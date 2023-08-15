Sunak must follow America to unleash investment and boost Britain’s economy, says Sir Nigel Wilson

Legal & General chief Sir Nigel Wilson says pro-business attitudes across the Atlantic are central to US job creation - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Rishi Sunak must replicate US policies to unleash billions of pounds in investment and boost Britain’s economy, the chief executive of Legal & General has said.

Sir Nigel Wilson said Britain needed to demonstrate it was pro-business amid an exodus of companies from the London Stock Exchange to New York.

The Government should emulate the US approach by cutting away red tape that holds back business investment and causes companies huge delays, he said.

Mr Wilson cited the example of planning laws in America, which he said are far more efficient than in the UK and less likely to hold up projects.

Sir Nigel said: “America has gone down a different route. Everybody supports jobs.

“The mayor will fly over if we’re thinking of investing in America, they will come and see us here. It really matters to them that they are seen to be very pro-business.”

He added: “I’m sure if you talk to many of the top British companies, they could invest more and would invest more if planning was easier in the UK.

“We are shareholders in most of these companies and certainly that is the theme of the discussions we have with them.”

He stressed that “Britain is a great place to invest”, but said: “We have to be a bit louder and prouder about that and encourage more people to come and invest”.

Planning delays are a particular problem for the renewable energy and infrastructure sector, which Chancellor Jeremy Hunt wants to fuel his bid to turn Britain into a science and technology superpower.

Demand has boomed for science and technology infrastructure as universities invest in research and entrepreneurs launch new companies, yet the sector’s expansion is curtailed because companies cannot build quickly, Sir Nigel said.

“We are working in partnership with Oxford University where we’ve got a £4bn programme, and Manchester, which is £2bn to £3bn, and Birmingham which is £3bn plus. These are big programmes, but we could go faster. The thing that slows us down the most is planning,” he said.

“There is tons of money around in the world. We just need to make sure more of it gets funnelled into the UK to create jobs here.”

Britain’s sluggish planning system is also hampering housebuilding, he added.

“We know that we need to build more housing for rent and affordable housing in the UK,” said the City grandee.

“There is a huge waiting list. And it’s not that we haven’t got the resources to do it, or the capital to do it. We haven’t got the planning approvals to do it.”

In May, L&G announced it was closing its modular homes factory, which was set up to pioneer the manufacture of prefabricated homes, a concept once hailed as a solution to the housing crisis.

“Trying to run a manufacturing facility with planning delays was just too problematic,” he said.

This, alongside the impact of higher interest rates and an investment write-down in its electric vehicle subscription service Onto, meant shareholder profits before tax fell from £697m to £324m in the first six months of this year.

A fall in the value of second-hand EVs was the key factor behind the Onto write-down, the L&G chief said.

However, overall profits at the group far surpassed analysts’ forecasts.

L&G reported an operating profit of £941m in its results on Tuesday.

This was down marginally by 1.8pc compared to the same period last year but well above the consensus expectation of £834m.

Mr Wilson praised the Government’s moves to unwind some EU Solvency II rules for insurers and Mr Hunt’s plans to increase pension investment in growth companies in the UK.

