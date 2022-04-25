U.S. markets closed

Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2022 First Quarter Results

Sun Communities, Inc.
·22 min read
Sun Communities, Inc.
Sun Communities, Inc.

Southfield, MI, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its first quarter results for 2022.

Financial Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2022

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, total revenues increased by $106.5 million, or 24.1 percent, to $548.5 million compared to approximately $442.0 million for the same period in 2021. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $0.7 million, or $0.01 per diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $24.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

  • Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")(1) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was $1.34 per diluted share and OP unit ("Share") as compared to $1.26 in the corresponding period in 2021, a 6.3 percent increase.

  • Same Property(2) Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1) for the Company's MH and RV properties increased by 7.7 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

  • Same Property(2) NOI for the Company's marina properties increased by 1.2 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

  • Acquisitions totaled $1.6 billion during and subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, including 41 properties in the United Kingdom ("UK") and four marinas in the United States.

"Our strong first quarter performance builds on the momentum of last year as we delivered 6.3 percent growth in Core FFO per Share," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "With sustained tailwinds, the demand for attainable housing and outdoor vacationing continues to reach new levels, and with our best-in-class offering, Sun is uniquely positioned to meet these customer needs. We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of Park Holidays and already have a growing pipeline of acquisition opportunities in the UK. Furthermore, we have been active in the capital markets as we amended and upsized our Senior Credit Facility, issued $600 million of senior notes with a favorable rate lock, and settled forward equity sale agreements, all of which enhanced our balance sheet position. Over the years, Sun has delivered consistent and cycle tested organic cash flow growth, and today the number of compelling investment opportunities is more exciting than ever across our MH, RV and marina platforms."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Occupancy

Total MH and annual RV occupancy was 97.5 percent at March 31, 2022 as compared to 97.3 percent at March 31, 2021, an increase of 20 basis points.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 670 sites as compared to an increase of 514 sites during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a 30.4 percent increase.

Same Property(2) Results - MH and RV

For the 425 MH and RV properties owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2021, the following table reflects the percentage increases, both in total, and by segment, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022:

Total MH and RV
Same Property

MH
Same Property

RV
Same Property

Revenue

9.2

%

4.4

%

20.5

%

Expense

12.7

%

8.7

%

17.6

%

NOI

7.7

%

3.0

%

22.9

%


Same Property adjusted occupancy(3) increased to 98.5 percent at March 31, 2022 from 96.9 percent at March 31, 2021, an increase of 160 basis points.

Same Property(2) Results - Marina

For the 101 Marina properties owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2021, the following table reflects the percentage increases for the quarter ended March 31, 2022:

Marina
Same Property

Revenue

7.7

%

Expense

15.2

%

NOI

1.2

%

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions and Dispositions

During and subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company acquired the following properties:

Property Name

Property Type

Sites,
Wet Slips and
Dry Storage Spaces

Development Sites

State / Province or Country

Total
Purchase Price
(in millions)

Month Acquired

Harrison Yacht Yard(a)

Marina

21

MD

$

5.8

January

Outer Banks

Marina

196

NC

5.0

January

Jarrett Bay Boatworks

Marina

12

NC

51.4

February

Tower Marine

Marina

446

MI

20.0

March

Sandy Bay

MH

616

570

UK

183.5

March

Subtotal

1,291

570

$

265.7

Acquisitions subsequent to quarter end

Park Holidays(b)

MH

15,906

1,140

UK

$

1,242.1

April

Christies Parks(c)

MH

249

UK

10.1

April

Bluewater Yacht Sales

Marina

200

Various

25.0

April

Jarrett Bay Bluewater Yacht Sales(a)

Marina

Various

17.6

April

Subtotal

16,355

1,140

$

1,294.8

Total acquisitions

17,646

1,710

$

1,560.5

(a) Combined with an existing marina.

(b) Includes 40 owned properties.

(c) Combined with an existing adjacent MH community.

During and subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company acquired 45 properties totaling 17,646 sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces and 1,710 sites for expansion for a total purchase price of $1.6 billion.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company sold two MH communities and one property containing both MH and RV sites located in Florida for $29.6 million. The gain from the sale of the properties was $13.4 million.
Development Activity

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company completed the construction of 25 expansion sites in one RV resort.

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS

Debt

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $6.1 billion in debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 3.0 percent and the weighted average maturity was 8.1 years. At March 31, 2022, the Company's net debt to trailing twelve month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.9 times. The Company had $90.4 million of unrestricted cash on hand.

Senior Credit Facility Amendment

On April 7, 2022, in conjunction with the closing of the Park Holidays acquisition, Sun Communities Operating Limited Partnership (the "Operating Partnership") as borrower, and the Company, as guarantor, and certain lenders entered into Amendment No. 1 to the Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement and Other Loan Documents (the "Credit Facility Amendment"), which amended the Operating Partnership's Senior Credit Facility.

The Credit Facility Amendment increased the aggregate amount of the Operating Partnership's Senior Credit Facility to $4.2 billion with the ability to upsize the total borrowings by an additional $800 million, subject to certain conditions. The increased aggregate amount under the Senior Credit Facility consists of the following: (a) a revolving loan in the amount up to $3.05 billion and (b) a term loan facility of $1.15 billion, with the ability to draw funds from the combined facilities in U.S. dollars, Pounds sterling, Euros, Canadian dollars and Australian dollars, subject to certain limitations. The Credit Facility Amendment extends the maturity date of the revolving loan facility to April 7, 2027, assuming the Operating Partnership's exercise of each of its two six-month extension options, and, further, the Credit Facility Amendment extends the maturity date of the term loan facility to April 7, 2025, which may not be extended.

Prior to the amendment, the Senior Credit Facility permitted aggregate borrowings of up to $2.0 billion, with an accordion feature that allowed for additional commitments of up to $1.0 billion, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

The Senior Credit Facility bears interest at a floating rate based on Adjusted Term SOFR, the Adjusted Eurocurrency Rate, the Daily RFR Rate, the Australian Bank Bill Swap Bid Rate (BBSY), the Daily SONIA Rate or the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate, as applicable, plus, in all cases, a margin which can range from 0.725 percent to 1.6 percent, subject to certain adjustments. As of March 31, 2022, the margin based on the Operating Partnership's credit ratings would have been 0.85 percent on the revolving loan facility and 0.95 percent on the term loan facility.

Senior Unsecured Notes

On April 12, 2022, the Operating Partnership issued $600.0 million of senior unsecured notes with an interest rate of 4.2 percent and a 10-year term, due April 15, 2032 (the "2032 Notes"). The net proceeds from the offering were $592.3 million after deducting underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Company used the net proceeds from the offering to repay borrowings outstanding under its Senior Credit Facility.

In connection with the 2032 Notes issuance, the Company settled four 10-year Treasury rate locks totaling $600.0 million and received a settlement payment of $35.3 million. This lowers the effective interest rate on the 2032 Notes from 4.2 percent to 3.6 percent.

Equity Transactions

Forward Share Settlements

In April 2022, the Company settled forward sale agreements with respect to 1,200,000 shares of common stock under its at the market offering sales program sold during the fourth quarter 2021, and 4,025,000 shares of common stock in connection with its November 2021 registered forward equity offering. The aggregate net proceeds from the settlement of these forward sale agreements was $934.9 million. The Company used the net proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under its Senior Credit Facility.

At the Market Offering

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company entered into forward sale agreements with respect to 600,503 shares of common stock under its at the market offering program for $107.9 million. These forward sale agreements were not settled as of March 31, 2022, but the Company expects to settle them by the end of the first quarter 2023.

The following table presents the Company's outstanding unsettled forward equity agreements as of April 22, 2022:

Forward Equity
Agreements

Shares
Sold

Shares
Settled

Shares Remaining

Net Proceeds Received
(in millions)

Anticipated Net Proceeds Remaining
(in millions)

Q3 2021 ATM Forward Agreements

107,400

107,400

$

$

21.4

Q4 2021 ATM Forward Agreements

1,712,709

1,200,000

512,709

229.5

100.3

November 2021 Forward Offering

4,025,000

4,025,000

705.4

Q1 2022 ATM Forward Agreements

600,503

600,503

108.4

Total Forward Equity Agreements

6,445,612

5,225,000

1,220,612

$

934.9

$

230.1

2022 GUIDANCE

The estimates and assumptions presented below represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions and capital markets activity completed through the date of this release. These estimates exclude prospective acquisitions and capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

The Company is providing revised or initial 2022 guidance for the following metrics:

Previous Range

Revised Range

FY 2022E

FY 2022E

2Q 2022E

Basic earnings per share

$2.70 - $2.86

$2.46 - $2.58

$0.86 - $0.90

Core FFO per fully diluted Share(1)(4)

$7.07 - $7.23

$7.20 - $7.32

$1.97 - $2.01

Refer to page 8 for the reconciliation of Basic earnings per share to Core FFO per diluted Share(1)(4).

Basic earnings per share and Core FFO per fully diluted Share(1)(4) are calculated independently for each quarter; as a result, the sum of the quarters may differ from the annual calculation.

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

Seasonality of Core FFO per fully diluted Share(1)(4)

18.5

%

27.4

%

35.2

%

18.9

%

Seasonality of Core FFO per fully diluted Share(1)(4) is based off of the midpoint of full year guidance.

Previous Range

Revised Range

FY 2022E

FY 2022E

2Q 2022E

MH and RV Same Property NOI(1) growth

6.0% - 6.8%

6.5% - 7.3%

3.5% - 4.3%

Marina Same Property NOI(1) growth

6.0% - 7.4%

6.0% - 7.4%

5.7% - 7.3%

Park Holidays Acquisition Assumptions

The acquisition of Park Holidays was on April 8, 2022.

The following table presents updated estimates based on the actual closing date:

Previous Range

Revised Range

March - December 2022

April - December 2022

EBITDA(a)

$99.5 - $104.6

$95.3 - $100.4

Income Tax Expense

$20.6 - $21.3

$19.7 - $20.4

(a) Estimated EBITDA contribution is inclusive of general and administrative expenses of $29.1 - $30.5 million in the previous range and $26.1 - $27.5 million in the revised range, respectively.

The following table shows Park Holidays' estimated full year EBITDA seasonality if the transaction had closed on January 1, 2022:

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

Seasonality of Park Holidays' EBITDA

6.7

%

31.6

%

49.9

%

11.8

%

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss first quarter results will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through May 10, 2022 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13727742. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities' website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and we intend that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this filing that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intends," "intend," "intended," "goal," "estimate," "estimates," "expects," "expect," "expected," "project," "projected," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "anticipated," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "believes," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this filing. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to:

  • Outbreaks of disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations;

  • Changes in general economic conditions, including, inflation, deflation, and energy costs, the real estate industry and the markets in which the Company operates;

  • Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully;

  • The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;

  • The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt;

  • The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its senior unsecured notes;

  • Availability of capital;

  • Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and Pounds sterling;

  • The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;

  • The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;

  • Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real property taxes;

  • Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires;

  • General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of our capital stock;

  • The Company's ability to maintain our status as a REIT;

  • Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;

  • Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;

  • Litigation, judgments or settlements;

  • Competitive market forces;

  • The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and

  • The level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference into this filing, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Investor Information


RESEARCH COVERAGE

Firm

Analyst

Phone

Email

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Joshua Dennerlein

(646) 855-1681

joshua.dennerlein@bofa.com

Barclays

Allison Gelman

(212) 526-3367

allison.gelman@barclays.com

Anthony Powell

(212) 526-8768

anthony.powell@barclays.com

Berenberg Capital Markets

Keegan Carl

(646) 949-9052

keegan.carl@berenberg-us.com

BMO Capital Markets

John Kim

(212) 885-4115

jp.kim@bmo.com

Citi Research

Michael Bilerman

(212) 816-1383

michael.bilerman@citi.com

Nicholas Joseph

(212) 816-1909

nicholas.joseph@citi.com

Evercore ISI

Samir Khanal

(212) 888-3796

samir.khanal@evercoreisi.com

Steve Sakwa

(212) 446-9462

steve.sakwa@evercoreisi.com

Green Street Advisors

John Pawlowski

(949) 640-8780

jpawlowski@greenstreetadvisors.com

JMP Securities

Aaron Hecht

(415) 835-3963

ahecht@jmpsecurities.com

RBC Capital Markets

Brad Heffern

(512) 708-6311

brad.heffern@rbccm.com

Robert W. Baird & Co.

Wesley Golladay

(216) 737-7510

wgolladay@rwbaird.com

UBS

Michael Goldsmith

(212) 713-2951

michael.goldsmith@ubs.com

INQUIRIES

The Company welcomes questions or comments from shareholders, analysts, investment managers, media or any prospective investor. Please address all inquiries to our Investor Relations department.

At Our Website

www.suncommunities.com

By Email

investorrelations@suncommunities.com

By Phone

(248) 208-2500

Portfolio Overview
(As of March 31, 2022)


Financial and Operating Highlights
(amounts in millions, except for *)


Quarter Ended

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

Financial Information

Total revenues

$

548.5

$

542.4

$

684.3

$

603.9

$

442.0

Net income

$

1.5

$

14.8

$

250.2

$

120.8

$

28.0

Net income attributable to Sun Communities Inc. common stockholders

$

0.7

$

12.8

$

231.8

$

110.8

$

24.8

Basic earnings per share*

$

0.01

$

0.11

$

2.00

$

0.98

$

0.23

Diluted earnings per share*

$

0.01

$

0.11

$

2.00

$

0.98

$

0.23

Cash distributions declared per common share*

$

0.88

$

0.83

$

0.83

$

0.83

$

0.83

FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4)

$

155.3

$

152.3

$

223.1

$

198.0

$

135.9

FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted*

$

1.28

$

1.28

$

1.92

$

1.70

$

1.22

Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4)

$

162.8

$

155.8

$

244.5

$

209.6

$

141.0

Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted*

$

1.34

$

1.31

$

2.11

$

1.80

$

1.26

Recurring EBITDA(1)

$

221.0

$

208.6

$

314.5

$

268.2

$

190.8

Balance Sheet

Total assets

$

13,914.2

$

13,494.1

$

12,583.3

$

12,041.0

$

11,454.2

Total debt

$

6,076.5

$

5,671.8

$

4,689.4

$

4,311.2

$

4,417.9

Total liabilities

$

6,980.7

$

6,474.6

$

5,488.5

$

5,099.6

$

5,101.5


Quarter Ended

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

Operating Information*

Properties

603

602

584

569

562

Manufactured home sites

98,895

98,621

98,301

97,448

96,876

Annual RV sites

31,121

30,540

29,640

28,807

28,441

Transient RV sites

29,267

29,847

27,922

27,032

26,295

Total sites

159,283

159,008

155,863

153,287

151,612

Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces(a)

45,725

45,155

43,615

40,179

39,338

MH occupancy

96.7

%

96.6

%

96.6

%

96.7

%

96.5

%

Annual RV occupancy

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

Blended MH and annual RV occupancy

97.5

%

97.4

%

97.4

%

97.4

%

97.3

%

New home sales volume

148

149

207

227

149

Pre-owned home sales volume

689

784

955

931

686

Total home sales volume

837

933

1,162

1,158

835

(a) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.

Quarter Ended

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(5)*

MH net leased sites

65

321

144

226

127

RV net leased sites

605

489

432

357

387

Total net leased sites

670

810

576

583

514

Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in millions)


March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets

Land

$

2,708.0

$

2,556.3

Land improvements and buildings

10,169.4

9,958.3

Rental homes and improvements

583.1

591.7

Furniture, fixtures and equipment

684.8

656.4

Investment property

14,145.3

13,762.7

Accumulated depreciation

(2,441.5

)

(2,337.2

)

Investment property, net

11,703.8

11,425.5

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

102.6

78.2

Marketable securities

158.3

186.9

Inventory of manufactured homes

63.3

51.1

Notes and other receivables, net

513.6

469.6

Goodwill

512.7

495.4

Other intangible assets, net

334.2

306.8

Other assets, net

525.7

480.6

Total Assets

$

13,914.2

$

13,494.1

Liabilities

Secured debt

$

3,366.6

$

3,380.7

Unsecured debt

2,709.9

2,291.1

Distributions payable

104.5

98.4

Advanced reservation deposits and rent

335.1

242.8

Accrued expenses and accounts payable

228.0

237.5

Other liabilities

236.6

224.1

Total Liabilities

6,980.7

6,474.6

Commitments and contingencies

Temporary equity

283.9

288.9

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock

1.2

1.2

Additional paid-in capital

8,169.4

8,175.6

Accumulated other comprehensive income

25.9

3.1

Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings

(1,654.6

)

(1,556.0

)

Total Sun Communities, Inc. shareholders' equity

6,541.9

6,623.9

Noncontrolling interests

Common and preferred OP units

86.8

86.8

Consolidated entities

20.9

19.9

Total noncontrolling interests

107.7

106.7

Total Shareholders' Equity

6,649.6

6,730.6

Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity

$

13,914.2

$

13,494.1

Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date Comparison
(In millions, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Change

% Change

Revenues

Real property (excluding transient)

$

343.2

$

298.1

$

45.1

15.1

%

Real property - transient

45.0

32.5

12.5

38.5

%

Home sales

64.7

52.2

12.5

23.9

%

Service, retail, dining and entertainment

80.8

50.6

30.2

59.7

%

Interest

6.8

2.6

4.2

161.5

%

Brokerage commissions and other, net

8.0

6.0

2.0

33.3

%

Total Revenues

548.5

442.0

106.5

24.1

%

Expenses

Property operating and maintenance

129.3

103.6

25.7

24.8

%

Real estate tax

26.1

22.4

3.7

16.5

%

Home costs and selling

45.9

41.6

4.3

10.3

%

Service, retail, dining and entertainment

70.5

45.4

25.1

55.3

%

General and administrative

55.7

38.2

17.5

45.8

%

Catastrophic event-related charges, net

2.4

(2.4

)

N/M

Business combinations

0.5

1.2

(0.7

)

(58.3) %

Depreciation and amortization

148.5

123.9

24.6

19.9

%

Loss on extinguishment of debt

0.3

0.3

N/A

Interest

45.2

39.5

5.7

14.4

%

Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity

1.0

1.0

%

Total Expenses

523.0

419.2

103.8

24.8

%

Income Before Other Items

25.5

22.8

2.7

11.8

%

Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities

(34.5

)

3.7

(38.2

)

N/M

Loss on foreign currency translation

(2.2

)

(2.2

)

N/A

Gain on dispositions of properties

13.4

13.4

N/A

Other expense, net(6)

(0.6...

