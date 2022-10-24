U.S. markets closed

Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

Sun Communities, Inc.
·26 min read
Sun Communities, Inc.
Sun Communities, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.32
Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Diluted Share of $2.71 Exceeded Guidance

 

 

 

 

 

Strong Demand and Accretive Investments Drive Continued Solid Performance
Record Volume of Transient-to-Annual RV Conversions Propel Gains in Revenue Producing Sites

Manufactured Housing & RV Same Property(2) NOI(1) in the Quarter Increased 6.4 Percent
as Compared to Prior Year

Marina Same Property NOI(1) in the Quarter Increased 9.6 Percent as Compared to Prior Year

 

 

 

 

 

Increasing Full-Year Guidance for Constant Currency Core FFO(1)

Providing Preliminary Guidance for 2023 Rental Rate Increases for MH, Annual RV and Marina

 

 

 

 

 

Southfield, MI, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities, and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its third quarter results for 2022.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net income attributable to common shareholders was $162.6 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $231.7 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.

  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income attributable to common shareholders was $237.3 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $367.3 million, or $3.27 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

  • Constant Currency Core Funds from Operations ("Constant Currency Core FFO")(1) for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $2.71 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share") and $6.11 per Share, respectively, representing 28.4 percent and 17.5 percent increases, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021.

  • Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")(1) for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $2.65 per Share and $6.04 per Share, respectively, representing 25.6 percent and 16.2 percent increases, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021.

  • Same Property(2) Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1) for MH and RV properties increased by 6.4 percent and 5.8 percent for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021. For the Company's Marina properties, Same Property NOI(1) increased by 9.6 percent and 6.8 percent for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021.

  • Acquisitions totaled $213.9 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, including one MH community in the United Kingdom ("UK") and one marina in the United States.

"Our strong third quarter results highlight the sustained compelling attributes of the Sun platform, including a best-in-class portfolio of assets in high-demand locations and operational execution that is second to none," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "We delivered strong growth in each of our segments, and earnings that exceeded our expectations. With stable high occupancy in our Manufactured Housing portfolio, we are anticipating solid rental rate increases. Strong demand in RV has driven record conversions to annual sites, and over 85 percent of our marinas have wait lists to join as a member." Mr. Shiffman continued, "We have a long-term track record of execution and a business model that is positioned to perform and create value through varying economic cycles."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Occupancy

  • Total MH and annual RV occupancy (excluding UK Operations) was 97.1 percent at September 30, 2022 as compared to 97.4 percent at September 30, 2021.

  • During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 689 sites as compared to an increase of 576 sites during the corresponding period in 2021, a 19.6 percent increase. Transient RV site conversions to annual leases accounted for 82 percent of the increase in the quarter.

  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 2,309 sites as compared to an increase of 1,673 sites during the corresponding period in 2021, a 38.0 percent increase. Transient RV site conversions to annual leases accounted for 86 percent of the increase during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Additionally, the 1,990 site conversions in transient RV for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 have already surpassed the record full-year volume achieved during 2021.

Same Property Results

  • MH and RV - For the 424 MH and RV properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2021, the following table reflects the percentage increases / (decreases), both in total and by segment, for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022:

 

Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

 

Total MH and RV
Same Property(2)

 

MH
Same Property(2)

 

RV
Same Property(2)

Revenue

4.7

%

 

4.6

%

 

4.8

%

Expense

1.0

%

 

3.7

%

 

(1.1)        %

NOI(1)

6.4

%

 

4.9

%

 

8.4

%


 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

 

Total MH and RV Same Property(2)

 

MH
Same Property(2)

 

RV
Same Property(2)

Revenue

6.0

%

 

4.5

%

 

8.3

%

Expense

6.3

%

 

6.8

%

 

5.9

%

NOI(1)

5.8

%

 

3.7

%

 

9.9

%

Same Property(2) adjusted occupancy(3) increased to 98.5 percent at September 30, 2022 from 96.5 percent at September 30, 2021, an increase of 200 basis points.

  • Marina - For the 101 Marina properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2021, the following table reflects the percentage increases for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022:

 

Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Revenue

6.5

%

 

6.7

%

Expense

%

 

6.3

%

NOI(1)

9.6

%

 

6.8

%

UK Operations Results

UK Operations, a component of the Company's MH segment, contributed $64.5 million of NOI(1) in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and contributed $105.0 million of NOI(1) in the period from date of acquisition to September 30, 2022. On a constant currency basis, UK Operations contributed $73.3 million of NOI(1) in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and contributed $116.9 million of NOI(1) in the period from date of acquisition to September 30, 2022. Refer to page 13 for additional information regarding UK operating results.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions and Dispositions

During and subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company acquired two properties totaling 612 sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces and 1,060 sites for expansion for a total purchase price of $213.9 million. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company sold an RV community located in California with 514 sites for $15.0 million, bringing year-to-date dispositions to $44.5 million.

Refer to page 15 for additional detail on acquisitions and dispositions.

Development and Expansion Activities

During and subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company acquired four land parcels located in the United States and UK for the potential development of nearly 800 sites, for an aggregate purchase price of $20.0 million. During the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company completed the construction of over 170 sites and over 300 sites, respectively, at two ground-up developments and six expansion properties.

Impact of Hurricane Ian

On September 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's western coast. The storm primarily affected four properties in the Fort Myers area. Three RV properties, comprising approximately 2,500 sites, sustained significant flooding and wind damage from the hurricane, and the sea wall and certain docks at one marina were damaged. At other affected MH and RV properties, most of the damage was limited to trees, roofs, fences, skirting and carports. At other affected marina properties, docks, buildings, and landscaping sustained limited wind and water damage.

The Company recognized $29.9 million for impaired assets. The Company expects these charges to be partially offset by insurance recoveries, currently estimated at $17.7 million. The estimated net charges of $12.2 million are classified as Catastrophic event-related charges, net, in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The Company maintains property, casualty, flood and business interruption insurance for its properties, subject to customary deductibles and limits. Expected insurance recoveries for loss of income and redevelopment costs greater than the impairment charges cannot be estimated at this time.

The foregoing impairment, expected insurance recovery, and net charge estimates are based on current information available, and the Company continues to assess these estimates. The actual final impairment, insurance recoveries and net charges could vary significantly from these estimates. Any changes to these estimates will be recognized in the period(s) in which they are determined.

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS

Debt

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $6.7 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 3.4 percent and a weighted average maturity of 8.8 years. At September 30, 2022, the Company's net debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.7 times.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company repaid $318.0 million of term loans collateralized by 35 properties. These loans had a weighted average interest rate of 4.8 percent and were set to mature from December 2022 through September 2024.

Additionally, the Company has negotiated fixed rate mortgages with an existing lender on certain properties with existing loans that have low loan-to-value ratios and are scheduled to mature between 2026 and 2029. The additional financings are expected to close before year-end and provide proceeds to the Company of approximately $310.0 million. The Company intends to use the proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility.

Derivative Transactions

As previously announced, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company entered into interest rate swap agreements to hedge variable rate borrowings of £400.0 million (equivalent to $445.3 million as of September 30, 2022) under its senior credit facility's term loan. The interest rate swaps locked in a total fixed rate, inclusive of spread, of 3.67 percent through the term loan's maturity date of April 2025.

Equity Transactions

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company settled all outstanding forward sale agreements with respect to 1.5 million shares of common stock under its at the market offering program. Net proceeds from the settlement of these forward sale agreements of $275.5 million were used to repay borrowings outstanding under the Company's senior credit facility.

GUIDANCE

Updating Full-Year 2022 and Establishing Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance

The Company is updating its full-year guidance for diluted EPS and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share to reflect performance through September 30, 2022 and management's expectations for the remainder of the year:

  • The Company is revising its full-year guidance for diluted EPS from the prior range of $1.91 - $2.01 to a new range of $1.96 - $2.02.

  • The Company is revising its full-year guidance for Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share from $7.22 - $7.32 to a new range of $7.32 - $7.38, representing an $0.08 cent increase at the midpoint.

  • The Company is establishing fourth quarter 2022 guidance for diluted EPS and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share of $0.02 - $0.08 and $1.23 - $1.29, respectively.

The table below provides a reconciliation from diluted EPS to Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share for the full-year and fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, as follows:

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Core FFO(1) per Share and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share

 

Previous Range
FY 2022E

 

Revised Range
FY 2022E

 

4Q 2022E

Diluted EPS

 

$

1.91

 

 

$

2.01

 

 

$

1.96

 

 

$

2.02

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.08

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

4.94

 

 

 

4.94

 

 

 

4.85

 

 

 

4.85

 

 

 

1.25

 

 

 

1.25

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

(0.51

)

 

 

(0.51

)

 

 

(0.51

)

 

 

(0.51

)

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

(0.06

)

Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

Other adjustments(a)

 

 

0.64

 

 

 

0.64

 

 

 

0.64

 

 

 

0.64

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

Core FFO(1) per Share

 

$

7.17

 

 

$

7.27

 

 

$

7.24

 

 

$

7.30

 

 

$

1.23

 

 

$

1.29

 

Constant currency adjustment(b)

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share

 

$

7.22

 

 

$

7.32

 

 

$

7.32

 

 

$

7.38

 

 

$

1.23

 

 

$

1.29

 

(a) Other adjustments include the same categories presented in the table that reconciles Net income attributable to SUI common shareholders to FFO on page 7.

(b) The Company calculates the foreign currency translation impact by comparing the foreign currency exchange rate used for guidance of 1.1133 USD per GBP in effect on September 30, 2022 with the weighted average foreign currency exchange rate of 1.330 USD per GBP used to establish guidance in April 2022. The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on revised or initial guidance are not material.

The Company calculates diluted EPS, Core FFO(1) per Share and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share independently for each quarter; as a result, the sum of the quarters may differ from the annual calculation.

Same Property NOI(1) Growth

The Company is updating its expectations for Same Property NOI(1) Growth for the remainder of the year as follows:

 

 

Previous Range

 

Revised Range

 

Guidance Range

 

 

FY 2022E

 

FY 2022E

 

4Q 2022E

MH and RV Same Property(2) NOI(1) growth

 

6.0% - 6.8%

 

5.8% - 6.2%

 

6.0% - 7.2%

Marina Same Property NOI(1) growth

 

6.0% - 6.8%

 

6.4% - 6.8%

 

5.3% - 6.8%

UK Operations - Guidance

The Company's UK Operations are a component of its MH reporting segment. The Company is establishing NOI(1) guidance for its UK Operations for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, as shown in the table below. These expectations are incorporated into the Company's Core FFO(1) per Share and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share guidance and seasonality figures.

 

 

Three Months Ending

($ in millions)

 

December 31, 2022

UK Operations NOI(1)

 

$23.8 - $25.0

UK Operations NOI(1) - Constant Currency(a)

 

$28.3 - $29.8

(a) For UK operations, the Company calculates the foreign currency exchange rate translation impact by comparing the foreign currency exchange rate for guidance of 1.1133 USD per GBP in effect on September 30, 2022, with the weighted average foreign currency exchange rate of 1.330 USD per GBP used to establish guidance in April 2022.

Preliminary 2023 Rental Rate Growth Assumptions

The Company has sent notices to MH and annual RV residents and Marina members, and expects the following rental rate increases for 2023:

2023 Average Rental Rate Increases

 

Average
Rental Increases

Manufactured Housing

 

6.2% - 6.4%

Annual RV

 

7.7% - 7.9%

Marina

 

7.3% - 7.6%

UK Operations

 

7.2% - 7.4%

The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions and capital markets activity completed through October 24, 2022 and the approximately $310.0 million of debt financing in progress, referred to on page v. These estimates exclude all other prospective acquisitions and capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss third quarter results will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through November 8, 2022 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13732466. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities' website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this document that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intends," "intend," "intended," "goal," "estimate," "estimates," "expects," "expect," "expected," "project," "projected," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "anticipated," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "believes," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this document, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to:

  • Outbreaks of disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations;

  • Changes in general economic conditions, including inflation, deflation, and energy costs, the real estate industry and the markets in which the Company operates;

  • Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully;

  • The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;

  • The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt;

  • The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its unsecured notes;

  • Availability of capital;

  • Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and Pounds sterling;

  • The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;

  • The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;

  • Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real property taxes;

  • The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;

  • Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real property taxes;

  • Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires;

  • General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock;

  • The Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT;

  • Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;

  • Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;

  • Litigation, judgments or settlements;

  • Competitive market forces;

  • The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and

  • The level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference into this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Company Overview and Investor Information

 

The Company

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. (the "Company" or "SUI") became a publicly owned corporation in December, 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 662 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 180,500 developed sites and over 46,100 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, the United Kingdom, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

Company Contacts

 

 

 

Management:

Investor Relations:

  • Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO

Sara Ismail, Vice President

  • John B. McLaren, President and COO

(248) 208-2500

  • Fernando Castro-Caratini, EVP and CFO

investorrelations@suncommunities.com

  • Bruce D. Thelen, EVP of Operations and Sales

 


Corporate Debt Ratings

 

 

 

Moody's

S&P:

Baa3 | Stable

BBB | Stable


Equity Research Coverage

 

 

 

 

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

 

Joshua Dennerlein

 

joshua.dennerlein@bofa.com

Barclays

 

Anthony Powell

 

anthony.powell@barclays.com

BMO Capital Markets

 

John Kim

 

jp.kim@bmo.com

Citi Research

 

Nicholas Joseph

 

nicholas.joseph@citi.com

Evercore ISI

 

Samir Khanal

 

samir.khanal@evercoreisi.com

 

 

Steve Sakwa

 

steve.sakwa@evercoreisi.com

Green Street Advisors

 

John Pawlowski

 

jpawlowski@greenstreetadvisors.com

JMP Securities

 

Aaron Hecht

 

ahecht@jmpsecurities.com

RBC Capital Markets

 

Brad Heffern

 

brad.heffern@rbccm.com

Robert W. Baird & Co.

 

Wesley Golladay

 

wgolladay@rwbaird.com

Truist Securities

 

Anthony Hau

 

anthony.hau@truist.com

UBS

 

Michael Goldsmith

 

michael.goldsmith@ubs.com

Wolfe Research

 

Andrew Rosivach

 

arosivach@wolferesearch.com

 

 

Keegan Carl

 

kcarl@wolferesearch.com

Financial and Operating Highlights
(amounts in millions, except for *)

 


 

Quarter Ended

 

9/30/2022

 

6/30/2022

 

3/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

9/30/2021

Financial Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS*

$

1.32

 

$

0.61

 

$

0.01

 

$

0.11

 

$

2.00

Diluted EPS*

$

1.32

 

$

0.61

 

$

0.01

 

$

0.11

 

$

2.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash distributions declared per common share*

$

0.88

 

$

0.88

 

$

0.88

 

$

0.83

 

$

0.83

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per Share*

$

2.54

 

$

1.95

 

$

1.28

 

$

1.28

 

$

1.92

Core FFO attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per Share*

$

2.65

 

$

2.02

 

$

1.34

 

$

1.31

 

$

2.11

Constant Currency Core FFO Attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per Share*

$

2.71

 

$

2.04

 

$

1.34

 

$

1.31

 

$

2.11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring EBITDA(1)

$

408.1

 

$

328.4

 

$

221.0

 

$

208.6

 

$

314.5

Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest

5.7x

 

5.9x

 

6.2x

 

6.2x

 

6.1x

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

16,484.6

 

$

16,397.8

 

$

13,914.2

 

$

13,494.1

 

$

12,583.3

Total debt

$

6,711.0

 

$

6,930.9

 

$

6,076.5

 

$

5,671.8

 

$

4,689.4

Total liabilities

$

8,354.6

 

$

8,566.3

 

$

6,980.7

 

$

6,474.6

 

$

5,488.5


 

Quarter Ended

 

9/30/2022

 

6/30/2022

 

3/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

9/30/2021

Operating Information*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Properties

662

 

 

661

 

 

603

 

 

602

 

 

584

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States and Canada

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manufactured home sites

99,428

 

 

99,185

 

 

98,279

 

 

98,621

 

 

98,301

 

Annual RV sites

32,026

 

 

31,768

 

 

31,121

 

 

30,540

 

 

29,640

 

Transient RV sites

27,945

 

 

28,682

 

 

29,267

 

 

29,847

 

 

27,922

 

Total sites

159,399

 

 

159,635

 

 

158,667

 

 

159,008

 

 

155,863

 

Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces(a)

46,185

 

 

45,905

 

 

45,725

 

 

45,155

 

 

43,615

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MH occupancy

96.2

%

 

96.3

%

 

96.7

%

 

96.6

%

 

96.6

%

Annual RV occupancy

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

Blended MH and annual RV occupancy

97.1

%

 

97.2

%

 

97.5

%

 

97.4

%

 

97.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United Kingdom

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manufactured home sites

17,952

 

 

17,330

 

 

616

 

 

N/A

 

N/A

Transient RV sites

3,246

 

 

3,349

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

N/A

Total sites

21,198

 

 

20,679

 

 

616

 

 

 

 

 

MH occupancy

91.7

%

 

91.4

%

 

94.8

%

 

N/A

 

N/A


 

Quarter Ended

 

9/30/2022

 

6/30/2022

 

3/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

9/30/2021

MH and RV Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(5)(b)*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MH net leased sites

122

 

132

 

65

 

321

 

144

RV net leased sites

567

 

818

 

605

 

489

 

432

Total net leased sites

689

 

950

 

670

 

810

 

576

(a) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.

(b) These figures do not include UK operations net leased sites.

Portfolio Overview as of September 30, 2022

 


 

 

MH & RV Properties(6)

 

 

Properties

 

MH & Annual RV Sites

 

RV Transient Sites

 

Sites for Development(b)

 

Total MH and RV Sites

Location

 

 

Sites

 

Occupancy %(a)

 

 

 

Florida

 

129

 

41,417

 

98.2

%

 

5,077

 

1,310

 

46,494

Michigan

 

84

 

32,465

 

96.2

%

 

755

 

1,448

 

33,220

California

 

37

 

6,864

 

98.5

%

 

1,936

 

942

 

8,800

Texas

 

31

 

8,665

 

94.2

%

 

2,408

 

2,266

 

11,073

Ontario, Canada

 

16

 

4,605

 

100.0

%

 

634

 

1,486

 

5,239

Connecticut

 

16

 

1,907

 

93.1

%

 

98

 

 

2,005

Maine

 

15

 

2,300

 

96.0

%

 

1,130

 

180

 

3,430

Arizona

 

13

 

4,453

 

91.5

%

 

1,050

 

6

 

5,503

Indiana

 

12

 

3,186

 

96.6

%

 

990

 

177

 

4,176

New Jersey

 

11

 

2,845

 

100.0

%

 

1,195

 

262

 

4,040

Colorado

 

10

 

2,553

 

96.1

%

 

987

 

1,739

 

3,540

Virginia

 

10

 

1,283

 

99.7

%

 

2,167

 

752

 

3,450

New York

 

10

 

1,496

 

98.3

%

 

1,645

 

778

 

3,141

New Hampshire

 

10

 

1,741

 

99.8

%

 

655

 

111

 

2,396

Ohio

 

9

 

2,810

 

97.9

%

 

115

 

53

 

2,925

Other

 

64

 

12,864

 

97.7

%

 

7,103

 

1,521

 

19,967

North America Total

 

477

 

131,454

 

97.1

%

 

27,945

 

13,031

 

159,399

United Kingdom

 

54

 

17,952

 

91.7

%

 

3,246

 

3,047

 

21,198

Total

 

531

 

149,406

 

96.5

%

 

31,191

 

16,078

 

180,597

(a) As of September 30, 2022, total portfolio MH occupancy was 95.5 percent inclusive of the impact of over 1,600 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.

(b) Total sites for development were comprised of 66.5 percent for expansion, 29.1 percent for greenfield development and 4.4 percent for redevelopment.

 

 

Marina

 

 

Properties

 

 

Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces

Location

 

 

Florida

 

20

 

 

 

5,139

Rhode Island

 

12

 

 

 

3,421

Connecticut

 

11

 

 

 

3,325

California

 

9

 

 

 

4,133

New York

 

9

 

 

 

3,018

Maryland

 

9

 

 

 

2,608

Massachusetts

 

9

 

 

 

2,520

Other

 

52

 

 

 

22,021

Total

 

131

 

 

 

46,185


 

 

Properties

 

 

 

Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces

 

 

 

 

 

Total Portfolio

 

662

 

 

 

226,782

Portfolio Overview as of September 30, 2022 (continued)

The map below provides an overview of our property locations worldwide:


Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in millions)

 


 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Assets

 

 

 

Land

$

4,173.1

 

 

$

2,556.3

 

Land improvements and buildings

 

10,632.6

 

 

 

9,958.3

 

Rental homes and improvements

 

604.4

 

 

 

591.7

 

Furniture, fixtures and equipment

 

813.8

 

 

 

656.4

 

Investment property

 

16,223.9

 

 

 

13,762.7

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

(2,611.8

)

 

 

(2,337.2

)

Investment property, net

 

13,612.1

 

 

 

11,425.5

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

112.0

 

 

 

78.2

 

Marketable securities

 

100.4

 

 

 

186.9

 

Inventory of manufactured homes

 

153.5

 

 

 

51.1

 

Notes and other receivables, net

 

511.0

 

 

 

469.6

 

Goodwill

 

981.5

 

 

 

495.4

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

403.2

 

 

 

306.8

 

Other assets, net

 

610.9

 

 

 

480.6

 

Total Assets

$

16,484.6

 

 

$

13,494.1

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Secured debt

$

3,006.0

 

 

$

3,380.7

 

Unsecured debt

 

3,705.0

 

 

 

2,291.1

 

Distributions payable

 

111.2

 

 

 

98.4

 

Advanced reservation deposits and rent

 

294.2

 

 

 

242.8

 

Accrued expenses and accounts payable

 

392.8

 

 

 

237.5

 

Other liabilities

 

845.4

 

 

 

224.1

 

Total Liabilities

 

8,354.6

 

 

 

6,474.6

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Temporary equity

 

206.8

 

 

 

288.9

 

Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

Common stock

 

1.2

 

 

 

1.2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

9,536.4

 

 

 

8,175.6

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss)

 

(69.9

)

 

 

3.1

 

Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings

 

(1,628.9

)

 

 

(1,556.0

)

Total SUI shareholders' equity

 

7,838.8

 

 

 

6,623.9

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

Common and preferred OP units

 

83.8

 

 

 

86.8

 

Consolidated entities

 

0.6

 

 

 

19.9

 

Total noncontrolling interests

 

84.4

 

 

 

106.7

 

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

7,923.2

 

 

 

6,730.6

 

Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity

$

16,484.6

 

 

$

13,494.1

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)

 


 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

Change

 

% Change

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

Change

 

% Change

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real property (excluding transient)

$

425.3

 

 

$

352.0

 

 

$

73.3

 

 

20.8

%

 

$

1,158.1

 

 

$

978.3

 

 

$

179.8

 

 

18.4

%

Real property - transient

 

160.4

 

 

 

126.1

 

 

 

34.3

 

 

27.2

%

 

 

303.5

 

 

 

235.6

 

 

 

67.9

 

 

28.8

%

Home sales

 

150.7

 

 

 

81.1

 

 

 

69.6

 

 

85.8

%

 

 

358.1

 

 

 

215.1

 

 

 

143.0

 

 

66.5

%

Service, retail, dining and entertainment

 

174.2

 

 

 

113.7

 

 

 

60.5

 

 

53.2

%

 

 

423.0

 

 

 

271.5

 

 

 

151.5

 

 

55.8

%

Interest

 

11.2

 

 

 

2.6

 

 

 

8.6

 

 

330.8

%

 

 

25.3

 

 

 

8.0

 

 

 

17.3

 

 

216.3

%

Brokerage commissions and other, net

 

10.8

 

 

 

8.8

 

 

 

2.0

 

 

22.7

%

 

 

27.4

 

 

 

21.7

 

 

 

5.7

 

 

26.3

%

Total Revenues

 

932.6

 

 

 

684.3

 

 

 

248.3

 

 

36.3

%

 

 

2,295.4

 

 

 

1,730.2

 

 

 

565.2

 

 

32.7

%

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property operating and maintenance

 

184.7

 

 

 

150.8

 

 

 

33.9

 

 

22.5

%

 

 

469.2

 

 

 

375.2

 

 

 

94.0

 

 

25.1

%

Real estate tax

 

29.4

 

 

 

24.8

 

 

 

4.6

 

 

18.5

%

 

 

83.2

 

 

 

70.4

 

 

 

12.8

 

 

18.2

%

Home costs and selling

 

96.4

 

 

 

56.5

 

 

 

39.9

 

 

70.6

%

 

 

235.2

 

 

 

156.9

 

 

 

78.3

 

 

49.9

%

Service, retail, dining and entertainment

 

144.9

 

 

 

94.5

 

 

 

50.4

 

 

53.3

%

 

 

363.3

 

 

 

227.6

 

 

 

135.7

 

 

59.6

%

General and administrative

 

69.1

 

 

 

43.2

 

 

 

25.9

 

 

60.0

%

 

 

187.0

 

 

 

126.7

 

 

 

60.3

 

 

47.6

%

Catastrophic event-related charges, net

 

12.2

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

11.9

 

 

N/M

 

 

12.3

 

 

 

3.1

 

 

 

9.2

 

 

296.8

%

Business combinations

 

8.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.4

 

 

N/A

 

 

23.9

 

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

22.9

 

 

N/M

Depreciation and amortization

 

151.3

 

 

 

127.1

 

 

 

24.2

 

 

19.0

%

 

 

450.0

 

 

 

378.1

 

 

 

71.9

 

 

19.0

%

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

4.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.0

 

 

N/A

 

 

4.4

 

 

 

8.1

 

 

 

(3.7

)...

