 6.2% and Same Property Marina NOI(1) growth is expected to be 2.6% - 4.1%.

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

Same Property NOI(1) Seasonality

MH

25.0

%

24.8

%

24.8

%

25.4

%

RV

16.7

%

26.0

%

38.9

%

18.4

%

Marina

18.2

%

27.3

%

30.7

%

23.8

%

Weighted average monthly rental rate increase

MH

4.0% - 4.2%

RV

5.7% - 5.9%

MH and RV

4.4% - 4.6%

Total Company Supplementary Information(a):

2021 Actual
(in millions)

2022E
Change %

Service, retail, dining and entertainment revenues, net

$

64.5

19.6% - 24.7%

Home sales contribution to Core FFO(1)(b), net of home selling expenses

$

13.9

(42.6)% - (39.5)%

Interest income

$

12.2

68.2% - 72.5%

Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net, and income from nonconsolidated affiliates

$

30.1

(10.2)% - (7.9)%

General and administrative expenses

$

181.2

27.4% - 30.1%


2022E

Increase in revenue producing sites

2,500 - 2,800

New home sales volume

650 - 750

Pre-owned home sales volume

2,200 - 2,400

Newly built ground-up and expansion sites

1,600 - 2,000

(a) Total Company supplementary information excludes Park Holidays.

(b) Includes gross profit from new and certain pre-owned home sales. Gross profit from pre-owned home sales of depreciated rental homes is excluded.

Notes and Assumptions to 2022 Guidance:

Inclusion of Acquisitions

The foregoing guidance, except as otherwise noted, includes:

  • Expected contributions from $62.2 million of property acquisitions completed in 2022 through the date of this release; and

  • Expected contribution from the Park Holidays Acquisition.

Park Holidays Acquisition Assumptions

The foregoing guidance assumes:

  • The Park Holidays Acquisition closes in mid-March 2022;

  • Estimated contribution of $99.5 - $104.6 million of EBITDA, inclusive of $29.1 - $30.5 million of general and administrative expenses;

  • Estimated income tax expense of $20.6 - $21.3 million;

  • The Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements are physically settled in mid-March 2022 and the Company receives net proceeds from such settlement of approximately $1.06 billion, which is used to pay down the Company's senior credit facility; and

  • The Proposed Loan Amendment is completed in mid-March 2022 and on that date the Company borrows approximately $1.3 billion in British pounds to fund the purchase price for the Park Holidays Acquisition.

The table below shows Park Holidays' full year EBITDA seasonality if the transaction had closed on January 1, 2022:

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

Seasonality of Park Holidays

6.7

%

31.6

%

49.9

%

11.8

%

Actual future events may not coincide with the foregoing assumptions and other key assumptions relating to the 2022 guidance. Without limiting the foregoing or the matters described under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements below, in particular:

  • The closing of the Park Holidays Acquisition is subject to the receipt of a required regulatory approval and there can be no assurances as to the actual closing or timing of the closing;

  • The closing of the Proposed Loan Amendment is subject to, among other things, the completion of the Park Holidays Acquisition, the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation acceptable to the Company's lender group, and customary closing contingencies. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully enter into the Proposed Loan Amendment on the terms described in this document or at all; and

  • The proceeds to the Company from the settlement of the Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements may be less than the amount assumed above.

If any assumptions relating to the 2022 guidance prove to be incorrect, the foregoing estimates may differ materially from actual results.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter results will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through March 8, 2022 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13725426. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities' website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 602 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 159,000 developed sites and over 45,000 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this press release that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intends," "intend," "intended," "goal," "estimate," "estimates," "expects," "expect," "expected," "project," "projected," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "anticipated," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "believes," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, both general and specific to the matters discussed in or incorporated herein, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks disclosed under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to:

  • Outbreaks of disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations;

  • Changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which the Company operates;

  • Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions (including the Park Holidays Acquisition), developments and expansions successfully;

  • The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;

  • The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt and to complete the Proposed Loan Amendment;

  • The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its unsecured notes;

  • Availability of capital;

  • The Company’s ability to physically settle the Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements and receive the expected amount of proceeds;

  • Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and British pound;

  • The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;

  • The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;

  • Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real property taxes;

  • Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires;

  • General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock;

  • The Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT;

  • Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;

  • Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;

  • Litigation, judgments or settlements;

  • Competitive market forces;

  • The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and

  • The level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in its expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Investor Information


RESEARCH COVERAGE

Firm

Analyst

Phone

Email

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Joshua Dennerlein

(646) 855-1681

joshua.dennerlein@baml.com

Barclays

Anthony Powell

(212) 526-8768

anthony.powell@barclays.com

Allison Gelman

(212) 526-3367

allison.gelman@barclays.com

Berenberg Capital Markets

Keegan Carl

(646) 949-9052

keegan.carl@berenberg-us.com

BMO Capital Markets

John Kim

(212) 885-4115

johnp.kim@bmo.com

Citi Research

Michael Bilerman

(212) 816-1383

michael.bilerman@citi.com

Nicholas Joseph

(212) 816-1909

nicholas.joseph@citi.com

Evercore ISI

Steve Sakwa

(212) 446-9462

steve.sakwa@evercoreisi.com

Samir Khanal

(212) 888-3796

samir.khanal@evercoreisi.com

Green Street Advisors

John Pawlowski

(949) 640-8780

jpawlowski@greenstreetadvisors.com

RBC Capital Markets

Brad Heffern

(512) 708-6311

brad.heffern@rbccm.com

Robert W. Baird & Co.

Wesley Golladay

(216) 737-7510

wgolladay@rwbaird.com

UBS

Michael Goldsmith

(212) 713-2951

michael.goldsmith@ubs.com

INQUIRIES

Sun Communities welcomes questions or comments from stockholders, analysts, investment managers, media or any prospective investor. Please address all inquiries to our Investor Relations department.

At Our Website

www.suncommunities.com

By Email

investorrelations@suncommunities.com

By Phone

(248) 208-2500

Portfolio Overview
(As of December 31, 2021)



Financial and Operating Highlights
(amounts in thousands, except for *)


Quarter Ended

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

Financial Information

Total revenues

$

542,433

$

684,294

$

603,863

$

442,015

$

384,265

Net income

$

14,786

$

250,161

$

120,849

$

27,941

$

9,818

Net income attributable to Sun Communities Inc. common stockholders

$

12,830

$

231,770

$

110,770

$

24,782

$

7,586

Basic earnings per share*

$

0.11

$

2.00

$

0.98

$

0.23

$

0.07

Diluted earnings per share*

$

0.11

$

2.00

$

0.98

$

0.23

$

0.07

Cash distributions declared per common share*

$

0.83

$

0.83

$

0.83

$

0.83

$

0.79

FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4)

$

152,302

$

223,069

$

198,017

$

135,925

$

110,849

FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted*

$

1.28

$

1.92

$

1.70

$

1.22

$

1.03

Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4)

$

155,825

$

244,535

$

209,620

$

141,036

$

124,872

Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted*

$

1.31

$

2.11

$

1.80

$

1.26

$

1.16

Recurring EBITDA(1)

$

208,570

$

314,499

$

268,225

$

190,830

$

168,527

Balance Sheet

Total assets

$

13,494,084

$

12,583,296

$

12,040,990

$

11,454,209

$

11,206,586

Total debt

$

5,671,834

$

4,689,437

$

4,311,175

$

4,417,935

$

4,757,076

Total liabilities

$

6,474,597

$

5,488,469

$

5,099,563

$

5,101,512

$

5,314,879


Quarter Ended

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

Operating Information*

Properties

602

584

569

562

552

Manufactured home sites

98,621

98,301

97,448

96,876

96,688

Annual RV sites

30,540

29,640

28,807

28,441

27,564

Transient RV sites

29,847

27,922

27,032

26,295

25,043

Total sites

159,008

155,863

153,287

151,612

149,295

Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces

45,155

43,615

(a)

40,179

(a)

39,338

(a)

38,739

(a)

MH occupancy

96.6

%

96.6

%

96.7

%

96.5

%

96.6

%

Annual RV occupancy

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

Blended MH and annual RV occupancy

97.4

%

97.4

%

97.4

%

97.3

%

97.3

%

New home sales volume

149

207

227

149

156

Pre-owned home sales volume

784

955

931

686

626

Total home sales volume

933

1,162

1,158

835

782

(a) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.

Quarter Ended

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(5)

MH net leased sites

321

144

226

127

247

RV net leased sites

489

432

357

387

331

Total net leased sites

810

576

583

514

578

Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands)


December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

Land

$

2,556,284

$

2,119,364

Land improvements and buildings

9,958,320

8,480,597

Rental homes and improvements

591,733

637,603

Furniture, fixtures and equipment

656,367

447,039

Investment property

13,762,704

11,684,603

Accumulated depreciation

(2,337,247

)

(1,968,812

)

Investment property, net

11,425,457

9,715,791

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

78,198

92,641

Marketable securities

186,898

124,726

Inventory of manufactured homes

51,055

46,643

Notes and other receivables, net

469,594

221,650

Goodwill

495,353

428,833

Other intangible assets, net

306,755

305,611

Other assets, net

480,774

270,691

Total Assets

$

13,494,084

$

11,206,586

Liabilities

Secured debt

$

3,380,739

$

3,489,983

Unsecured debt

2,291,095

1,267,093

Distributions payable

98,372

86,988

Advanced reservation deposits and rent

242,778

187,730

Accrued expenses and accounts payable

237,529

148,435

Other liabilities

224,084

134,650

Total Liabilities

6,474,597

5,314,879

Commitments and contingencies

Temporary equity

288,882

264,379

Stockholders' Equity

Common stock

1,160

1,076

Additional paid-in capital

8,175,676

7,087,658

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,053

3,178

Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings

(1,555,994

)

(1,566,636

)

Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders' equity

6,623,895

5,525,276

Noncontrolling interests

Common and preferred OP units

86,766

85,968

Consolidated entities

19,944

16,084

Total noncontrolling interests

106,710

102,052

Total Stockholders' Equity

6,730,605

5,627,328

Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity

$

13,494,084

$

11,206,586

Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date and Year to Date Comparison
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Change

% Change

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Change

% Change

Revenues

Real property (excluding transient)

$

338,887

$

264,198

$

74,689

28.3

%

$

1,318,424

$

957,689

$

360,735

37.7

%

Real property - transient

45,826

35,957

9,869

27.4

%

281,432

172,430

109,002

63.2

%

Home sales

65,006

48,920

16,086

32.9

%

280,152

175,699

104,453

59.4

%

Service, retail, dining and entertainment

80,135

28,518

51,617

181.0

%

350,238

65,180

285,058

437.3

%

Interest

4,192

2,510

1,682

67.0

%

12,232

10,119

2,113

20.9

%

Brokerage commissions and other, net

8,387

4,162

4,225

101.5

%

30,127

17,230

12,897

74.9

%

Total Revenues

542,433

384,265

158,168

41.2

%

2,272,605

1,398,347

874,258

62.5

%

Expenses

Property operating and maintenance

131,309

96,798

34,511

35.7

%

522,918

336,211

186,707

55.5

%

Real estate tax

24,454

20,265

4,189

20.7

%

94,815

72,606

22,209

30.6

%

Home costs and selling

48,850

41,086

7,764

18.9

%

205,770

147,075

58,695

39.9

%

Service, retail, dining and entertainment

74,646

26,457

48,189

182.1

%

285,768

57,996

227,772

392.7

%

General and administrative

54,604

30,906

23,698

76.7

%

181,210

109,616

71,594

65.3

%

Catastrophic event-related charges, net

(858

)

831

(1,689

)

(203.2) %

2,239

885

1,354

153.0

%

Business combinations

331

23,008

(22,677

)

(98.6) %

1,362

23,008

(21,646

)

(94.1) %

Depreciation and amortization

144,677

117,423

27,254

23.2

%

522,745

376,876

145,869

38.7

%

Loss on extinguishment of debt

19

19

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Ukraine Update: Putin Recognizes Two Breakaway Regions, Biden Responds With Sanctions

    The separatist Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic are both located in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region.

  • U.S. Considering Moving Embassy Out of Ukraine: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree officially recognizing two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine, a move that likely torpedoes European-mediated peace talks and further escalates tensions with the West. Most Read from BloombergPutin Orders Forces to Go Into Separatist Areas: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sist

  • Rouble sinks, stocks plunge as Russia recognises Ukraine breakaway regions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble tanked on Monday, slipping past 80 against the dollar, while stocks plunged to their lowest in over a year as Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the immediate recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Putin signed a decree recognising the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, upping the ante in a regional crisis the West fears could erupt into war. The rouble fell to as low as 80.0650 against the dollar during Putin's lengthy televised address to the Russian nation but pared some losses as Putin announced his decision, which he said would find support among Russian people.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • ‘I’m in dire need of help.’ I have $140K in student loans, and recently had to quit my job making $125K because I have anxiety. What should I do?

    Now I’m making nearly 50% less of what I was making before and I’m currently in a Chapter 13 bankruptcy. Please tell me how I can get assistance with my student loans. Need help with student loans or other debt?

  • Tech investors are suffering the second stocks rout of the COVID pandemic—and Wall Street thinks it could get far worse

    "There are many more dangerously overvalued and unprofitable companies whose stocks could fall much further, and some even to zero," one investment pro warns.

  • Allianz Fires Fund Managers After Multibillion-Dollar Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin Orders Forces to Go Into Separatist Areas: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesAllianz SE dismissed two people responsible for managing a suite of hedge funds that allegedly lost investors billions of dollars and prompted probes by U.S

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Can Soar 80% to 90%

    Their businesses continue to make lots of money. And analysts think the stocks could make investors a lot of money, too.

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Stocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and index futures slumped as the standoff over Ukraine appeared to worsen. Russian stocks sank the most since the 2008 global financial crisis, and the ruble weakened a third straight day.Most Read from BloombergPutin Orders Forces to Go Into Separatist Areas: Ukraine UpdateKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadTrump Holds Onto Pile

  • 'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan

    Tech-dominated "growth" stocks are still not cheap despite some sharp falls over the last six months, analysts at U.S. investment bank JPMorgan cautioned on Monday. JPMorgan's analysts estimate that on average tech firms that are yet to even make a profit have lost 30% of their value since peaks around September last year, while 'fintech' firms which focus on tech-savvy banking apps and tools have dropped 40%. "As Growth stocks weakened of late, they derated, but are still not outright cheap," JPMorgan's analysts said in a note to clients, adding that banks and commodity-linked stocks which have rallied this year thanks to rising oil and metals prices or interest rates were still "far from expensive".

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    For example, Facebook parent Meta Platforms could be a big winner with its Oculus virtual reality technology, but the social media leader has been investing in that business for eight years without much to show for it. It could take two decades of build-out before the metaverse is widely used by the general public -- that's about how long it took for mobile phones and social media to move from their early-adoption phases to mainstream ubiquity. Nvidia is already experiencing booming demand for its graphics processors, which help to power the world's cloud infrastructure.