Sun Country Airlines Announces New Service to Melbourne, Florida

Sun Country Airlines

Will start service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach earlier than planned

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is launching two new Florida destinations this winter -- Destin-Fort Walton Beach and Melbourne – continuing to grow its leisure-oriented network for Minnesota and Midwest customers.



Sun Country announced in September new service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS), from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) beginning in April 2023. This service will start on February 2, 2023, in response to strong customer interest and anticipating that customers will want additional options to travel to Florida as the Gulf Coast recovers from Hurricane Ian. Flights from MSP to VPS will operate on Thursdays and Sundays until April when it will operate four times a week on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Service between MSP and Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB), Fla., will launch on Feb. 3, 2023. Melbourne is the 12th airport in Florida Sun Country will fly with scheduled service. Located 50 miles southeast of Orlando, Melbourne connects travelers with Central Florida’s Space Coast and Cocoa Beach. Flights will operate on Fridays and Mondays through April 2023.

“Minnesotans travel to Florida more than any other state in the winter,” said Grant Whitney, Chief Revenue Officer, Sun Country. “Sun Country offers the most nonstop destinations to Florida from MSP, and we are thrilled to be adding both Fort Walton Beach and Melbourne for our loyal vacationers and retirees who winter in Florida.”

Sun Country will continue to offer unparalleled service to Florida’s Gulf coast

Sun Country is the only airline to operate nonstop service from MSP to the five airports on Florida’s west coast, including Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, Sarasota, Tampa and St. Petersburg.

“Despite the impacts from Hurricane Ian, Sun Country will continue to offer service to all of these airports,” Whitney added. “Moreover, we cheer the resilience and toughness of these Florida communities impacted by the storm. We want to thank our airport partners as they have done amazing work to ensure that customers can travel back to these communities that share so much with the Twin Cities.”

Sun Country Airlines operates 102 routes serving 82 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean, providing safe, reliable, hassle-free flights at affordable prices. Sun Country offers a customer experience that includes free in-flight entertainment, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service, a mobile-friendly website with more self-service tools, and new interiors on each aircraft.

ABOUT SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean. For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit http://www.suncountryview.com/newsroom/multimedia/.

