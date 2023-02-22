Sun Peak Metals Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Sun Peak Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Sun Peak") (TSXV:PEAK)(OTCQB:SUNPF) reports that the board of directors of Sun Peak granted a total of 2,150,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants exercisable for up to a five year period at an exercise price of $0.26, being the closing share price on February 21, 2023, pursuant to the Company's shareholder approved stock option plan.

