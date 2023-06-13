Sunak orders banks to protect borrowers from surging mortgage rates

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosts the weekly cabinet meeting - Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

Downing Street has ordered banks to protect struggling homeowners from soaring mortgage costs as markets bet interest rates could hit almost 6pc by the end of the year.

Unexpectedly strong wage growth data prompted traders to once again revise up forecasts for the peak of interest rates on Tuesday and sent Government borrowing costs to their highest since 2008.

It came as Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, said he was poised to launch a review into why the central bank has been so wrongfooted by inflation. He admitted that price rises were “taking a lot longer than we expected” to return to the Bank’s 2pc target.

Higher government borrowing costs and expected further rises in interest rates mean mortgage costs are forecast to continue climbing in the months ahead.

Mortgage rates have soared since late May, with a typical loan from Halifax rising from 4.59pc to 5.41pc – adding almost £100 to the monthly repayments of a homeowner with a £200,000 debt, according to L&C Mortgages.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman told banks to look after customers who were struggling with the jump in costs.

He said: “The Chancellor has made clear his expectation that lenders should live up to their responsibilities and support any mortgage borrowers who are finding it tough right now.”

The spokesman added: “There do remain a large range of mortgage deals available to the public, but we know this current situation may be concerning for some homeowners and mortgage holders.”

Official data on Tuesday showed average earnings jumped at the fastest rate on record last month and unemployment registered a shock fall.

The buoyant jobs market raises pressure on the Bank of England to go further to tackle inflation, which remains more than four times higher than its target.

Expectations of further rate rises sent the yield on two-year gilts as high as 4.9pc, surpassing the peak of 4.65pc reached after Liz Truss’s mini-Budget last September.

Separate Bank of England data showed the property market is already feeling the strain of higher rates.

Mortgage lending fell sharply in the first three months of the year as buyers pulled back in the face of rising costs.

A total of £58.8bn was loaned out to homebuyers, down almost one-quarter compared with the same period of 2022 and the lowest level since the depths of the pandemic lockdown of spring 2020.

Landlords are also taking punishment from the higher rates. Buy-to-let profits have plunged to their lowest level since 2007 as interest rates and a government crackdown on the sector pile pressure on landlords’ finances.

Profit margins for landlords with mortgages fell below 4pc in the first three months of 2023, according to new analysis from Savills estate agents.

This was a significant drop compared with an average profit margin of 23pc between 2014 and 2021.

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, said he is poised to launch a review into what went wrong during the pandemic and its aftermath to cause Britain’s deepening inflation crisis.

Mr Bailey told a committee in the House of Lords: “I do think we have moved into an era where we have had very big supply shocks operating on the economy and on inflation.

“Those call into question what is the right response to that at the time. Did we – this is what we will need to review – did we look at that broadly enough at the time?”

He acknowledged that “we were wrong” to expect a surge in unemployment when the furlough scheme ended, at a time when the Bank was still pumping money into the economy through quantitative easing and had not yet started raising interest rates.

Inflation remains stubbornly high this year amid “hoarding” of workers by bosses who are struggling to find staff to recruit, the Governor said. He also blamed the failure of lower global food prices to translate into cheaper groceries on the shop shelves.

Mr Bailey and his colleagues at the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) are expected to raise interest rates to 4.75pc next week, and analysts believe sustained pressures in the economy will push policymakers to go further in the months ahead.

Key among those is the strength of the jobs market.

Employment hit a record high with more than 33m in work in the three months to April, according to the Office for National Statistics, while unemployment slid to 3.8pc.

Average earnings jumped by 7.4pc on the year, the fastest rate on record, excluding the pandemic when the furlough scheme distorted the data.

In the private sector earnings jumped even more quickly at 7.8pc.

George Buckley, economist at Nomura, said the strong jobs and pay figures “are likely to unnerve the MPC and the question now is whether the Bank opts for a 0.25 or 0.5 percentage point move”.

Despite strong wage growth, workers’ pay packets are struggling to keep up with prices. Annual inflation stood at 8.7pc in April.

Britain is increasingly an outlier in the global inflation crisis, with price growth dropping much faster elsewhere.

Figures published on Tuesday showed inflation in the US tumbled to 4pc in May as American families benefited from plunging fuel and household gas prices.

The US Federal Reserve will announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Lord King, a former Governor, told LBC that if inflation in the UK beyond food and energy prices proves to be “sticky” then “central banks will have to take tougher action to bring inflation back down.”

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, said: “Rising prices are continuing to eat into people’s pay cheques – so we must stick to our plan to halve inflation this year to boost living standards.”

