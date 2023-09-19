U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.00
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,933.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,403.25
    -11.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,852.90
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.50
    +1.02 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.50
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0684
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2383
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8060
    +0.2220 (+0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,836.81
    +150.59 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    575.21
    +3.87 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,651.36
    -1.58 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,242.59
    -290.50 (-0.87%)
     

Chinese developer Sunac seeks Chapter 15 protection in New York court

Reuters
·1 min read
People on a property tour talk outside of a show flat at a residential property developed by Sunac China Holdings in Xishuangbanna, Yunnan

(Reuters) -Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings has filed for Chapter 15 protection from creditors in a U.S. bankruptcy court, court documents showed on Tuesday.

The company sought protection under Chapter 15 of the U.S. bankruptcy code, which shields non-U.S. companies that are undergoing restructurings from creditors that hope to sue them or tie up assets in the United States.

Creditors of Sunac China Holdings approved its $9 billion offshore debt restructuring plan on Monday, marking the first approval of such debt overhaul by a major Chinese property developer.

Sunac is among a string of Chinese property developers that have defaulted on their offshore debt payment obligations since the sector was hit by a liquidity crisis in 2021, roiling global markets.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jacqueline Wong)