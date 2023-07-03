Sunak’s Britcoin ambitions hit by huge public backlash

Rishi Sunak first proposed the introduction of a central bank digital currency when he was Chancellor - Frank Augstein/PA

Rishi Sunak’s ambition to turn the UK into a digital currency hub has been dealt a blow following a public backlash over plans to introduce a virtual alternative to cash dubbed “Britcoin”.

It is understood that Threadneedle Street has received more than 50,000 responses to a joint consultation with the Treasury on the introduction of a central bank digital currency by the end of the decade.

The project, which was launched in 2021 by then-Chancellor Mr Sunak as part of efforts to digitise the economy, has been met with widespread public concern about privacy as well as anger over the possible consequences for cash.

Civil liberties groups such as Big Brother Watch have encouraged the public to write to the Bank outlining their privacy concerns, while the response from the industry has also been mixed.

Banking lobbyists have raised the alarm over plans to allow Britons to hold large amounts of digital pounds, in a move that the Bank has acknowledged raises the risk of faster bank runs as it would be easier for customers to move their money elsewhere.

Andrew Bailey and Jeremy Hunt have thrown their weight behind the project, with the Bank Governor and Chancellor both suggesting it is likely a digital currency will be needed by the end of the decade as cash use wanes.

The Prime Minister, who has stated his ambition to make the UK a global hub for crypto asset technology, was earlier this year forced to drop plans to make a non-fungible token (NFT) for sale through the Royal Mint, less than 12 months after the project was first announced.

UK Finance, which represents more than 300 financial services businesses across the country, warned in a submission that Britcoin was “likely to trigger concerns about privacy and state interference” if widely adopted, including for salary payments.

It described initial limits by the Bank of between £10,000 to £20,000 as excessive, adding the proposed figures would “introduce significantly more risks to financial stability than benefits”, particularly in times of crisis.

While digital currencies could pose a threat to the traditional funding sources of high street lenders, UK Finance argues that a lower limit of between £3,000 and £5,000 better reflects consumer spending habits, highlighting that the average person spent just £89 per month in cash in 2021 and £1,053 on debit cards.

A lower limit would comfortably cover average monthly expenditure while reducing financial stability risks, UK Finance said.

However, others believe that a digital pound should be as flexible and usable as cash. The Payments Services Regulator (PSR), which oversees all the main systems in the UK including those used for salaries payments, cheques, Mastercard and Visa, said Britcoin should act as an asset of last resort enabling people to shift money into digital pounds quickly in the event of a financial crisis.

Lord Bridges, chairman of the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee, said that while the Bank and Treasury were “absolutely right” to look into the impact of introducing a digital pound, risks such as the threat to financial stability, privacy and hacking should all be properly scrutinised.

He also questioned how much the project would cost the taxpayer, regardless of whether any digital currency is introduced.

The Bank’s latest annual report shows millions of pounds have already been spent researching the economic benefits of a CBDC, although this was primarily funded by withholding interest paid on commercial bank money deposited with the Bank.

Privacy concerns were widely raised in responses, with any digital pound unlikely to offer total anonymity to its user in order to prevent fraud and crime.

UK Finance also questioned whether the public would be satisfied with Bank reassurances that it would not know the identity of users, even as it controls the total amount of currency in circulation.

This is a “key point to overcome doubts and fears in civil society about the central surveillance capabilities of the digital pound infrastructure,” the lobby group said.

The Bank has entered the second phase of the design process for Britcoin before officials make a decision on whether to proceed with the currency by the middle of this decade.

Mr Hunt said in May that any launch of a digital pound will need to be approved by Parliament. Mr Hunt has also insisted that “cash is here to stay”, with the Government legislating last week to protect its use as long as the demand for physical banknotes remains.

Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have also drawn the ire of a former Bank governor. Lord King has branded them a “solution without a problem” that have “risks but no obvious benefits”. He cautioned against creating something the public didn’t need just because it had the “sexy name of a digital currency”.

A Bank spokesman said it was considering responses and will respond in due course.

