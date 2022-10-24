Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results
Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.32
Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Diluted Share of $2.71 Exceeded Guidance
Strong Demand and Accretive Investments Drive Continued Solid Performance
Record Volume of Transient-to-Annual RV Conversions Propel Gains in Revenue Producing Sites
Manufactured Housing & RV Same Property(2) NOI(1) in the Quarter Increased 6.4 Percent
as Compared to Prior Year
Marina Same Property NOI(1) in the Quarter Increased 9.6 Percent as Compared to Prior Year
Increasing Full-Year Guidance for Constant Currency Core FFO(1)
Providing Preliminary Guidance for 2023 Rental Rate Increases for MH, Annual RV and Marina
Southfield, MI, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities, and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its third quarter results for 2022.
Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net income attributable to common shareholders was $162.6 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $231.7 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income attributable to common shareholders was $237.3 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $367.3 million, or $3.27 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance
Constant Currency Core Funds from Operations ("Constant Currency Core FFO")(1) for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $2.71 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share") and $6.11 per Share, respectively, representing 28.4 percent and 17.5 percent increases, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021.
Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")(1) for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $2.65 per Share and $6.04 per Share, respectively, representing 25.6 percent and 16.2 percent increases, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021.
Same Property(2) Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1) for MH and RV properties increased by 6.4 percent and 5.8 percent for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021. For the Company's Marina properties, Same Property NOI(1) increased by 9.6 percent and 6.8 percent for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021.
Acquisitions totaled $213.9 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, including one MH community in the United Kingdom ("UK") and one marina in the United States.
"Our strong third quarter results highlight the sustained compelling attributes of the Sun platform, including a best-in-class portfolio of assets in high-demand locations and operational execution that is second to none," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "We delivered strong growth in each of our segments, and earnings that exceeded our expectations. With stable high occupancy in our Manufactured Housing portfolio, we are anticipating solid rental rate increases. Strong demand in RV has driven record conversions to annual sites, and over 85 percent of our marinas have wait lists to join as a member." Mr. Shiffman continued, "We have a long-term track record of execution and a business model that is positioned to perform and create value through varying economic cycles."
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Portfolio Occupancy
Total MH and annual RV occupancy (excluding UK Operations) was 97.1 percent at September 30, 2022 as compared to 97.4 percent at September 30, 2021.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 689 sites as compared to an increase of 576 sites during the corresponding period in 2021, a 19.6 percent increase. Transient RV site conversions to annual leases accounted for 82 percent of the increase in the quarter.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 2,309 sites as compared to an increase of 1,673 sites during the corresponding period in 2021, a 38.0 percent increase. Transient RV site conversions to annual leases accounted for 86 percent of the increase during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Additionally, the 1,990 site conversions in transient RV for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 have already surpassed the record full-year volume achieved during 2021.
Same Property Results
MH and RV - For the 424 MH and RV properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2021, the following table reflects the percentage increases / (decreases), both in total and by segment, for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022:
Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
Total MH and RV
MH
RV
Revenue
4.7
%
4.6
%
4.8
%
Expense
1.0
%
3.7
%
(1.1) %
NOI(1)
6.4
%
4.9
%
8.4
%
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Total MH and RV Same Property(2)
MH
RV
Revenue
6.0
%
4.5
%
8.3
%
Expense
6.3
%
6.8
%
5.9
%
NOI(1)
5.8
%
3.7
%
9.9
%
Same Property(2) adjusted occupancy(3) increased to 98.5 percent at September 30, 2022 from 96.5 percent at September 30, 2021, an increase of 200 basis points.
Marina - For the 101 Marina properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2021, the following table reflects the percentage increases for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022:
Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Revenue
6.5
%
6.7
%
Expense
—
%
6.3
%
NOI(1)
9.6
%
6.8
%
UK Operations Results
UK Operations, a component of the Company's MH segment, contributed $64.5 million of NOI(1) in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and contributed $105.0 million of NOI(1) in the period from date of acquisition to September 30, 2022. On a constant currency basis, UK Operations contributed $73.3 million of NOI(1) in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and contributed $116.9 million of NOI(1) in the period from date of acquisition to September 30, 2022. Refer to page 13 for additional information regarding UK operating results.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
Acquisitions and Dispositions
During and subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company acquired two properties totaling 612 sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces and 1,060 sites for expansion for a total purchase price of $213.9 million. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company sold an RV community located in California with 514 sites for $15.0 million, bringing year-to-date dispositions to $44.5 million.
Refer to page 15 for additional detail on acquisitions and dispositions.
Development and Expansion Activities
During and subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company acquired four land parcels located in the United States and UK for the potential development of nearly 800 sites, for an aggregate purchase price of $20.0 million. During the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company completed the construction of over 170 sites and over 300 sites, respectively, at two ground-up developments and six expansion properties.
Impact of Hurricane Ian
On September 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's western coast. The storm primarily affected four properties in the Fort Myers area. Three RV properties, comprising approximately 2,500 sites, sustained significant flooding and wind damage from the hurricane, and the sea wall and certain docks at one marina were damaged. At other affected MH and RV properties, most of the damage was limited to trees, roofs, fences, skirting and carports. At other affected marina properties, docks, buildings, and landscaping sustained limited wind and water damage.
The Company recognized $29.9 million for impaired assets. The Company expects these charges to be partially offset by insurance recoveries, currently estimated at $17.7 million. The estimated net charges of $12.2 million are classified as Catastrophic event-related charges, net, in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The Company maintains property, casualty, flood and business interruption insurance for its properties, subject to customary deductibles and limits. Expected insurance recoveries for loss of income and redevelopment costs greater than the impairment charges cannot be estimated at this time.
The foregoing impairment, expected insurance recovery, and net charge estimates are based on current information available, and the Company continues to assess these estimates. The actual final impairment, insurance recoveries and net charges could vary significantly from these estimates. Any changes to these estimates will be recognized in the period(s) in which they are determined.
BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS
Debt
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $6.7 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 3.4 percent and a weighted average maturity of 8.8 years. At September 30, 2022, the Company's net debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.7 times.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company repaid $318.0 million of term loans collateralized by 35 properties. These loans had a weighted average interest rate of 4.8 percent and were set to mature from December 2022 through September 2024.
Additionally, the Company has negotiated fixed rate mortgages with an existing lender on certain properties with existing loans that have low loan-to-value ratios and are scheduled to mature between 2026 and 2029. The additional financings are expected to close before year-end and provide proceeds to the Company of approximately $310.0 million. The Company intends to use the proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility.
Derivative Transactions
As previously announced, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company entered into interest rate swap agreements to hedge variable rate borrowings of £400.0 million (equivalent to $445.3 million as of September 30, 2022) under its senior credit facility's term loan. The interest rate swaps locked in a total fixed rate, inclusive of spread, of 3.67 percent through the term loan's maturity date of April 2025.
Equity Transactions
During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company settled all outstanding forward sale agreements with respect to 1.5 million shares of common stock under its at the market offering program. Net proceeds from the settlement of these forward sale agreements of $275.5 million were used to repay borrowings outstanding under the Company's senior credit facility.
GUIDANCE
Updating Full-Year 2022 and Establishing Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance
The Company is updating its full-year guidance for diluted EPS and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share to reflect performance through September 30, 2022 and management's expectations for the remainder of the year:
The Company is revising its full-year guidance for diluted EPS from the prior range of $1.91 - $2.01 to a new range of $1.96 - $2.02.
The Company is revising its full-year guidance for Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share from $7.22 - $7.32 to a new range of $7.32 - $7.38, representing an $0.08 cent increase at the midpoint.
The Company is establishing fourth quarter 2022 guidance for diluted EPS and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share of $0.02 - $0.08 and $1.23 - $1.29, respectively.
The table below provides a reconciliation from diluted EPS to Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share for the full-year and fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, as follows:
Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Core FFO(1) per Share and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share
Previous Range
Revised Range
4Q 2022E
Diluted EPS
$
1.91
$
2.01
$
1.96
$
2.02
$
0.02
$
0.08
Depreciation and amortization
4.94
4.94
4.85
4.85
1.25
1.25
Gain on sale of assets
(0.51
)
(0.51
)
(0.51
)
(0.51
)
(0.06
)
(0.06
)
Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs
0.19
0.19
0.30
0.30
0.01
0.01
Other adjustments(a)
0.64
0.64
0.64
0.64
0.01
0.01
Core FFO(1) per Share
$
7.17
$
7.27
$
7.24
$
7.30
$
1.23
$
1.29
Constant currency adjustment(b)
0.05
0.05
0.08
0.08
—
—
Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share
$
7.22
$
7.32
$
7.32
$
7.38
$
1.23
$
1.29
(a) Other adjustments include the same categories presented in the table that reconciles Net income attributable to SUI common shareholders to FFO on page 7.
(b) The Company calculates the foreign currency translation impact by comparing the foreign currency exchange rate used for guidance of 1.1133 USD per GBP in effect on September 30, 2022 with the weighted average foreign currency exchange rate of 1.330 USD per GBP used to establish guidance in April 2022. The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on revised or initial guidance are not material.
The Company calculates diluted EPS, Core FFO(1) per Share and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share independently for each quarter; as a result, the sum of the quarters may differ from the annual calculation.
Same Property NOI(1) Growth
The Company is updating its expectations for Same Property NOI(1) Growth for the remainder of the year as follows:
Previous Range
Revised Range
Guidance Range
FY 2022E
FY 2022E
4Q 2022E
MH and RV Same Property(2) NOI(1) growth
6.0% - 6.8%
5.8% - 6.2%
6.0% - 7.2%
Marina Same Property NOI(1) growth
6.0% - 6.8%
6.4% - 6.8%
5.3% - 6.8%
UK Operations - Guidance
The Company's UK Operations are a component of its MH reporting segment. The Company is establishing NOI(1) guidance for its UK Operations for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, as shown in the table below. These expectations are incorporated into the Company's Core FFO(1) per Share and Constant Currency Core FFO(1) per Share guidance and seasonality figures.
Three Months Ending
($ in millions)
December 31, 2022
UK Operations NOI(1)
$23.8 - $25.0
UK Operations NOI(1) - Constant Currency(a)
$28.3 - $29.8
(a) For UK operations, the Company calculates the foreign currency exchange rate translation impact by comparing the foreign currency exchange rate for guidance of 1.1133 USD per GBP in effect on September 30, 2022, with the weighted average foreign currency exchange rate of 1.330 USD per GBP used to establish guidance in April 2022.
Preliminary 2023 Rental Rate Growth Assumptions
The Company has sent notices to MH and annual RV residents and Marina members, and expects the following rental rate increases for 2023:
2023 Average Rental Rate Increases
Average
Manufactured Housing
6.2% - 6.4%
Annual RV
7.7% - 7.9%
Marina
7.3% - 7.6%
UK Operations
7.2% - 7.4%
The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions and capital markets activity completed through October 24, 2022 and the approximately $310.0 million of debt financing in progress, referred to on page v. These estimates exclude all other prospective acquisitions and capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
A conference call to discuss third quarter results will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through November 8, 2022 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13732466. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities' website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.
Corporate Debt Ratings
Moody's
S&P:
Baa3 | Stable
BBB | Stable
Financial and Operating Highlights
(amounts in millions, except for *)
Quarter Ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Financial Information
Basic EPS*
$
1.32
$
0.61
$
0.01
$
0.11
$
2.00
Diluted EPS*
$
1.32
$
0.61
$
0.01
$
0.11
$
2.00
Cash distributions declared per common share*
$
0.88
$
0.88
$
0.88
$
0.83
$
0.83
FFO attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per Share*
$
2.54
$
1.95
$
1.28
$
1.28
$
1.92
Core FFO attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per Share*
$
2.65
$
2.02
$
1.34
$
1.31
$
2.11
Constant Currency Core FFO Attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per Share*
$
2.71
$
2.04
$
1.34
$
1.31
$
2.11
Recurring EBITDA(1)
$
408.1
$
328.4
$
221.0
$
208.6
$
314.5
Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest
5.7x
5.9x
6.2x
6.2x
6.1x
Balance Sheet
Total assets
$
16,484.6
$
16,397.8
$
13,914.2
$
13,494.1
$
12,583.3
Total debt
$
6,711.0
$
6,930.9
$
6,076.5
$
5,671.8
$
4,689.4
Total liabilities
$
8,354.6
$
8,566.3
$
6,980.7
$
6,474.6
$
5,488.5
Quarter Ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Operating Information*
Properties
662
661
603
602
584
United States and Canada
Manufactured home sites
99,428
99,185
98,279
98,621
98,301
Annual RV sites
32,026
31,768
31,121
30,540
29,640
Transient RV sites
27,945
28,682
29,267
29,847
27,922
Total sites
159,399
159,635
158,667
159,008
155,863
Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces(a)
46,185
45,905
45,725
45,155
43,615
MH occupancy
96.2
%
96.3
%
96.7
%
96.6
%
96.6
%
Annual RV occupancy
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Blended MH and annual RV occupancy
97.1
%
97.2
%
97.5
%
97.4
%
97.4
%
United Kingdom
Manufactured home sites
17,952
17,330
616
N/A
N/A
Transient RV sites
3,246
3,349
—
N/A
N/A
Total sites
21,198
20,679
616
—
—
MH occupancy
91.7
%
91.4
%
94.8
%
N/A
N/A
Quarter Ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
MH and RV Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(5)(b)*
MH net leased sites
122
132
65
321
144
RV net leased sites
567
818
605
489
432
Total net leased sites
689
950
670
810
576
(a) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.
(b) These figures do not include UK operations net leased sites.
Portfolio Overview as of September 30, 2022
MH & RV Properties(6)
Properties
MH & Annual RV Sites
RV Transient Sites
Sites for Development(b)
Total MH and RV Sites
Location
Sites
Occupancy %(a)
Florida
129
41,417
98.2
%
5,077
1,310
46,494
Michigan
84
32,465
96.2
%
755
1,448
33,220
California
37
6,864
98.5
%
1,936
942
8,800
Texas
31
8,665
94.2
%
2,408
2,266
11,073
Ontario, Canada
16
4,605
100.0
%
634
1,486
5,239
Connecticut
16
1,907
93.1
%
98
—
2,005
Maine
15
2,300
96.0
%
1,130
180
3,430
Arizona
13
4,453
91.5
%
1,050
6
5,503
Indiana
12
3,186
96.6
%
990
177
4,176
New Jersey
11
2,845
100.0
%
1,195
262
4,040
Colorado
10
2,553
96.1
%
987
1,739
3,540
Virginia
10
1,283
99.7
%
2,167
752
3,450
New York
10
1,496
98.3
%
1,645
778
3,141
New Hampshire
10
1,741
99.8
%
655
111
2,396
Ohio
9
2,810
97.9
%
115
53
2,925
Other
64
12,864
97.7
%
7,103
1,521
19,967
North America Total
477
131,454
97.1
%
27,945
13,031
159,399
United Kingdom
54
17,952
91.7
%
3,246
3,047
21,198
Total
531
149,406
96.5
%
31,191
16,078
180,597
(a) As of September 30, 2022, total portfolio MH occupancy was 95.5 percent inclusive of the impact of over 1,600 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.
(b) Total sites for development were comprised of 66.5 percent for expansion, 29.1 percent for greenfield development and 4.4 percent for redevelopment.
Marina
Properties
Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces
Location
Florida
20
5,139
Rhode Island
12
3,421
Connecticut
11
3,325
California
9
4,133
New York
9
3,018
Maryland
9
2,608
Massachusetts
9
2,520
Other
52
22,021
Total
131
46,185
Properties
Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces
Total Portfolio
662
226,782
Portfolio Overview as of September 30, 2022 (continued)
The map below provides an overview of our property locations worldwide:
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in millions)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Land
$
4,173.1
$
2,556.3
Land improvements and buildings
10,632.6
9,958.3
Rental homes and improvements
604.4
591.7
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
813.8
656.4
Investment property
16,223.9
13,762.7
Accumulated depreciation
(2,611.8
)
(2,337.2
)
Investment property, net
13,612.1
11,425.5
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
112.0
78.2
Marketable securities
100.4
186.9
Inventory of manufactured homes
153.5
51.1
Notes and other receivables, net
511.0
469.6
Goodwill
981.5
495.4
Other intangible assets, net
403.2
306.8
Other assets, net
610.9
480.6
Total Assets
$
16,484.6
$
13,494.1
Liabilities
Secured debt
$
3,006.0
$
3,380.7
Unsecured debt
3,705.0
2,291.1
Distributions payable
111.2
98.4
Advanced reservation deposits and rent
294.2
242.8
Accrued expenses and accounts payable
392.8
237.5
Other liabilities
845.4
224.1
Total Liabilities
8,354.6
6,474.6
Commitments and contingencies
Temporary equity
206.8
288.9
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
1.2
1.2
Additional paid-in capital
9,536.4
8,175.6
Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss)
(69.9
)
3.1
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings
(1,628.9
)
(1,556.0
)
Total SUI shareholders' equity
7,838.8
6,623.9
Noncontrolling interests
Common and preferred OP units
83.8
86.8
Consolidated entities
0.6
19.9
Total noncontrolling interests
84.4
106.7
Total Shareholders' Equity
7,923.2
6,730.6
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity
$
16,484.6
$
13,494.1
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Change
% Change
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Change
% Change
Revenues
Real property (excluding transient)
$
425.3
$
352.0
$
73.3
20.8
%
$
1,158.1
$
978.3
$
179.8
18.4
%
Real property - transient
160.4
126.1
34.3
27.2
%
303.5
235.6
67.9
28.8
%
Home sales
150.7
81.1
69.6
85.8
%
358.1
215.1
143.0
66.5
%
Service, retail, dining and entertainment
174.2
113.7
60.5
53.2
%
423.0
271.5
151.5
55.8
%
Interest
11.2
2.6
8.6
330.8
%
25.3
8.0
17.3
216.3
%
Brokerage commissions and other, net
10.8
8.8
2.0
22.7
%
27.4
21.7
5.7
26.3
%
Total Revenues
932.6
684.3
248.3
36.3
%
2,295.4
1,730.2
565.2
32.7
%
Expenses
Property operating and maintenance
184.7
150.8
33.9
22.5
%
469.2
375.2
94.0
25.1
%
Real estate tax
29.4
24.8
4.6
18.5
%
83.2
70.4
12.8
18.2
%
Home costs and selling
96.4
56.5
39.9
70.6
%
235.2
156.9
78.3
49.9
%
Service, retail, dining and entertainment
144.9
94.5
50.4
53.3
%
363.3
227.6
135.7
59.6
%
General and administrative
69.1
43.2
25.9
60.0
%
187.0
126.7
60.3
47.6
%
Catastrophic event-related charges, net
12.2
0.3
11.9
N/M
12.3
3.1
9.2
296.8
%
Business combinations
8.4
—
8.4
N/A
23.9
1.0
22.9
N/M
Depreciation and amortization
151.3
127.1
24.2
19.0
%
450.0
378.1
71.9
19.0
%
Loss on extinguishment of debt
4.0
—
4.0
N/A
4.4
8.1
(3.7
)...