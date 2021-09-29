U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

Sun Life Canada deepens commitment to helping Canadians live healthier lives with creation of Sun Life Health

New business unit focused on health will support Clients throughout their health journeys

Sun Life Logo (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.)
Sun Life Logo (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.)

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Through its group business, individual solutions and thousands of advisors across the country, Sun Life supports millions of Canadians with their physical, mental and financial health. At a time when health has become top-of-mind for Canadians, Sun Life is pleased to announce Sun Life Health – a new business unit focused on empowering Clients to live their healthiest lives no matter where they are in their health journeys. Dave Jones, Senior Vice-President, Group Benefits, Sun Life will lead the new unit, assuming the role of President, Sun Life Health, effective today.

To get started, Sun Life Health will bring together Group Benefits and Lumino Health. Sun Life is the largest group benefits provider in the country, delivering industry leading products and wellness solutions. Over 3.4 million employees and their dependents have coverage through Sun Life. Each year Sun Life supports the health care needs of Canadians with more than 75 million claims paid and more than 50 million health touchpoints.

Lumino Health, an award-winning and free platform connects people with the tools and resources they need to manage their health. Lumino's provider search allows people to find and connect with local paramedical providers. The search engine has been used over 11 million times. Sun Life Health is more than just combining Group Benefits and Lumino Health. It is about creating an exciting new platform, enabling the organization to strengthen its health offering.

"Sun Life plays a critical role in supporting our Clients and Canadians to live healthier lives. Sun Life Health brings these areas of expertise together, providing Canadians with a partner on their health journey," said Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada. "Our aim is to empower Canadians with the support they need to take action earlier, helping prevent and mitigate health risks. I am confident Sun Life Health will strengthen our overall health offering to Clients, including our core insurance solutions. Under Dave's leadership, I am excited to see Sun Life shape the market in how health solutions are delivered to Canadians."

Since joining Sun Life in 2003, Dave has held progressively senior roles in Sun Life Canada. Most recently, as Senior Vice-President, Group Benefits, leading a dedicated team supporting over 23,000 Canadian employers and their benefits plans.

"While everyone's health journey is different, we all share the need for a health partner that can proactively support our physical and mental health," said Dave Jones, President, Sun Life Health. "I am excited to bring together our Group Benefits and Lumino Health businesses. Under Sun Life Health, we expect to add to these businesses in the coming year. This is a key part of our commitment to delivering innovative, digital, and customized solutions that help empower Canadians to take charge of their health."

Fostering healthier lives is a key pillar of Sun Life's sustainability strategy. Sun Life is using state-of-the-art technologies to increase health solutions for Clients. This work is brought to life through innovative apps, artificial intelligence, and health education.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.36 trillion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact
Gannon Loftus
Director
Corporate Communications
gannon.loftus@sunlife.com
647-228-8244

Sun Life Canada deepens commitment to helping Canadians live healthier lives with creation of Sun Life Health. (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.)
Sun Life Canada deepens commitment to helping Canadians live healthier lives with creation of Sun Life Health. (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.)

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/29/c1250.html

