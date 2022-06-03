U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

SUN SENTINEL NAMES CHENMED A WINNER OF THE SOUTH FLORIDA TOP WORKPLACES 2022 AWARD

·3 min read

ChenMed places at top of Hospitals and Health Systems category

MIAMI, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed has been awarded a Top Workplace in South Florida 2022 honor by The Sun Sentinel, placing fifth in the large company category. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

ChenMed logo (PRNewsfoto/ChenMed)
ChenMed logo (PRNewsfoto/ChenMed)

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

According to Simoukda Farina, regional vice president of ChenMed, "Validation by our team members a great complement and testament to the culture we strive so hard to create. Our team members are passionate about changing healthcare and serving our seniors and we are proud to celebrate accomplishments with them."

The Sun Sentinel also presented ChenMed with an award for its values – Love, Accountability and Passion – and how they're embedded in company culture.

Avianne Hospedales, regional chief medical officer of ChenMed, added, "When our employees are happy with their workplace it shows in the positive ways they interact with patients. And when patients feel loved, they are more likely to follow doctors' orders ultimately leading to positive outcomes."

About Chenmed
ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates nearly 100 senior medical centers in 12 states. Named a Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company, a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical CenterDedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center. Thanks to its nimble and growing software entity, Curity, ChenMed also was recently named "A Best Place to Work in IT" by IDG's Insider Pro and ComputerWorld.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-sentinel-names-chenmed-a-winner-of-the-south-florida-top-workplaces-2022-award-301561124.html

SOURCE ChenMed

