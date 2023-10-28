Sunak to launch AI chatbot for Britons to pay taxes and access pensions

Rishi Sunak’s push for greater use of AI in the public sector comes as he prepares to host industry and world leaders for the AI Safety Summit - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rishi Sunak is planning to launch an AI chatbot to help the public pay taxes and access pensions in what would be the biggest use of advanced artificial intelligence by Whitehall to date.

OpenAI, the Microsoft-funded AI giant behind the ChatGPT chatbot, is providing the technology behind an experimental service called “Gov.uk Chat”.

Early tests of the chatbot are currently taking place with businesses. If they prove to be a success, the bot could be introduced to the public, allowing people to ask questions about government services and receive information on accessing student loans, benefits and legal questions.

The service could raise fears that taxpayers would be directed away from understaffed phone lines and to chatbots if it is seen as a way of alleviating pressure on call centres in departments such as HMRC, where taxpayers are dealing with lengthy phone waiting times.

Rishi Sunak has said AI has huge potential to improve public services, speeding up paperwork and clearing backlogs.

The chatbot, which will use large language model technology provided by OpenAI, will be trained on the gov.uk website, which contains millions of pages ranging from taxes, housing services, and immigration.

It would not be trained using citizens’ personal data and users will be encouraged not to enter private information.

However, if people enter personal information into the bot it will send user data to Open AI and be processed in the United States.

News of the chatbot comes days ahead of Mr Sunak hosting an AI safety summit where he is hoping to reach global agreements with countries on the safe development of the systems amid fears they could be used to create biological weapons or spread rampant disinformation.

This week, tech ministers and some world leaders will visit Bletchley Park, the World War II codebreaking hub, alongside companies and researchers for the two-day summit.

In a speech last week, the Prime Minister said AI will “bring a transformation as far-reaching as the industrial revolution, the coming of electricity, or the birth of the internet”.

He said the technology was currently being used to speed up paperwork and crack down on benefit fraud, adding: “just imagine the benefits of that rolled out across the whole of government”.

A privacy notice for Gov.uk Chat describes it as a “natural language interface” that would provide a “human-like response” to questions about public services.

It says: “Gov.uk Chat is designed to help users to navigate information on Gov.uk, similar to a search function, so in order to provide answers to users it needs all the data it has to provide the most accurate answer.”

Officials have scrubbed pages containing personal data from the masses of information used to train the bot.

Ministers have in the past considered a sovereign “BritGPT” chatbot that would reduce the risk of becoming dependent on American tech companies for services. However, resources and attention have moved to work on AI safety in recent months.

Separately, the Prime Minister has been urged to crack open the NHS’s troves of patient data to train AI algorithms and boost Britain’s technology sector.

Brent Hoberman, the founder of Lastminute.com, coordinated the effort to encourage Whitehall to open public sector datasets - Eddie Mulholland

In a letter to Rishi Sunak ahead of the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, UK AI founders called on No10 to use Britain’s wealth of healthcare information for the benefit of the private sector.

The founders write: “The UK is blessed with unique data assets such as those within the NHS, BBC and Companies House.”

They add the Government should make these data pools available as part of “high-quality, curated, open training datasets” that have been vetted for privacy and copyright concerns.

Brent Hoberman, the founder of Lastminute.com and Founders Forum who coordinated the letter, told the Telegraph that the Government needed to be “paranoid” about efforts from Europe to usurp its crown as the continent’s AI hub.

He added that the UK should not race to over-regulate AI, which could benefit incumbents such as OpenAI and harm start-ups.

