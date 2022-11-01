U.S. markets closed

Sun West's CEO, Pavan Agarwal, Trained Hundreds of Real Estate Agents at 'Sales Mastery'

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (swmc.com)
·3 min read

Sun West

Sun West
Sun West

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (www.swmc.com) CEO Pavan Agarwal presented at this year's "Sales Mastery" - the biggest training event in the real estate calendar. The three-day workshop organized by Agent Academy was held at the Atlanta Convention Center, from Oct. 24-27, 2022.

Teaming up with leading real estate coach Bill Pipes, Pavan Agarwal, founder and CEO of Sun West & Celligence, presented at "Sales Mastery" and displayed just how the company's empathetic AI technology has brought and continues to build equality of access and service across all demographic and economic segments.

Through showcasing their latest advanced AI-technology loan product, Morgan™ (a groundbreaking application that is simply an underwriter at your fingertips), visitors to Sun West's event booth saw how Morgan delivers value without expectation on a continuous basis, which is the cornerstone of Bill Pipes' and Jon Cheplak's coaching principles.

Sun West offered workshop guests a chance to meet and greet the innovative team behind the revolutionized technology, ask direct questions to founder & CEO Pavan Agarwal and learn all about Morgan™'s cutting-edge industry progress that allows the company to deliver real value by eliminating unnecessary fees and helping achieve True Fair Lending for all.

Speaking on Sun West's event participation, Pavan Agarwal explained, "When professionals focus on giving and adding value to their community, then customer loyalty follows. AI-powered Morgan delivers value by giving immediate solutions to buyers with complex financing circumstances that real estate and lending professionals typically pass by due to the time effort required. The housing market has been hit on both ends: high-interest rates and high home prices. As a result, more borrowers than ever are struggling to qualify for a mortgage, and real estate agents desperately need Morgan, an expert underwriter at your fingertips."

Sun West's involvement at "Sales Mastery" followed their recent presentation at the Virtual Connect Now: INMAN conference (events.inman.com). You can check out their Morgan™ demonstration hosted by Pavan Agarwal here.

About Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (NMLS ID 3277)

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., we dedicate ourselves to offering an amazing experience to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer - at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer exceptional turn times so that customers can get into the home of their dreams sooner.

For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit http://www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer.php for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis.php to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 6131 Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 500, Buena Park, CA 90620, Phone: (800) 453-7884.

Contact Information:
Press Team
PR Team
press@anonymous.com

Related Images






Image 1: Sun West


Sun West



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


