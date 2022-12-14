U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,037.87
    +18.22 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,305.93
    +197.29 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,289.38
    +32.56 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.54
    +7.17 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.67
    +2.28 (+3.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.00
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.22 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    +0.0090 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2418
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0470
    -0.4120 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,112.23
    +405.67 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.35
    +6.44 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Sun Life receives Delta Award recognizing top-tier client experience initiatives

·3 min read

WELLESLEY, Mass., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has received the Delta Award for innovation in client experience solutions from Alida, a client experience software company. Sun Life is being recognized for its two ongoing client engagement and research programs, Broker Voices and Employer Voices. These online communities of brokers and employers provide direct, immediate feedback on a range of topics from product development to digital capabilities.

Alida
Alida

"We put client experience at the center of everything we do," said Ed Milano, vice president of Marketing and client experience officer, Sun Life U.S. "Leveraging feedback from our employer and broker clients helps us confidently build and launch products and services that we know will address their needs."

Through surveys and open-ended questions, Sun Life's survey analysts are able to get in-depth responses from the Voices communities, providing immediate, valuable insights that inform actions and ensure Sun Life is prioritizing client perspectives and needs.

"Sun Life's commitment to customer centricity has helped them create intuitive product roadmaps, prepare for changing market trends and accelerated the adoption of their digital transformation initiatives," said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. "Sun Life is a true leader in their industry and we are proud to feature the company as an Alida Delta Award winner."

Launched in 2015, the Voices platform resonates with the employer and broker communities, who have given satisfaction scores consistently in the 90% – 100% range – well above Alida's 76% benchmark. Comments from community members have underscored the enthusiasm for the programs:

"I enjoy seeing the new products and being allowed to share feedback. Sun Life is the only company I can think of which allows this type of interaction. I like it a lot!" – Broker from New York

"I appreciate that Sun Life listens to those of us who are 'in the trenches.' I feel they listen and take to heart what we are saying and try to create ways to make our lives easier." – Employer from Iowa

With studies conducted approximately every two weeks, Broker Voices and Employer Voices communities have hundreds of dedicated members. Their feedback not only supports the development of products and services, but also helps Sun Life create educational resources and communications that address shared concerns and frequently asked questions.

"It is important for us to directly engage our broker and employer partners," said Lydia Frangos, senior client insights analyst at Sun Life U.S. "Their time is limited so it's important they see immediate value in participating in these communities. The two Voices programs allow us to hear from them regularly and incorporate their feedback into the decisions we make."

If you are a broker or employer and would like to join Sun Life's Voices communities, please visit our Employer Voices and Broker Voices landing pages.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.27 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 8,000 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

Media contacts:
Devon Fernald
Sun Life U.S.
781-800-3609
Devon.Portney.Fernald@sunlife.com

Connect with Sun Life U.S.

https://www.facebook.com/SLFUnitedStates   
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-life-financial  
https://twitter.com/SunLifeUS

Sun Life Financial Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sun Life Financial)
Sun Life Financial Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sun Life Financial)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-receives-delta-award-recognizing-top-tier-client-experience-initiatives-301703225.html

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.

Recommended Stories

  • No sanctions for Xavier coach Sean Miller in the Arizona IARP case

    Xavier head coach Sean Miller was not given any sanctions on Wednesday in the Arizona Independent Accountability Resolution Process case.

  • 12 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the most lithium. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium. Lithium is shaping up to be one of the most important materials for the modern day world. Alongside silicon, which is used in semiconductor […]

  • FTX's Bahamas Liquidators Seek to Exclude Over $200M Worth of Luxury Properties From Liquidation

    The unwinding of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling empire is proving as unwieldy as the company itself.

  • Millions of Households Are Unable to Stream the New Disney+ with Ads. Here's Why.

    Disney is in a standoff with a big distribution platform -- and it might not have a leg to stand on.

  • U.S. crude stocks soar by more than 10 million barrels - EIA

    U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by more than 10 million barrels last week, the most since March 2021, buoyed by releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and as refiners reduced activity. Crude inventories increased by 10.2 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 9 to 424.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.6 million-barrel drop. Kpler analyst Matt Smith attributed the adjustment to exports which were considerably lower on the U.S. Gulf last week than the EIA reported.

  • 3 Things About Microsoft That Smart Investors Know

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the world's most diverse tech companies, with market-leading brands in multiple industries. Windows, Office, LinkedIn, Xbox, and Azure -- among others -- have grown Microsoft's dominance in the tech world and built safeguards within its business against macroeconomic declines. As a result, it's smart to keep up to date with top companies like Microsoft.

  • Microchip Technology drops plans to build chip factory in Gresham, report says

    Microchip Technology will not build a semiconductor factory in Gresham, according to media reports. News came out in October that the company would add hundreds of jobs to the east metro community by expanding its manufacturing presence with a new fab. The newspaper quoted Greater Portland Inc. CEO Monique Claiborne as saying Microchip Technologies has decided not to invest in new factories in the U.S. However, the company has reiterated its plans to add 300 new jobs at its Gresham site, even without a new factory.

  • Amazon to shut down Kennesaw facility

    As Amazon reportedly looks to cut thousands of employees nationwide, the e-commerce retailer is closing one of its metro Atlanta facilities. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will close its ATL5 facility in Kennesaw at 4190 Jiles Road, 2 miles west of Kennesaw State University. The closure will be effective around April 1, according to a notice sent to the Georgia Department of Labor through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy PubMatic Stock

    The adtech company is hitting a rough patch, but there are still good reasons to invest in the stock.

  • Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation. In addition, Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay the interest on the debt.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • U.S. bank BNY Mellon awards stocks to 90% of employees

    BNY Mellon said on Wednesday it would award 10 company shares each to its rank-and-file employees, as the U.S. bank seeks to include all workers in its commercial success. The shares, which closed at about $46 on Tuesday, will be put into Fidelity stock plan accounts for about 90% of staff, BNY Mellon Chief Executive Officer Robin Vince wrote in a memo. BNY Mellon's stock grants are the latest in a series of perks it has introduced, including a new policy starting in January that gives all parents 16 weeks of paid leave.

  • Macy's Is Giving Investors Plenty of Reasons to Cheer

    In the holiday season, the retailer is looking good, especially among its peers

  • California, states to appeal bid to stop $4 billion payout to Albertsons shareholders

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C., on Tuesday said they would appeal a federal court's refusal to temporarily prevent Albertsons Companies Inc, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders. Consumer advocates say Albertsons, which owns such grocery brands as Safeway and Star Market, should be use the money to continue to compete against Kroger and that the payout harms grocery consumers and workers. Kroger in mid-October announced that it was snapping up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal between the No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, saying that the combined company would better compete against U.S. grocery industry leader Walmart Inc on prices.

  • Piedmont Lithium opens Cherryville office in Gaston County

    Piedmont Lithium Inc. opened a Cherryville office as it pursues approvals for its massive Gaston County mining operation.

  • How AbbVie denied Americans access to fair competition for Humira

    Humira, a monoclonal antibody used to treat arthritis among other conditions, is the most lucrative drug in history. Since entering the market in 2003, it has made its manufacturer an estimated $200 billion in revenue. Its sales of about $21 billion globally in 2021 are second only to Pfizer and Moderna’s covid vaccines.

  • Is FedEx Stock A Buy As It Prepares To Announce Earnings After A Disastrous Quarter?

    FedEx is due to release earnings for the November-ending quarter next week. Can the shipper come back after announcing disastrous results last quarter and reducing forecasts for the airfreight and ground shipping company? Is FedEx stock a good buy right now? For the answer, take a look at FedEx earnings and the FDX stock chart.

  • Amazon Defers Fresher Hiring To Control Costs, Draws Lawsuit From Supplier

    Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) shelved the joining for some university graduates set to join the company in May, blaming the "macroeconomic environment. Amazon postponed the students' joining until the end of 2023 and doled out a one-off payment of $13,000, the Financial Times reports. One of the students was likely to join Amazon's campus in Sunnyvale, California, home to Lab126. Also Read: Amazon's Cloud Eyes More Staff in 2023, Remain Invested In More Data Centers Lab126, where Amazon develop

  • AIG to Officially Shut Unit That Failed in Financial Crisis

    American International Group infamous Financial Products unit—the one that nearly took down the global economy in 2008 with wrong-way bets on mortgages—is on its way to an official demise. AIG announced today that the unit has filed a voluntary petition for chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware, as a way to close for good. AIGFP’s main debt, according to a bankruptcy filing: $37.4 billion owed to its parent.

  • LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault usurps Elon Musk as world's richest person

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has surpassed Elon Musk as the world’s richest person.