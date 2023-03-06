U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,058.00
    +8.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,429.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,359.50
    +48.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,932.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    -0.74 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.20
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0668
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9150
    -0.0490 (-1.24%)
     

  • Vix

    18.92
    -0.67 (-3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7900
    -0.0410 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,439.29
    -18.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,910.78
    -36.33 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Sun Pharma Completes Acquisition of Concert Pharmaceuticals

·5 min read

  • Acquisition Adds Deuruxolitinib, a Potential Best-in-Class Oral JAK Inhibitor for the Treatment of Alopecia Areata, to Sun Pharma's Global Dermatology Portfolio

MUMBAI, India and PRINCETON, N.J., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Reuters: SUN.BO, Bloomberg: SUNP IN, NSE: SUNPHARMA, BSE: 524715 (together with its subsidiaries and/or associated companies, "Sun Pharma"))  today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company that is developing deuruxolitinib, a novel, deuterated, oral JAK1/2 inhibitor, for the potential treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata.

(PRNewsfoto/Sun Pharma)
(PRNewsfoto/Sun Pharma)

"We are excited to add deuruxolitinib, a late-stage, potential best-in-class treatment for alopecia areata, to our growing global dermatology portfolio and expand our presence in the Boston biotech hub," said Abhay Gandhi, CEO North America, Sun Pharma. "By bringing together Concert's talented team with Sun Pharma's global reach and commercial capabilities, this acquisition is an opportunity to bring deuruxolitinib to market globally and make a meaningful difference to alopecia areata patients around the world."

Sun Pharma's tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Concert's common stock for (i) $8.00 per share in cash, subject to any applicable withholding of taxes and without interest (the "Common Cash Amount"), plus (ii) one non-transferable contingent value right (each, a "CVR") per share (the "Common CVR Amount" and together with the Common Cash Amount, the "Offer Price"), subject to any applicable withholding of taxes and without interest, which represents the contractual right to receive contingent payments of up to $3.50 per share, in cash, in the aggregate, subject to any applicable withholding of taxes and without interest, upon the achievement of certain milestones described below prior to December 31, 2029, expired one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York City time on Friday, March 3, 2023. The depositary for the tender offer has advised that, as of the expiration of the tender offer, a total of 48,220,511 shares of Concert's common stock were validly tendered and not withdrawn in the tender offer, which represent approximately 75.2% of the total number of shares of Concert's outstanding common stock.

Following the acceptance of the tendered shares, Sun Pharma completed the acquisition of Concert through the merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharma with and into Concert in which (i) each share of Concert's common stock not tendered into the offer (other than shares (a) held in Concert's treasury, (b) owned by Sun Pharma, any subsidiary of Sun Pharma or any subsidiary of Concert or (c) shares held by Concert stockholders who properly demanded appraisal for their shares under Delaware law) was converted into the right to receive the Offer Price and (ii) each share of Concert's Series X1 Preferred Stock (other than shares (a) held in Concert's treasury or (b) shares held by Concert stockholders who properly demanded appraisal for their shares under Delaware law) was converted into the right to receive (1) the Common Cash Amount multiplied by 1,000, in cash, subject to any applicable withholding of taxes and without interest, plus (2) the Common CVR Amount multiplied by 1,000, subject to any applicable withholding of taxes and without interest, which represents the right to receive contingent payments of up to $3.50 per CVR, in cash, in the aggregate, subject to any applicable withholding of taxes and without interest, upon the achievement of certain milestones prior to December 31, 2029. As a result of the merger, Concert became a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharma. The common stock of Concert will no longer be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market.

For additional background on the acquisition, please read the announcement press release here.

About Deuruxolitinib and Alopecia Areata

Deuruxolitinib is an investigational oral selective inhibitor of Janus kinases JAK1 and JAK2. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently maintained Breakthrough Therapy designation for deuruxolitinib for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata and previously granted Fast Track designation for deuruxolitinib for the treatment of alopecia areata.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks hair follicles, resulting in partial or complete loss of hair on the scalp and body. Alopecia areata may affect up to 2.5% of the United States and global population during their lifetime.1,2,3 The scalp is the most commonly affected area, but any hair-bearing site can be affected alone or together with the scalp. Onset of the disease can occur throughout life and affects both women and men. Alopecia areata can be associated with serious psychological consequences, including anxiety and depression. There are currently limited treatment options available for alopecia areata.

Disclaimer:

Statements in this "Document" describing the Company's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, plans or predictions or industry conditions or events may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward looking statements to reflect developments or circumstances that arise or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated developments/circumstances after the date hereof.

References:

  1. Benigno M. A Large Cross-Sectional Survey Study of the Prevalence of Alopecia Areata in the United States, Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology 2020.

  2. Lee HH et al. Epidemiology of alopecia areata, ophiasis, totalis, and universalis: A systematic review and meta-analysis, J Am Acad Dermatol. 2020 Mar; 82(3):675-682.

  3. Fricke et al. Epidemiology and burden of alopecia areata: a systematic review, Clin Cosmet Investig Dermatol. 2015 Jul 24;8:397-403.)

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (CIN - L24230GJ1993PLC019050)

Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company. A vertically integrated business and a skilled team enables it to deliver high-quality products, trusted by customers and patients in over 100 countries across the world, at affordable prices. Its global presence is supported by manufacturing facilities spread across six continents and approved by multiple regulatory agencies, coupled with a multi-cultural workforce comprising over 50 nationalities. Sun Pharma fosters excellence through innovation supported by strong R&D capabilities across multiple R&D centers, with investments of approximately 6% of annual revenues in R&D. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com and follow us on Twitter @SunPharma_Live.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-pharma-completes-acquisition-of-concert-pharmaceuticals-301763327.html

SOURCE Sun Pharma

Recommended Stories

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors are discovering a trove

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina’s Cautious Growth Target

  • Apple Stock Is a Buy, Goldman Sachs Says. The Market Is Missing Something.

    The market should be paying more attention to the tech giant’s installed user base and recurring revenue growth from services, or as Goldman analysts put it, the 'Apple-as-a-Service' opportunity.

  • Goldman Says Buy Apple After Years on Sidelines of 300% Advance

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is recommending buying Apple Inc. shares for the first time in nearly six years, after being mostly on the sidelines as the iPhone maker’s stock more than quadrupled in value.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina’s Cautious Growth Ta

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell Amid More Management Changes?

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. When will revenue growth reaccelerate?

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs keeps soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, warns a trade strategist — here are 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • Factors to Note Ahead of CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q4 Earnings

    CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q4 results are likely to reflect the benefits of a solid demand environment, contributions from the newly acquired Reposify business and the addition of new customers.

  • Wall Street Concedes There Is Finally an Alternative to Stocks

    Wall Street says it is done with TINA. For years after the 2008 financial crisis, investors held on to the belief that “there is no alternative” to stocks. Bond yields had hit rock bottom—they were even in negative territory in Japan and much of Europe.

  • Buy This Small-Cap Retail Stock. Shares Could Rise by 50%.

    The retail chain now has 333 stores, and is expanding into the Northeast. It has seen steady growth, high profitability, and low debt. And there’s no reason that its growth won’t continue.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, Apple, Ciena, Silvergate, and More

    Tesla cuts U.S. prices on the Model S and Model X, Apple stock is initiated at Buy by analysts at Goldman Sachs, Ciena posts adjusted fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that beats expectations.

  • Lordstown Motors’ Sales Were Dreadful. The Stock Is Rising Anyway.

    The electric-vehicles start-up reported a fourth-quarter loss of 45 cents a share from $194,000 in sales. Wall Street was looking for a 32 cent per share loss from roughly $7 million in sales.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • Why the stock-market rally can keep going, says Morgan Stanley strategist who only recently warned of a death zone

    Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, who warned of a 'death zone' for investors last month, says at least the short term, this rally can keep going.

  • Big Fund Slashes Stakes in Chip Stocks AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron

    Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada’s second-largest public pension, sold 20% or more of stakes in AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron Technologies stock in the fourth quarter.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Has Good News for EV Buyers

    The EV upstart is optimistic about its ability to produce more vehicles this year than previously anticipated, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. The AES Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Powerful Vanguard Mutual Funds for Your Roth IRA

    Some Vanguard funds are better than others for a Roth IRA. Investors use these funds to diversify with equities, bonds, and real estate investment trusts.