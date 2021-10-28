U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,596.42
    +44.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,730.48
    +239.79 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,448.12
    +212.28 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.98
    +45.49 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.99
    +0.18 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.90
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3796
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5670
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,782.85
    +2,157.09 (+3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.73
    +72.36 (+5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Sun Pharma's (Pr)ILUMYA™ (tildrakizumab injection) now available to help Canadians living with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

·6 min read

  • ILUMYA is the first IL-23p19 inhibitor to complete five years of study based on a pooled analysis of two Phase 3 efficacy and safety extension trials in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

  • Study results for ILUMYA showed that patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis maintained consistent, high levels of skin clearance and a durable safety profile through five years of continuous treatment. In Canada, some patients involved in the study have reported still having clear skin eight years later.

  • ILUMYA is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, and has quarterly dosing after the initial loading doses at week 0 and week 4 – offering patients freedom and flexibility.

MUMBAI, India and BRAMPTON, ON, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Sun Pharma Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited (Reuters: SUN.BO) (Bloomberg: SUNP IN) (NSE: SUNPHARMA) (BSE: 524715), "Sun Pharma" including its subsidiaries and/or associate companies) is pleased to announce PrILUMYA™ (tildrakizumab injection), a treatment for adults living with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, is now available in Canada.

"We are excited to introduce this important biologic treatment to Canadians living with this common, inhibiting and often-overlooked disease. This launch is an important milestone for Sun Pharma, as we expand our dermatology portfolio into Canada," said Abhay Gandhi, CEO North America, Sun Pharma. "With five years of effective treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, ILUMYA demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative medicines to support patient lifestyle and physician choice."

Plaque psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disease that appears on the skin as red, raised areas of the skin covered with flaky white scales that can crack and bleed. It affects approximately one million Canadians.i Moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis affects about 35% of patients.ii A key challenge is that many treatments stop working overtime and symptoms return. Durability of treatment in the long-term is an unmet need for many patients.

"Moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis can make it difficult to feel comfortable in your own skin and the search for an effective treatment can be as challenging as the disease itself," said Dr. Melinda Gooderham, a board-certified Dermatologist and Medical Director at the SKiN Centre for Dermatology in Peterborough, Ontario. "Our patients need options for an effective, durable and continuous treatment in Canada and ILUMYA will help meet that need."

In a published peer reviewed journal of the pooled analyses of the two trials reSURFACE 1 and reSURFACE 2, the data shows that most patients on ILUMYA maintained response and a reassuring safety profile through 5 years of treatment.

In patients who were treated with ILUMYA 100 mg, nearly nine out of 10 maintained their response through Year 5.iii ILUMYA 100 mg was well-tolerated during the Phase 3 trials. The three adverse reactions that occurred more frequently than placebo and ≥1% in clinical trials were upper respiratory infections (15.1% vs. 12.3%), injection site reactions (3.9% vs. 2.6%) and headache (3.2% vs. 2.9%).iv

In Canada, some patients involved in the study have reported still having clear skin eight years later.

"I have patients who have been treated with ILUMYA for the past eight years, and I have seen their skin improve to high levels of clearance, and stay clear for the long term. As a result, their lives have also improved," added Dr. Gooderham.

"All my life I struggled with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, and I constantly rotated between creams and ointments that never worked and only added to my stress. Until I learned about ILUMYA, I thought I had run out of treatment options," said Ainsley Leween, psoriasis patient. "Since I started using ILUMYA eight years ago, my psoriasis has been under control."

Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH), through the Common Drug Review, has positively recommended to the provinces it deals with that the ILUMYA product be reimbursed for patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, when prescribed by a dermatologist.v

About PrILUMYA™

Tildrakizumab, the active ingredient in ILUMYA, is a humanized lgG1/k monoclonal antibody designed to selectively bind to the p19 subunit of interleukin-23 (IL-23) and inhibit its interaction with the IL-23 receptor, leading to inhibition of the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines. ILUMYA is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy in Canada. ILUMYA has also been approved for use in the United States, Japan and Australia, and under the brand name ILUMETRI® in Europe.

For more information visit www.sunpharma.com/canada or call 1-833-388-0532.

TM - All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

References:

i Psoriasis. (n.d.). Canadian Psoriasis - CAPP. https://www.canadianpsoriasis.ca/en/psoriasis/types-of-psoriasis/plaque-psoriasis

ii PSORIASIS JOURNEY TO STABILITY NATIONAL REPORT - Canadians' Journey Living with Psoriasis. (2018). Canadian Psoriasis Network. https://www.canadianpsoriasisnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/JTSFinal-r.pdf

iii Thaçi D, Piaserico S, Warren RB, et al. Five-year efficacy and safety of tildrakizumab in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis who respond at week 28: pooled analyses of two randomised phase 3 clinical trials (reSURFACE 1 and reSURFACE 2). Br J Dermatol. 2021 Feb 5. doi: 10.1111/bjd.19866

iv ILUMYATM (tildrakizumab injection) 100 mg/mL Product Monograph. Sharjah, U.A.E.; Sun Pharma Global FZE, 2021.

v CADTH Reimbursement Recommendation (Final) Tildrakizumab (Ilumya) https://cadth.ca/sites/default/files/cdr/complete/SR0624%20Ilumya%20-%20CDEC%20Final%20Recommendation%20June%2023%2C%202021_for%20posting%20(1).pdf

Disclaimer:
Statements in this "Document" describing the Company's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, plans or predictions or industry conditions or events may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward looking statements to reflect developments or circumstances that arise or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated developments/circumstances after the date hereof.

About Sun Pharma Canada Inc.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is growing its presence in Canada, bringing together the power of a global network with localized research and care to address the unmet needs of Canadian patients and health care providers.

Sun Pharma Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, is focused on providing innovative medicines in dermatology, bringing greater access and support for patients.

Patients and healthcare providers are at the centre of everything and Sun Pharma's "passion is clear". Sun Pharma's commitment to listening, acting and caring means the team is able to respond to distinct needs, provide personalized care, while addressing important gaps in treatment and quality of life.

Sun Pharma offers a wide range of affordable medicines for the Canadian population. Together with Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (a subsidiary of Sun Pharma) these complementary companies bring together capabilities in specialty and niche segments coupled with a presence in the top 15 Canadian generic products.

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (CIN - L24230GJ1993PLC019050)
Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company. A vertically integrated business and a skilled team enables it to deliver high-quality products, trusted by customers and patients in over 100 countries across the world, at affordable prices. Its global presence is supported by manufacturing facilities spread across 6 continents and approved by multiple regulatory agencies, coupled with a multi-cultural workforce comprising over 50 nationalities. Sun Pharma fosters excellence through innovation supported by strong R&D capabilities across multiple R&D centers, with investments of approximately 6-7% of annual revenues in R&D. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com & follow us on Twitter @SunPharma_Live.

SOURCE Sun Pharma Canada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/28/c8834.html

Recommended Stories

  • Down 76%: Is Cortexyme Stock a Bargain?

    The biotech's stock took a big hit after its lead product candidate flunked a key clinical trial.

  • Why Did HCW Biologics Shares More Than Double Today?

    Recently listed HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HCWB) shares almost doubled during premarket Thursday, after FDA signed off Phase 1b trial of its lead candidate in pancreatic cancer. The drug candidate, HCW9218, is an injectable, fusion protein complex designed to drive bifunctional, anti-tumor activity while simultaneously blocking unwanted immunosuppressive activities. In preclinical studies, HCW9218 enhanced the anti-tumor efficacy of chemotherapy docetaxel and gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel agai

  • Pfizer CEO blasts America's drug pricing system: 'We have a problem here'

    Prescription drug prices have become a key target of criticism by those calling for reforms to the U.S. health care system.

  • Merck Rises on Outlook for Billions in Covid Antiviral Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co.’s closely watched Covid-19 antiviral molnupiravir could bring in as much as $7 billion in global sales through 2022, according to the drugmaker. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe figure includes up to $1 billion in revenue this year if th

  • Cortexyme's Alzheimer's Drug Fails -- 2 Lessons for Investors

    Another new drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease failed miserably in a clinical trial.

  • Novavax Stock Is Rising. Its Long-Delayed Vaccine Is Moving Ahead.

    The company said it completed its submission for authorization to U.K. regulators. It will ask the FDA for emergency-use authorization by year's end.

  • Ability to vaccinate 5 year olds & up to be ‘critical’ in aiding pandemic resolution: Doctor

    Dr. Adrian Burrowes, Family Medicine Physician & CFP Physicians Group CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • How to Plan for Medical Expenses in Retirement

    Health care can be one of the biggest expenses a person faces in retirement. A 65-year-old couple who retired in 2020 can expect to spend $295,000 in health care and medical expenses throughout retirement. Despite saving and preparing for retirement their entire working lives, many retirees aren't mentally or financially prepared for the high cost of medical expenses in retirement.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As The FDA Considers Its Covid Shot In Children?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after FDA advisors said the benefits outweigh the risks of Covid shots in children age 5-11? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Merck sees up to $7 billion in sales of COVID-19 drug through end of 2022

    (Reuters) -Merck & Co Inc on Thursday said its experimental COVID-19 drug could bring in between $5 billion and $7 billion in sales through the end of next year, assuming it gains U.S. authorization in December. Merck's shares rose more than 4% to $84.88 in early trading. The antiviral drug, molnupiravir, has been closely watched since Merck earlier this month reported data https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01 that showed it could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of developing severe COVID-19 when given early in the illness.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Drops Research On Otilimab In COVID-19

    GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK), in its Q3 earnings release, revealed that it is stopping the development of otilimab in COVID-19 in patients who are at least 70 years old. The Company decided because their already-approved monoclonal antibody Xevudy “plays an important role as a treatment for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk adult and pediatric patients,” according to a company statement. In February, GSK revealed that a single dose of otilimab failed to improve the likelihood of being al

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • Exclusive: Tens of millions of J&J COVID-19 shots sit at Baltimore factory - sources

    An estimated 30 million to 50 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine made early this year sits idle in Emergent BioSolutions Inc's plant in Baltimore awaiting a green light from U.S. regulators to ship, two sources familiar with the matter said. The agency must still inspect and authorize the plant before Emergent can ship newly manufactured drug substance, one of the sources said. The FDA in April halted operations at Emergent's production facility after J&J's vaccine was found to be contaminated with material from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots, which were also being manufactured there at the time.

  • U.S. Buys 50 Million Child-Sized Pfizer Doses

    The move suggests that the White House is confident that the CDC won't limit the rollout of the pediatric vaccine to children at high risk of serious illness.

  • Should Biogen Investors Be Preparing for the Worst?

    With sagging sales and lackluster data in a recent trial, what does the future hold for shareholders?

  • Why Cortexyme Shares Are Falling

    Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares are trading lower after the company's Phase 2/3 GAIN trial did not meet its co-primary endpoints. Cortexyme says they will present the additional top-line results from the GAIN Trial at the upcoming 14th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD 2021) conference on Thursday, November 11 at 11:35 a.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts. Cortexyme's CTAD 2021 presentation will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at ir.cortexyme.com. See Also: Wh

  • 3 Pharma Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Which companies of today will stand the test of time? Here's why they picked Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Prosper Junior Bakiny (Bristol Myers Squibb): Finding businesses that can stand the test of time is a challenging task.

  • Cheap antidepressant shows promise treating early COVID-19

    A cheap antidepressant reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19 in a study hunting for existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat coronavirus. Researchers tested the pill used for depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder because it was known to reduce inflammation and looked promising in smaller studies. “If WHO recommends this, you will see it widely taken up,” said study co-author Dr. Edward Mills of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, adding that many poor nations have the drug readily available.

  • Drinking This Before You Exercise May Cause Blood Clots, Experts Warn

    Staying hydrated while working out is essential not only for your overall health, but also for your exercise endurance. After all, it's key to balancing your electrolytes, helping your joints and muscles function optimally, keeping your energy up, and of course, quenching your thirst as you sweat. But experts say there's one type of beverage that may be putting you in harm's way when you work out, and it's used by many athletes to keep their energy up. Studies say that drinking this one thing ma

  • Novavax files for authorization of Covid-19 vaccine in UK

    The submission brings the business “significantly closer to delivering millions of doses” of its vaccine, Novavax President and CEO Stanley Erck said in a statement.