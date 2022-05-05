U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

Sun Life U.S. renews partnership with American Diabetes Association as national sponsor of Project Power youth fitness and health program

  • SLF
  • SLFIF
  • SUNFF

WELLESLEY, Mass. and MERRIFIELD, Va., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has renewed its national sponsorship of Project Power, the program from the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) that empowers youth to make healthy lifestyle choices to develop lifelong, sustainable, healthy habits. Project Power is a free program available in every state, consisting of fun lessons and activities to encourage kids and their families to live healthier lives. In 2021 Project Power worked with over 4,600 children, focusing on a curriculum of nutrition and fitness education, as well as family engagement, including type 2 diabetes risk assessments and resources for parents.

Project Power Group, 2022
Project Power Group, 2022

"My daughter loved participating in the ADA Project Power activities," said a Project Power parent. "She was always excited to share with us what activities we could/should do as a family before the next meeting, and it helped hit home the importance of eating healthy."

Project Power focuses on education and physical activity, with the goal of slowing the trajectory of childhood obesity and preventing type 2 diabetes. Kids who were surveyed after completing the program showed vast improvement in fitness and nutrition knowledge and stronger participation in healthy habits, including:

  • Correctly identifying all the components of a healthy plate – 85%

  • Achieving energy balance with their food and physical activity – 70%

  • Drinking water four or more times each week – 70%

"We are thrilled to have Sun Life's support once again in continuing the Project Power program," said Rachel Gibbons, ADA director in New England. "Sun Life has shown long-term commitment to the ADA and our mission of helping those living with diabetes, particularly children, live healthier lives and thrive."

Sun Life takes part in Project Power's educational forums for parents, directly engaging participant families to help them embrace and better understand healthy habits.

"It is so important for healthy habits to be established at a young age, as it gives people a much better chance to continue these habits into adulthood," said Dr. Tracy Hamill, medical director at Sun Life U.S. "When I practiced family medicine, I saw the impacts of diabetes at all ages, and managing this disease is a full-time job. We must arm our children with the tools they need to understand and embrace physical activity, nutrition, and overall wellness. I look forward to once again helping the families of Project Power get all they can out of this wonderful program."

Supporting Project Power aligns with Sun Life's core mission to help people achieve better health and wellness outcomes, and improve access to health support services for at-risk and underserved communities. Sun Life partners with the Boston Celtics and Kansas City Royals to support various community health programs tied to diabetes support and awareness for both children and adults, and offers an annual grant program for organizations providing broader access to nutrition programs and diabetes support services.

For more information about Sun Life's programs and commitment to diabetes support, visit www.sunlife.com/usdiabetes.

For more information about ADA's Project Power, visit diabetes.org/ProjectPower.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance, and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.44 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

About the American Diabetes Association
The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 81 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together, what we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Media contact:
Devon Fernald
Sun Life U.S.
781-800-3609
Devon.Portney.Fernald@sunlife.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-us-renews-partnership-with-american-diabetes-association-as-national-sponsor-of-project-power-youth-fitness-and-health-program-301541169.html

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.

