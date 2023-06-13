How Sunak’s pledge on inflation is already unravelling

Sunak - Pool/Reuters

Rishi Sunak oozed confidence at the start of the year when he set out five pledges to “build a better, more secure, more prosperous future that this country deserves”.

Hoping to regain control of the political agenda with targets of his choosing, the Prime Minister topped his list with one which seemed then like a no-brainer: halving inflation by the end of the year.

This looked like a great idea for two reasons. First, inflation had spiralled to levels not seen in decades, hammering families’ finances and turning the cost of living into the top political issue.

Second, it appeared to be an open goal: all economic forecasts pointed to inflation collapsing in the months ahead. The consensus among economists was that the crisis in energy markets would abate, slamming the brakes on inflation and slowing the pace of price rises, from more than 10pc when Sunak was speaking to below 5pc in the final months of the year. The new Prime Minister had good reason to be confident.

Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon, agrees that it looked like a safe bet.

“It was pretty much nailed on at the start of the year,” he says, with falling fuel and commodities prices indicating inflation would nosedive. “When he said it, I thought he had committed to something that was bound to happen.”

Effectively, Sunak could promise to deliver something which was clearly already happening, reaping credit for vanquishing the inflationary dragon without having to lift a finger to achieve it.

But economic forecasts have developed a nasty habit of coming unstuck, and inflation is not falling as fast as officials hoped. In February, the Bank of England projected price rises would slow to below 4.3pc by the final quarter of the year. Last month it updated that forecast to 4.7pc.

Prices in April were up 8.7pc on the year, and new data indicates price rises might stay elevated, throwing Sunak’s target wildly off course.

Pay growth hit a new high in April, according to new figures, with the average worker’s earnings rising 7.4pc on the year – a record, excluding the pandemic, when the furlough scheme distorted data.

Growth in the private sector was even higher at 7.8pc, according to the Office for National Statistics, in part boosted by a sharp rise in the national living wage and higher pay for workers a little above the minimum, who want to maintain their premium above the lowest rung.

There are also still more than 1 million job vacancies in the economy, putting pressure on bosses to pay more.

This risks baking in a much-feared wage-price spiral, in which workers chase inflation by demanding higher pay packets, injecting more money into the economy even as employers ramp up prices to afford higher wages.

French now rates Sunak’s chances as “60-40 in his favour.” But labour market pressures mean hitting the pledge “it is not nailed on in the way it was”.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, says the margin for meeting the target “might be much closer than anyone anticipated.”

“Food prices are proving stickier, and with the wage numbers it is looking a bit scary,” she adds.

Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, said the increasingly tight jobs market and a surprisingly stubborn rate of food inflation are driving the sustained rises in the cost of living.

“At the world level, food prices peaked last summer, so why is it taking longer in this era than it has in the past for this to come through?” he asked at a House of Lords hearing.

“We have got a very tight labour market in this country, we have had a fall in the supply of labour, which is showing signs of recovering, but very slowly frankly,” Bailey suggested.

Higher pay feeds into prices, particularly in the services sector, further threatening to derail Sunak’s plans.

This is a persistent risk, in part because businesses and workers are still adjusting to the spike in inflation. Jagjit Chadha, director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), does not expect inflation to return to anything like normal until 2025.

Aside from inflation, the Prime Minister’s other four promises are also proving tricky to fulfil, from boosting economic growth and bringing down the national debt to slashing NHS waiting lists and passing rules to stop the boats in the Channel.

The pledges are certainly in tune with voters’ concerns. Surveys by Ipsos Mori show the cost of living is the public’s top priority, followed by the economy more generally, then healthcare and immigration.

However, Sunak is painting another target – on his back – should he fail. At present, 60pc of people surveyed say the Government is doing a bad job of easing the cost of living.

“If he doesn’t meet that target for inflation then clearly that is going to be a big story about the Conservatives and Rishi Sunak not delivering, which is not what they want at a time when they are behind in the polls,” says Keiran Pedley, director of politics at Ipsos Mori.

“Even if he has met that pledge, that is not the game – the game is going into the next election with people feeling more optimistic about the economy and their personal finances, which is a far more intangible thing to measure.”

While setting that inflation target is easy, working out how to meet it is difficult. Traditionally, keeping price rises under control is the Bank of England’s job. Even setting a new target to get inflation down to 5pc or below this year overlaps with the Bank’s overarching goal to keep it under 2pc.

The Bank, led by Bailey, has the most effective lever to achieve this in the form of raising interest, though that is slow to take effect, and has little sway over factors such as global energy prices.

It is not clear how Sunak could contribute, and whether in doing so he risks interfering with what is supposed to be an operationally independent Bank.

“The Government has set the Bank of England the task of hitting the inflation target, and it ought really to let the Bank get on with it,” says NIESR’s Chadha.

“Partly as a result of trying to take credit for it, you then get discussions about whether we need food price controls - an idea floated by the Government, potentially, it seems to me, as a way of trying to hit a target it shouldn’t be trying to interfere with.

“Price controls are an incredibly bad idea.”

