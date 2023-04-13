Sunac China Falls by Record as Trade Resumes After Yearlong Halt

(Bloomberg) -- Sunac China Holdings Ltd. plunged by a record Thursday as the embattled developer resumed stock trading following a yearlong suspension, even as it has taken steps to resolve its debt woes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The stock dropped as much as 59% in Hong Kong in its first trading since April 1 last year. The resumption came after Sunac said it has met stock exchange requirements such as releasing overdue financial results.

The selloff is a reminder of the entrenched pessimism toward some of China’s weakest developers as concerns linger about their prospects amid a nascent but patchy housing recovery. Echoing the fragile mood in the stock market, Sunac’s dollar bonds mostly remain at deeply distressed levels, a sign of investor skepticism about the defaulter’s restructuring plan.

“The trading resumption could aid its restructuring, which includes a debt-to-equity swap option,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung wrote in a note. Sunac could “regain access to equity raising” given the pressure to shore up its balance sheet.

Sunac, once among China’s biggest developers, suffered its first public dollar bond payment failure last year amid a record wave of delinquencies in a sector hit by cash shortages and slumping sales. The firm said in late March it has reached agreement with a group of key bondholders as it laid out details of a debt-restructuring plan.

The developer said in a Wednesday stock exchange filing that it is in the process of implementing the restructuring plan and that it has “a sufficient level of operations and assets of sufficient value to support its operations.”

A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of Chinese property stocks fell 23% during Sunac’s trading halt. The sector’s broad-based weakness has persisted even after Beijing made sweeping efforts late last year to ease the unprecedented housing crisis, with steps including financing support for builders and stimulating home demand.

Story continues

(Updates with analyst comments and data)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.