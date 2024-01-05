Sunak and Starmer warned off manifesto borrowing binges

sunak

Britain’s debt chief has warned both Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer against promising costly policies that will increase borrowing in their election manifestos.

Sir Robert Stheeman issued the warning amid rising global borrowing costs, with Britain expected to spend £95bn on financing the national debt this year, which currently stands at almost £2.7 trillion.

He said: “In a world where we have debt to sell, policymaking cannot be divorced from the reality of the market.”

His comments come after former prime minister Liz Truss sparked an economic fallout in late 2022 after she announced a wave of unfunded tax cuts in her mini-Budget.

Part of Ms Truss’s mistake was deemed to be a failure to recognise conditions in financial markets, as global investors were already charging governments more to borrow even before she unveiled her plans.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Sir Robert urged policymakers to heed caution: “Don’t kid yourself in thinking that you can develop policy in a vacuum without taking the market into account.”

Currently, the Government has to pay an interest rate of around 3.7pc on its 10-year bonds, down from last summer’s high of 4.7pc - but significantly higher than the pandemic-era low of less than 0.1pc.

This has led to Britain’s debt bill rising, with it now accounting for almost 100pc of GDP. This is up from just under a third of GDP at the turn of the millennium.

Concerns over higher borrowing costs have been fuelled ahead of the next election, particularly amid reports Sir Keir could borrow £28bn for green spending.

However, he has since hinted he will water down that pledge: “It is subject to our fiscal rules,” said Sir Keir in an interview with LBC on Friday. “One of the rules is that debt has to be falling as a percentage of our economy.”

The Prime Minister and his Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have raised taxes significantly as part of a plan to get the finances back in line.

The Government is on track to borrow more than £120bn this financial year but is forecast to cut that by three-quarters by 2028-29.

A Treasury spokesman said: “We are taking difficult decisions in the national interest to allow us to cut tax and control borrowing, which is lower this year, next year and on average over the OBR’s five-year forecast period - down to the lowest levels since 2001.”

