Sun Country Airlines Will Hold Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 28

Sun Country Airlines
·1 min read
Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines

MINNEAPOLIS, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) will hold its first quarter 2023 earnings call on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. eastern time.

To access the live call and subsequent replay, interested investors and other parties can log on to the Sun Country investor relations website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. They may also access the call by clicking on the link here which will provide a dial in.

About Sun Country 
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit http://www.suncountryview.com/newsroom/multimedia/.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Chris Allen IR@suncountry.com