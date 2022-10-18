U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,715.84
    +37.89 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,494.08
    +308.26 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,761.43
    +85.63 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.86
    +17.11 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.19
    -2.27 (-2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.00
    -8.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    -0.08 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9856
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1318
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1980
    +0.2420 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,211.62
    -325.62 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.83
    -8.89 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Sun Country Airlines Announces New Service to Melbourne, Florida

Sun Country Airlines
·3 min read
Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines

Will start service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach earlier than planned

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is launching two new Florida destinations this winter -- Destin-Fort Walton Beach and Melbourne – continuing to grow its leisure-oriented network for Minnesota and Midwest customers.

Sun Country announced in September new service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS), from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) beginning in April 2023. This service will start on February 2, 2023, in response to strong customer interest and anticipating that customers will want additional options to travel to Florida as the Gulf Coast recovers from Hurricane Ian. Flights from MSP to VPS will operate on Thursdays and Sundays until April when it will operate four times a week on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Service between MSP and Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB), Fla., will launch on Feb. 3, 2023. Melbourne is the 12th airport in Florida Sun Country will fly with scheduled service. Located 50 miles southeast of Orlando, Melbourne connects travelers with Central Florida’s Space Coast and Cocoa Beach. Flights will operate on Fridays and Mondays through April 2023.

“Minnesotans travel to Florida more than any other state in the winter,” said Grant Whitney, Chief Revenue Officer, Sun Country. “Sun Country offers the most nonstop destinations to Florida from MSP, and we are thrilled to be adding both Fort Walton Beach and Melbourne for our loyal vacationers and retirees who winter in Florida.”

Sun Country will continue to offer unparalleled service to Florida’s Gulf coast
Sun Country is the only airline to operate nonstop service from MSP to the five airports on Florida’s west coast, including Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, Sarasota, Tampa and St. Petersburg.

“Despite the impacts from Hurricane Ian, Sun Country will continue to offer service to all of these airports,” Whitney added. “Moreover, we cheer the resilience and toughness of these Florida communities impacted by the storm. We want to thank our airport partners as they have done amazing work to ensure that customers can travel back to these communities that share so much with the Twin Cities.”

Sun Country Airlines operates 102 routes serving 82 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean, providing safe, reliable, hassle-free flights at affordable prices. Sun Country offers a customer experience that includes free in-flight entertainment, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service, a mobile-friendly website with more self-service tools, and new interiors on each aircraft.

ABOUT SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean. For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit http://www.suncountryview.com/newsroom/multimedia/.

CONTACT: Media Contact Sun Country Airlines 651-900-8400 mediarelations@suncountry.com


Recommended Stories

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Makes a Big Beverage Move

    For many cruise passengers, their trip does not start until they get the first drink from one of the many bars onboard. Carnival Cruise Lines literally has a brewery onboard the Carnival, a first at sea. Redfrog Brewery is also now on Carnival Mardi Gras and Carnival Panorama as well as the upcoming Carnival Celebration.

  • Analysts Upbeat On Airline Stocks With United And American Reporting

    Airline stocks United and American report earnings this week after both raised guidance as industry optimism is increasing on strong demand for air travel.

  • Capital One Is Opening a New Kind of Airport Lounge in NYC and DC

    (Bloomberg) -- Capital One Financial Corp. is adding a different style of airport lounge, with new locations in New York and Washington, as the credit-card giant deepens its push into travel. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe firm will open the new

  • Hilton CEO foresees 'more bleisure' in new 'Golden Age of Travel'

    To increase market share amid a blitz of 'bleisure' travel demand Hilton CEO must navigate a clogged supply chain as the hotel & resort operator completes construction on over 400,000 rooms.

  • Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort To Get $1 Billion Upgrade

    Built in 1999, the Venetian Las Vegas isn't one of Sin City's oldest resorts, by any means--though it certainly is one of the biggest, as it boasts 36 stories and is more than 475 feet. As part of the purchase, Adelson's Las Vegas Sands sold Vici Properties rights to the land under the facilities for $4 billion, and Apollo Global Management purchased the operations for $2.25 billion and changed the name of the Sands Expo convention center to the Venetian Expo. This is one of the largest investments in an existing property in Vegas' history.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire Early

    Dividend stocks are fantastic buys for this reason, but growth stocks can also be an advantageous investment for early retirement. Two growth stocks that could be major moneymakers if held long term are Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). True industry disrupters like Airbnb don't come along that often.

  • Time to Buy Leisure & Travel ETFs?

    Travel during the upcoming holiday season is expected to rebound greatly despite high inflation, both in the cruise and airlines sector.

  • Capital One opening National Airport lounge, with food and beverage by José Andrés

    “Travel is a huge part of my life, and food is deeply linked to the travel experience,” Andrés said.

  • Capital One Travel Takes On Rival Banks With 10x Rewards for Luxury Hotels

    At a time when rivals banks such as Chase, Citi, American Express and US Bancorp are trying to improve their travel offerings, Capital One Travel plans to introduce 10x rewards for bookings in a new luxury hotel collection, and partnered with Chef José Andrés Group in a novel airport lounge concept. Travelers who have a […]

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Gol Linhas and Copa Holdings

    Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Gol Linhas and Copa Holdings are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Air travel controversy: Passengers who recline their seats on flights are seen as 'rude'

    There apparently is no clear etiquette on whether it's OK to recline your seat during air travel or not. One man described a recent experience when he did recline his seat — here's what happened.

  • Couple invents clever way to decide next vacation: ‘Highly suggest’

    A couple's creative way of picking vacation spots has TikTok talking.

  • Frontier Fans Unite: New Routes From The Midwest to Jamaica

    Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines is adding three new route connections to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

  • 10 far-flung holidays that will change the way you see the world

    Some holiday destinations are fun. Others are relaxing, or active. Only a few are transformative. Latin America, for my peso, is the continent that delivers the most in terms of jaw-dropping natural wonders and well-being, a combination that can revive even the most jaded spirit.

  • Next covid wave could be on a collision course with holiday travel

    The summer of 2022 delivered on predictions it would be the season of "revenge travel," with countries dropping coronavirus restrictions, passengers filling up long-haul flights and cruise ships, and demand soaring to levels not seen since 2019. With the winter holidays approaching, that demand shows no signs of slowing down. The Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 2.5 million passengers on Sunday, the highest daily figure since February 2020.Subscribe to The Post Most newslet

  • A Luxurious New Orient Express Train Will Debut in 2025—Here’s a Look Inside

    The high-end locomotive includes a bar carriage, a dining carriage and a number of upscale suites.

  • Analyst Report: Tripadvisor, Inc.

    TripAdvisor is the world’s leading travel metasearch company. The website offers 1 billion reviews and information on about 8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. In 2021, 74% of revenue came from the company's core segment, which includes hotel revenue generated through advertising on its metasearch platform. Viator, its experiences brand, was 20% of sales in 2021, and TheFork, its dining brand, represented 9% of revenue (about 3% of sales were intersegment, which are eliminated from consolidated revenue).

  • Lufthansa raises 2022 profit outlook on strong demand for air travel

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Lufthansa raised its forecast for full-year adjusted operating profit to over 1 billion euros ($980.40 million) on Monday, boosted by strong demand for air travel that continued its post-COVID recovery. The company previously expected adjusted operating profit (EBIT) of more than 500 million euros. Preliminary results for the third-quarter indicated that the airline almost doubled its year-on-year revenue in the third quarter to 10.1 billion euros, with quarterly adjusted earnings coming in at 1.1 billion euros.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Getaround and KAYAK Partner Over Contactless Carsharing

    Digital peer-to-peer carsharing marketplace Getaround, and travel search engine and the first and only travel metasearch KAYAK, collaborated to integrate Getaround's on-demand, contactless offerings with KAYAK's platforms and services. On May 11, 2022, Getaround agreed to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp (NYSE: IPVA). Upon closing the business combination, likely in the second half of 2022, the combined publicly traded compan

  • U.S. screened 2.49 million air passengers Sunday, highest since early 2020

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.49 million air passengers on Sunday, the highest daily number since February 2020. The Sunday checkpoint traffic was the highest since Feb. 11, 2020, when TSA screened nearly 2.51 million passengers and comes as airlines reported business and leisure travel is increasing. The figure is just above the number screened on July 1.